Celebrate National Pizza Day With These Fun Gifts
From backpacks to shirts to blankets, we have everything you need to get for the pizza lover in your life.
It’s a truth universally acknowledged that kids love pizza. And who wouldn’t? Bread, sauce, hot, stringy cheese–it’s the stuff of dreams. This National Pizza Day (February 9), we’ve rounded up a whole bunch of pizza-related products that your kids and entire family are sure to love.
Glitter Pizza Slice Bag
The most fashionable way to hold your MetroCard, change, and lip gloss, J.Crew’s girls’ pizza slice bag is cute and covered in sparkle! The quirky purse is sure to get plenty of compliments. $39.50, J.Crew, jcrew.com
For a simpler pizza-lovin’ look, Old Navy has a boys’ long-sleeve tee decorated with the tiniest of slices. Sizes are going fast–get it while it’s hot! $6.97, Old Navy, oldnavy.com
Pizza Wooden Teether
Your little ones don’t have to miss out on the Pizza Day fun! Land of Nod makes a great wooden teether that looks just like what’s sure to be their favorite food in a few years. $13, Land of Nod, landofnod.com
Gigantic Pizza Beach Blanket
Who wouldn’t want to spread out across a pie? This blanket–styled just like pepperoni pizza–is perfect for the beach or any outdoor adventure! Everyone else is sure to be jealous. $34, Dylan’s Candy Bar, dylanscandybar.com
Pizza Pin
Like their site says, you’ll fall in love at first slice with this saucy pin. You can attach it to your favorite jacket, backpack, or just about anywhere. Gooey cheese is the way to go. $10, These Are Things, thesearethings.com
Black Pizza Retreat Youth Backpack
There’s no better way to tell everyone in school that you live by the slice than slipping on this Herschel backpack. Its slices have all different kinds of toppings, because after all, a good pizza lover knows to switch it up. $59.99, Herschel, herschel.com
Pizza Plush (for dogs)
Don’t forget about your favorite furry friend! This pizza plush is made specifically for dogs, so even they can join in on the celebration. $8, Barkshop, barkshop.com