Celebrate National Puppy Day With New York’s Animal Shelters

ASPCA

One of the world’s largest humane societies and the first to be established in North America, the ASPCA is headquartered in New York City and has an adoption facility on the Upper East Side. If you arrive at least two hours before close, you can even adopt a pet that same day! The ASPCA also runs mobile adoption centers that roam around the city, but those tend to be focused on cats rather than dogs. Monday-Saturday 11am-7pm, Sunday 11am-6pm. 424 East 92nd Street, 212-876-7700 ext. 4120, aspca.org.