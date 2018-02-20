Celebrate Purim In Style This Year
Love Hamantaschen, costumes, festivals, and fun? Purim is right around the corner, and we’ve rounded up some great ways to celebrate.
Purim is a spectacle in itself, both a celebration of Esther’s strength and a bit of excuse to wear your (costume) best. While many temples have their own Purim celebrations limited to members, we gathered up a few that are open to anyone before, during, and after the holiday! Grab your grogger and eat some Hamantaschen before heading to these events!
Purim Celebration
Little kids can enjoy Purim with their parents at the JCC Manhattan for free. They’ll celebrate with songs, treats, and will be able to make art that fits in with the holiday story. This event is recommended for ages 4 and under. 3:15-4pm, March 1. JCC Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Avenue, 646-505-5700, jccmanhattan.org
The Story of Purim with Drum Circle and Giant Grogger Making
Join the East Midwood Jewish Center for a drum circle led by Ben Lapidus and Cantor Sam Levine as they tell the Purim story. Be sure to bring a bag of dry beans to make your own giant grogger, and be sure to come in costume! The free event promises food and fun for all. RSVPs are appreciated. 4-6pm, February 25. East Midwood Jewish Center, 1625 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, 718-338-3800, emjc.org
Family Purim Party
This celebration will be fun for the whole family, featuring everything from a costume contest to a photo corner to a bouncy house as well as dancing and music. Of course, there will be plenty of games and Hamantaschen too! The event is free, but a $10 donation per family is suggested. 11:30am, March 4. East Midwood Jewish Center, 1625 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, 718-338-3800, emjc.org
WES Purim Carnival Celebration
Sign up for the WES Purim Carnival Celebration, which will be full of all the holiday essentials, including groggers, costumes (wear your best!), food, and games. They’ll also hold a musical megillah readings at 6:30pm; at 8pm, older kids can enjoy a Purim spiel with WES players (it’s cautioned as PG-13, be aware!). Register online. $10 adult, $15 child, $36 family of 4 or more. 5pm, February 28. West End Synagogue, 190 Amsterdam Avenue, 212-579-0777, westendsynagogue.org
JCP Purim Carnival & Shpiel
Stop on by the Jewish Community Project for a fun-filled time with carnival games, arts and crafts, prizes, and all kinds of food (including Hamantaschen, of course). Dress up for the party, and be sure to see the JCP youth’s performance of “Purim Duty” too! 2-5pm, March 4. Jewish Community Project, 146 Duane Street, 212-334-3522, jcpdowntown.org
PJ Library Purim Playdate
Kids 18 months to 3 years will love this playtime. There are plenty of Hamantaschen to nosh on, and they can come in their favorite costume! This event is free but RSVP is required. 4pm, February 22. Temple Israel, 112 East 75th Street, 212-249-500, templeisraelnyc.org
Tot Purim & Costume Parade
What’s cuter than kids in costume? Gather your little ones (and their siblings, and their grandparents) for this spectacle. Rabbi Stoloff and Sheldon Low will lead the free event. 10:15am, March 4. Temple Israel, 112 East 75th Street, 212-249-500, templeisraelnyc.org
Purim Carnival (Quiet and General)
Post-Purim Carnival
Miss out on the Purim festivities? This post-Purim carnival has you covered. B’nai Jeshurun’s carnival will be full of snacks, games, a bounce house, arts and crafts, and more. The Mordechai pass gets you carnival admission plus five food/game tickets and the Esther pass gets you carnival admission plus unlimited games, activities, and food. Check the website for presale and door prices for both passes. 2-4pm, March 4. B’nai Jeshurun, 257 West 88th Street, 212-787-7600, bj.org