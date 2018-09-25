Celebrate National Taco Day In Style
We picked 10 fabulous Mexican restaurants to celebrate National Taco Day on October 4 with a tortilla in one hand and a Margarita in the other!
In New York, tacos are everywhere: you can find them in trucks, expensive restaurants, tiny cafes, diners, and random bars. But not every taco is the best taco. An abundance of taco restaurants is a big plus when you are looking for a quick bite, but if you want to try the best taco in New York, you need to think smart. To help you save some time and to save you from disappointment, we’ve tested all the tacos we laid our eyes on in New York City and put up a list of those you absolutely need to try.
10 Mexican Restaurants to Celebrate National Taco Day
Los Tacos No.1
Los Tacos No.1 is famous for their traditional selection of Mexican food and extraordinary Grilled Cactus tacos! 75 9th Avenue; 229 West 43rd Street, lostacos1.com
Taco Electrico
At Taco Electrico, you will find a fresh take on traditional tacos, as well as Mexican spirits, tequila, mezcal, and a lot of vacation vibes. 201 Park Avenue South, tacoelectrico.com
Otto’s TacosProclaimed as one of the most instagrammable restaurants in NYC, Otto’s Tacos will win your heart (and your followers’ hearts) with savory vegetables, spicy meat, and delicious tortillas made from scratch. 705 9th Avenue; 141 2nd Avenue; 131 7th Avenue South; 1568 3rd Avenue, ottostacos.com
La Contenta
At La Contenta, you’ll get to taste authentic Mexican cuisine spiced up by elegant French accents. The restaurant has over 600 five-star reviews on Yelp and we encourage you to find out why! 78 West 11th Street, lacontentanyc.com
Los Mariscos
Los Mariscos brought authentic Mexican tacos to the East coast. The restaurant’s rich Mexican culture and flavor come from family recipes and from fresh and simple ingredients that make Los Mariscos’s tacos worth coming for—and biting into!—again and again. 409 West 15th Street, losmariscos1.com
Taqueria Diana
Looking for tacos that are made with care and love? Then look no further than Taqueria Diana! The restaurant is famous for their quality tacos, freshly made tortillas, generous nacho plates, and a diverse menu to ensure there’s a little something for everyone. 524 9th Avenue, taqueriadiana.com
Dorado Tacos & Quesadillas
Dorado Tacos features an innovative approach to Mexican street food, including Baja California-style fish tacos, quesadilla, soups, and salads. The restaurant’s menu goes far beyond tacos, featuring quesadillas, elotes, savory homemade chorizo, and a great selection of Mexican beers and sodas. 28 East 12th Street, doradotacos.com
La Esquina
If you are looking to add a couple of Vampire shots and a cool DJ to your late-night taco outing with friends, then La Esquina is the place to go! 114 Kenmare Street, esquinanyc.com
Rosie’s
Located on a lively East Village corner, Rosie’s serves bright, straightforward Mexican dishes made using traditional techniques, including grinding fresh masa and cooking on a comal. 29 East 2nd Street, rosiesnyc.com
Tac N Roll
Do you want to be the master of your own taco? At Tac N Roll, you will find a simple menu full of Thai, Dominican, and Jamaican flavors, as well as the opportunity to craft your own taco by picking a style, adding some protein, and choosing your favorite flavor. 124 East 4th Street, tacnroll.com