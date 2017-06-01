Celebrate National Doughnut Day At These Local Doughnut Shops
In honor of National Doughnut Day, we have compiled a list of eight of the best places to celebrate. This Friday, make sure to treat yourself to a delicious doughnut…or several. It is a holiday after all!
Underwest
These doughnuts are worth the walk across the city that it takes to get to them. Tucked away inside a Hell's Kitchen carwash, don't let the location fool you. These artisanal doughnuts are made by a mechanical robot and come in traditional flavors like sugar and glazed, as well as some more adventurous options like brown-butter, lime coconut, and shredded halva. Underwest also offers coffee and espresso drinks to make for the perfect pairing.
Photo courtesy of: villagevoice.com
Dough
What doughnut list is complete without Dough? This Brooklyn favorite has since opened pop-up locations all over the city selling their light and airy doughnuts to the masses. Known for their hibiscus flavor, made from genuine Mexican hibiscus, Dough offers both yeast-based and cake doughnuts. For those looking for something more decadent try the salted caramel, dulce de leche, or café au lait, and see why these giant doughnuts are considered some of the best!
Photo courtesy of: doughdoughnuts.com
The Doughnut Project
Looking for something less traditional? The Doughnut Project is the place for you. These small-batch yeast-based doughnuts come in a variety of creative flavors like beets and ricotta, everything bagel, and bacon maple bar. The chill vibes of this West Village bakery make it the perfect place to stop for an early morning sugar fix. Doughnut visionary Troy Neal is always coming up with new creations like blueberry and parsnip just in time for summer, so stop by and see what crazy flavors they have to offer.
Photo courtesy of: thedoughnutproject.com
Carpe Donuts
Andrew Bozzo's food truck only sells one flavor, apple cider doughnuts, but they're so good you're not going to want anything else. Made with high quality ingredients and locally sourced cider, these doughnuts are soft and warm on the inside with a crunchy outer shell. Get your apple cider doughnuts plain or as an ice-cream sandwich, and pair it with cioccolata (Italian hot chocolate) or hibiscus lemonade for the perfect warm or cool weather snack. Check Carpe Donuts website or twitter page to see where the food truck will be next!
Photo courtesy of: thedonuthunter.com
Peter Pan Donut and Pastry Shop
Despite opening more than 62 years ago, Peter Pan Donut and Pastry Shop continues to be a favorite spot for doughnut connoisseurs, regulars, and newcomers alike. The shop prides itself on it's authentic and no-frills environment and approach to their classic doughnuts. Freshly baked every night, some of their best flavors include honey dips, chocolate cake rounds, and red velvet. At just $1.10 a piece, don't be afraid to get a couple and find your favorite!
Photo courtesy of: nydailynews.com
Dun-Well Donuts
Dun-Well Donuts was formed after Dan Dunbar and Christopher Hollowell (get it...Dun-well!) set out to create the first all-vegan doughnut shop in New York that could stand up to the best of them. The two friends have certainly accomplished that and much more. Dun-well's rotating menu features countless flavors like peanut butter and jelly, sweet butter rosemary, and chocolate pretzel, as well as fruity options. Make sure to also try one of their many beverage options including vegan espresso drinks and lavender lemonade.
Photo courtesy of: ecorazzi.com
Orwasher's
Orwasher's was founded in 1916 in the Upper East Side and specializes in Jewish breads and pastries, but they are also home to some of the best jelly filled doughnuts in the city. The doughnuts are filled with your choice of jam upon ordering, making them as fresh as possible. Though light and airy, these doughnuts are substantial and always have the perfect ratio of jelly to dough. Get your doughnut topped with chocolate as well for an extra flavor.
Photo courtesy of: orwashers.com
The Doughnut Plant
Established in 1994 in a basement in the Lower East side, The Doughnut Plant has since moved out of the basement, across New York, and all the way to Tokyo, Japan. Best known for founder Mark Isreal's innovative jelly-filled square doughnut, The Doughnut Plant also serves up customer favorites like créme brûlée, Brooklyn black-out, and valrhona chocolate. Come check the flavor of the week and see why The Doughnut Plant has made such a name for itself.
Photo courtesy of: doughnutplant.com