8 Noodlicious Pasta Restaurants In NYC

La Pecora Bianca

First of all, the ambiance is beautiful here. Once you’re settled in to the cozy atmosphere, prepare yourself for the great selection of appetizers, pastas, and wine. This is a great spot to have a quiet late-night dinner or a lovely lunch with friends. The appetizers are the perfect size for sharing until your homemade pasta entree comes out. The Bucatini dish, a classic cacio e pepe, is delicious enough on its own and perfect for trading spoonfuls of so that you can taste your friend’s dinner as well. 950 2nd Avenue