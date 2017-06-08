Celebrate National Lobster Day In High Style
Gear up for National Lobster Day on June 15 with these cool crustacean-inspired gifts and treat for kids and parents
Did you know lobsters can live as long as 100 years? And you know what else? These crazy-looking crustaceans pairs perfectly with more than just garlic butter! Their fiery red and blue colors and unique appearance make them a timeless nautical trademark that can adorn just about anything.
Celebrate National Lobster Day on June 15 and channel the open sea with these 10 lobster-themed products just in time for summer!
Sunny Life Luxe Lie-on Float Lobster
This is one lobster that won’t be living on the ocean floor! This super cool floatie from Sunnylife is big enough to lie down across and relax on. Stay above the water and soak up the sunshine. $60, sunnylife.com
Ju-Ju-Be Super Be- Cape Cod Tote Bag
Carry your beach towels and sunscreen in this lobster print tote bag from Ju-Ju-Be. Machine washable fabric, inner pockets and a zippered top make this bag super fun and versatile. It also makes for a great diaper bag. $60, ju-ju-be.com
J.Crew Boys’ Bandana-Print Lobster T-shirt
Help your little dude stand out in a crowd with this vibrant orange T-shirt from J.Crew with a bandana print lobster graphic that’s perfect for summer time! $29.99, jcrew.com
Boden Aquatic Appliqué T -Shirt
The giant lobster appliqué transforms this plain white T into an exciting piece of clothing fit for any little sailor. Bright colors and fun patterns give the look a summery feel. $24, bodenusa.com
Pottery Barn Lobster Beach Towel
You can’t go to the beach without your towel, and now you can have the coolest one on the sand with this lobster print beach towel from Pottery Barn. Get your towel monogrammed so there’s no question which one’s yours. $20, potterybarn.com
L.L. Bean Canvas Throw Pillow, Lobster
Bring the feeling of vacation home with you with this canvas throw pillow from L.L. Bean. Chill on the couch (or on your patio furniture if you're lucky enough to have outdoor space in the city) with your new lobster friend and let your mind be transported straight to the beach. $55, llbean.com
Vineyard Vines Lobster and Buoy Socks
Crazy socks can add a creative and fun twist to any outfit. Give your look a nautical edge with these Vineyard Vines Lobster and Buoy Socks. $19.50, vineyardvines.com
Smathers and Branson Lobster Coin Purse
This cute little needlepoint lobster will help you contain and guard all your spare change. From Smathers and Branson, this coin purse is the perfect size to slip into any bag. $30, smathersandbranson.com
Land of Nod Oceanic Nesting Dolls
The ocean holds many surprises--and so do these nautical themed nesting dolls from The Land of Nod. Kids will love uncovering all five marine animals (including a lobster of course!). $29, landofnod.com
Kiel James Patrick Break Out of Your Shell Phone Case
Protect your phone in New-England style with this hand-painted leather phone case from dad-to-be Kiel James Patrick. Add your initials for a personalized touch. $125, kieljamespatrick.com