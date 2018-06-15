Pride Month Celebrations For The Whole Family
There are many ways to celebrate Pride this June, but here are some places where you can bring your kids and celebrate together with the LGBTQ community.
The March
Probably the most anticipated event of all of Pride Month is the annual Pride March. The march will take place on June 24 at noon and finish in the evening. This year, which is the 49th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, there are some changes to the typical route. The march will start in the West Village on the cross-section of 16th Street and 7th Avenue. It will continue south and then wind up at 29th Street and 5th Avenue. This is not only an incredibly fun event for the whole family but also a great way to commemorate the history of the LGBTQ community. 154 Christopher Street, 212-807-7436, nycpride.org.
Kidding Around Family Picnic
Games, face painting, and music for a family-friendly way to celebrate Pride Month? Count us in! Join The LGBTQ Community Center on June 23 at The Church of St. Luke in the Fields for a themed Family Pride Picnic. Enjoy the provided refreshments while listening to Grammy Award winner Dan Zanes perform with Claudia Eliaza. The event is donation based, but don’t forget to sign up before coming! 487 Hudson Street, 646-652-6120, gaycenter.org/kiddingaround.
Family Movie Night
Enjoy a magical evening with your family at the Family Movie Night screening of Disney’s “Beauty And The Beast!” Prior to the start of the movie, there will be kid-friendly games starting at 6:30. Free of charge, set on the beautiful Pier 45, and hosted by Miss Richfield 1981, the event is truly a celebration for all families. 393 West Street, 212-627-2020, nycpride.org/events/family-movie-night.
Garden Party At Pier 84
Join NYC’s LGBT Community Center on June 18 at 6pm for a delightful array of tastings from acclaimed restaurants around the city (Boqueria, Eataly, and Ice & Vice, to name a few) that is sure to impress foodies of all ages. Meet the people behind the culinary successes as you sip on drinks from the open bar and enjoy the sun set over the Hudson River from Pier 84. Proceeds from the party support the Center’s life-changing and life-saving programs and services. West Side Highway and 44th Street, 212-620-7310, gaycenter.org/gardenparty.
A Color Explosion At Columbus Circle
Columbus Circle is showing its support and going all out for Pride Month! Visit some of its stores and experience an explosion of color every step of the way. Try the traditional Bouchon Bakery and Café seven layer rainbow cake for only $6.95, or maybe visit M.A.C. and get a complimentary Pride-inspired makeup look. You can also shop H&M’s first ever Pride collection. J. Crew and Madewell are also contributing and donating 50 percent of the purchase price of a limited-edition collection of T-shirts and accessories to the Human Rights Campaign. 10 Columbus Circle, 212-823-6300, theshopsatcolumbuscircle.com.
Pride Week at the Joyce Theater
Show your support for the LGBTQ community and particularly queer contemporary dance companies MADBOOTS DANCE and Sean Dorsey Dance, at the Joyce Theater from June 19-23. MADBOOTS DANCE, led by Jonathan Campbell and Austin Diaz, will perform their piece “Gay Guerrilla” in exploring the concept of “American manhood,” whereas Sean Dorsey Dance will perform their piece “The Missing Generation,” created after recording interviews with LGBTQ survivors of the AIDS epidemic. Make sure not to miss their deeply touching productions. 175 8th Avenue, 212-691-9740, nycpride.org/events/pride-at-the-joyce.
LGBT Changemakers at Macy’s Herald Square
This Pride Month, Macy’s Herald Square is celebrating the LGBTQ community with a Changemakers event in support of the work and mission of the Gay Men’s Health Crisis. On June 19, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer will honor the stars of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk. After the ceremony visitors can mingle and enjoy a performance by MIDDLESPOON, DJ Mary Mac, and Ada Vox while snacking on some delicious bites and sipping on some refreshing cocktails. 151 West 34th Street, 212-695-4400, l.macys.com.
PrideFest
Now in its 25th year, PrideFest is an incredibly fun way to spend a couple of hours in the name of equality. This year’s street fair combines exhibitors, entertainers, and musicians, and takes place on University Place between 13th Street and Waverly Place. Although you should bring some cash for all the Pride gear and amazing food that will be up for grabs, entrance is completely free of charge! 154 Christopher Street, 212-807-7436, nycpride.org/events/pridefest.
Youth Pride
If you’re looking for an event specifically targeting teens, look no further. Youth Pride is a place for LGBTQ teens to celebrate. Featuring a live DJ performance from youth superstar DJs Amira & Kayla and a performance from recording artist Bea Miller, this event is sure to get everyone dancing. Although the event is free, you have to register here! West 14th street and 10th Avenue, 212-757-0981, nycpride.org/events/youth-pride.