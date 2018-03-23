Celebrate National Puppy Day With New York’s Animal Shelters
National Puppy Day is this Friday, March 23, so this weekend is the perfect time to visit one of New York’s many animal shelters whether you’re looking to adopt, volunteer, or just be around the puppies and older dogs.
What better way to celebrate National Puppy Day than with a visit to one of New York’s animal shelters? Even if you’re not looking to adopt, there are volunteer opportunities galore!
-
Best Friends
The Best Friends Animal Society seeks to eliminate kill shelters by 2025, ensuring that no animals without homes will be euthanized. Beyond spreading their message nationally, they also have a center in New York, where dogs and cats from local rescues and shelters are housed to encourage human interaction, educate people about issues of animal homelessness, and facilitate adoptions. Monday-Saturday 11am-8pm, Sunday 12-6pm. 307 West Broadway, 347-762-3678, ny.bestfriends.org.
-
ASPCA
One of the world’s largest humane societies and the first to be established in North America, the ASPCA is headquartered in New York City and has an adoption facility on the Upper East Side. If you arrive at least two hours before close, you can even adopt a pet that same day! The ASPCA also runs mobile adoption centers that roam around the city, but those tend to be focused on cats rather than dogs. Monday-Saturday 11am-7pm, Sunday 11am-6pm. 424 East 92nd Street, 212-876-7700 ext. 4120, aspca.org.
-
Animal Care Center
New York’s Animal Care Center seeks not only to make sure all dogs have loving homes, but also to help families find their lost pets and provide resources to prevent even more animals from being surrendered. Last year, 7,010 animals were adopted through their care centers (located in each of the five boroughs) and mobile events. Manhattan Care Center shelter open 7am-7pm daily. 326 East 110th Street, 212-788-4000, nyacc.org.
-
Social Tees Animal Rescue Foundation
Social Tees rescues animals from kill shelters, where they might be euthanized, and places them in foster homes while waiting for a permanent family. They also have a small shelter facility in the East Village. All their dogs are vaccinated, neutered, microchipped, and have been treated for pests if necessary. By appointment, or check website for event information. 325 East 5th Street, socialteesnyc.org.
-
Humane Society of New York
Founded in 1904 to combat the abuse of the city’s horses, the Humane Society of New York now focuses on making sure the city’s dogs and cats are safe and healthy. Their adoption facility in Midtown places homeless animals with loving families, and their clinic provides free spay and neutering services as well as affordable veterinary care. 10:30am-4pm daily. 306 East 59th Street, 212-752-4842, humanesocietyny.org.
-
Bideawee
Bideawee is focused on finding their dogs new homes and making the transition as simple as possible, providing adequate medical care and socialization before the dog is adopted. They also have staff members called “Matchmakers,” whose job is to help families find the perfect dog for them. The Matchmakers have intimate knowledge of each dog and know what kind of environment they’ll need to flourish. Tuesday-Friday 10am-7pm, Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday 10am-5pm. 410 East 38th Street, 212-271-2984, bideawee.org.
-
BARC Shelter
The Brooklyn Animal Rescue Coalition (BARC) Shelter is a no-kill shelter in Williamsburg. Abandoned animals can rest in a comfortable haven while waiting to be adopted. Tuesday-Saturday 12-4pm. 86 North 1st Street, Brooklyn, 718-486-7489, barcshelter.org
-
Sean Casey Animal Rescue
Rescuing over 2,000 animals each year, the Sean Casey Animal Rescue rehabilitates their dogs and gives them any required medical treatment. They’re also community-oriented, welcoming volunteers (even kids!) and working to ensure that families understand the responsibilities of pet ownership before adopting one of their dogs. They also take in non-traditional pets that need care, including 100-pound tortoises and pot-bellied pigs. 11am-7pm daily. 153 East 3rd Street, Brooklyn, 718-436-5163, nyanimalrescue.org.
-
Animal Haven
Operating throughout the tri-state area, Animal Haven has a shelter facility in Chinatown where families can adopt one of their dogs. They also run a youth education program, Caring Kids, where kids learn about issues of animal welfare while becoming good animal caretakers. Tuesday-Sunday 12-7pm. 200 Centre Street, 212-274-8511, animalhavenshelter.org.
-
Mighty Mutts
Mighty Mutts specifically focuses on rescuing animals from the streets of New York, helping them find a warm and loving home. All dogs are placed in foster homes until they’re adopted, so the organization holds adoption drives every Saturday, weather permitting, at the southwest corner of Union Square and in the Union Square Petco. See website for information on adoption drives. 212-875-7538, mightymutts.org.