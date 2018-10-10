Empowering Guide To Celebrating The International Day Of The Girl
Looking to celebrate the International Day of the Girl? To make your search easier, we picked 10 events that will make every girl and woman feel empowered.
There are more than 3 billion girls in the world, and each one of them deserves to feel empowered. The International Day of the Girl on October 11 encourages women, men, girls, and boys to come together to discuss how they can take action and advocate for the equal rights and opportunities for girls all around the world. There are many ways to celebrate the International Day of the Girl: Whether you want to teach your kids about feminism and equality or donate to a charity that supports girls, scroll down to find our empowering guide to celebrating.
Meet The Girls Who Code
Join Black Girls Code for an exciting event, featuring a panel of women working in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. The event will introduce young girls to programming and technology and support their decision to pursue a career in the STEM fields. October 11, 6 pm. eventbrite.com
Go Camping With United Nations
Take your daughters to United Nations for a political leadership program, “Camp United Nations for Girls.” The program introduces girls ages 9-15 to international and domestic politics and lets each girl create her own campaign with a platform, finance plan, campaign website, and a political ad for television. October 13, 9 am. girlsinpolitics.org
Celebrate Women In Film
Head to the Bushwick Film Festival to meet four famed women in film: Catherine Curtin (“Orange Is the New Black”), Sola Fasehun (“Lust Life Love”), Quinn Shephard (“Hostages”), and Dena Tyler (“Bull”). October 13, 11:30 am. eventbrite.com
Meet Women In Business
Join Beyond the Business Suit for an intimate and empowering conversation about business, entrepreneurship, and power. The event will feature three powerhouse executive women :Esi Eggleston Bracey (EVP & COO – Beauty & Personal Care, Unilever North America), Michelle Gadsden-Williams (Managing Director, Inclusion & Diversity Lead – North America, Accenture and author of CLIMB), and Keisha Smith-Jeremie (Chief HR Officer, Tory Burch and Founder & CEO, Sanaia applesauce). October 13, 11 am. eventbrite.com
Meet With Young Women Writers
Join the Girls Write Now foundation to celebrate the accomplishments of two bestselling female authors Tomi Adeyemi and Phoebe Robinson. October 11, 6 pm. girlswritenow.org
Bake A Change
Satisfy your sweet tooth and raise money for girls’ education by hosting a colorful bake sale at your kids’ school, in your local community, office or neighborhood. She’s the First is a non-profit organization that fights gender inequality through education and helps girls graduate from high school and college. The #bakeachange initiative has helped the organization raise $230,000 towards girls’ education. shesthefirst.org
Have Dinner With A Cause
Join Womankind for a unique tasting experience that features food from some of New York City’s finest chefs and restaurants. 100 percent of ticket proceeds will go towards Womankind and their mission to support survivors of gender-based violence. October 18, 7 pm. iamwomankind.org
Take A Yoga Class
Take a Yin Yoga Class to support You Can Thrive!, a foundation that strives to ease the journey of women with breast cancer. October 11, 7:30 pm. youcanthrive.org
Visit Female Artists' Exhibitions
Drop by some of New York’s best museums and galleries to see the works of Sarah Lucas, Charline von Heyl, Joan Mitchell, Toyin Ojin Odutola, and Liza Lou.
Sing Along To Nicki Minaj
Head to Barclays Center to see one of the most fierce women of the 21st century rock the stage on the NickiHndrxx Tour. October 11, 7:30 pm. songkick.com