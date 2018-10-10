There are more than 3 billion girls in the world, and each one of them deserves to feel empowered. The International Day of the Girl on October 11 encourages women, men, girls, and boys to come together to discuss how they can take action and advocate for the equal rights and opportunities for girls all around the world. There are many ways to celebrate the International Day of the Girl: Whether you want to teach your kids about feminism and equality or donate to a charity that supports girls, scroll down to find our empowering guide to celebrating.