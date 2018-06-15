The March

Probably the most anticipated event of all of Pride Month is the annual Pride March. The march will take place on June 24 at noon and finish in the evening. This year, which is the 49th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, there are some changes to the typical route. The march will start in the West Village on the cross-section of 16th Street and 7th Avenue. It will continue south and then wind up at 29th Street and 5th Avenue. This is not only an incredibly fun event for the whole family but also a great way to commemorate the history of the LGBTQ community. 154 Christopher Street, 212-807-7436, nycpride.org.