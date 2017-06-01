Celebrate National Doughnut Day At These Local Doughnut Shops

Orwasher's

Orwasher's was founded in 1916 in the Upper East Side and specializes in Jewish breads and pastries, but they are also home to some of the best jelly filled doughnuts in the city. The doughnuts are filled with your choice of jam upon ordering, making them as fresh as possible. Though light and airy, these doughnuts are substantial and always have the perfect ratio of jelly to dough. Get your doughnut topped with chocolate as well for an extra flavor.



Photo courtesy of: orwashers.com