8 Noodlicious Pasta Restaurants In NYC
National Pasta Day is October 17, and to celebrate we’ve created a can’t-miss list of the eight tastiest spots to get your noodle on!
Some peoples’ favorite holidays are Christmas or Valentine’s Day or maybe even Halloween. Here at New York Family, our favorite holiday is National Pasta Day. Each October 17th, this magical holiday creeps up on us and reminds us just how good a fresh plate of pasta can be. In a city like ours with more Italian restaurants than we could possibly visit, here’s a concise list of eight can’t-miss options to celebrate at this year!
-
Roberta’s
Roberta’s is a fun Brooklyn spot known for its pizza, but do you know what else it’s great for? Pasta! They only have a few pasta options, but the torchietti is known to be one of the best clam pastas in the city. Their extensive wine menu also offers a good selection to pair with your deliciously carb-filled night. 261 Moore Street, Brooklyn
-
Enoteca Maria
What’s better than having homemade food for the first time in a while? You take one bite and you’re immediately transported back to your childhood home. What if you could go somewhere, like Enoteca Maria, and have a lovely grandmother make you dinner? Enoteca Maria is known for its staff of grandmothers from all around the world, all working tirelessly to make homemade food. You could get a lasagna made by the nonna d’Italia, or the homemade spinach and cheese ravioli. 27 Hyatt Street, Staten Island
-
Sola Pasta Bar
This restaurant is a great spot for a unique date night. The bar surrounds the cooking space, so you’re able to actually watch them prepare your dinner. Their most raved-about dish has to be the Tagliatelle al Rosmarino al Ragu, but all of their pasta is homemade and deliciously cheesy. They even have pasta making classes every Thursday at 6:30pm! 330 West Broadway
-
Vic's
Vic’s has quickly become known as a healthy, kid-friendly restaurant with great food. We recommend the borsa dish, meaning “little purse,” for its unique flavoring. You also have the option of order either small or large portions of the dish. 31 Great Jones Street
-
Lil Frankie's
Lil Frankie’s has a delicious array of dishes that anyone can enjoy. The affordable menu really sells itself. You can start your meal off with an antipasto plate for the table or a fire-roasted eggplant dish that “melts in your mouth,” as per the menu. The spaghetti limone is a delicious take on the family favorite, or the always-delicious garlic and olive oil spaghetti that is simple enough to keep anyone satisfied. 19 First Avenue
-
Bar Primi
They have a delightfully traditional menu, boasting a salumi plate to start off with, and a primi pasta menu containing dishes with limited but tasty ingredients. Their linguine pasta is apparently made with just four cloves of garlic and breadcrumbs, and yet we’re getting hungry just thinking about it.325 Bowery Place
-
Carmine's
This family-style Italian spot is perfect for group outings! You will definitely get your money’s worth. They have all of the classic dishes that you love, from shrimp scampi to chicken parm. 2450 Broadway
-
La Pecora Bianca
First of all, the ambiance is beautiful here. Once you’re settled in to the cozy atmosphere, prepare yourself for the great selection of appetizers, pastas, and wine. This is a great spot to have a quiet late-night dinner or a lovely lunch with friends. The appetizers are the perfect size for sharing until your homemade pasta entree comes out. The Bucatini dish, a classic cacio e pepe, is delicious enough on its own and perfect for trading spoonfuls of so that you can taste your friend’s dinner as well. 950 2nd Avenue