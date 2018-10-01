Celebrate International Babywearing Week With 10 Baby Carriers We Love
October 1-7, 2018, is International Babywearing Week–to celebrate, we’ve rounded up the 10 best baby carriers on the market right now!
October 1-7, 2018, is International Babywearing Week! Integrate your baby into your life with ease with a super-cool baby carrier! Our top 10 baby carrier picks are great for offering the practical bonding experience of babywearing while also being comfortable, safe, and stylish (coming in an array of festive colors and patterns). In fact, the IHDI (International Hip Dysplasia Institute) recommends babywearing for healthy hip development as long as the correct carrying position (spread-squat position) is guaranteed.
10 Great Baby Carriers for International Babywearing Week:
Baby K'Tan Print Wrap
Baby K’Tan Print Wrap, $39.95, babyktan.com
Baby Tula Everblue - Tula Explore Baby Carrier
Baby Tula Everblue – Tula Explore Baby Carrier, $179, babytula.com
BabyBjorn Baby Carrier Mini
BabyBjorn Baby Carrier Mini, $79.99, babybjorn.com
Beco 8 Grass Waves
Beco 8 Grass Waves, $180, becobabycarrier.com
Boba Carrier Constellation
Boba Carrier Constellation, $150, boba.com
CatBird Baby Mei Tai/Meh¹ Dai² Carrier
CatBird Baby Mei Tai/Meh¹ Dai² Carrier, $99, catbirdbaby.com
Ergobaby Omni 360 Baby Carrier All-in-One Limited Edition Hello Kitty - Hello Kitty Classic
Ergobaby Omni 360 Baby Carrier All-in-One Limited Edition Hello Kitty – Hello Kitty Classic, $180, ergobaby.com
LÍLLÉBABY Active Series
LÍLLÉBABY Active Series, lillebaby.com/active
Moby Fit Hybrid Carrier
Moby Fit Hybrid Carrier, $54.95, mobywrap.com
Thule Sapling Elite Baby Backpack
Thule Sapling Elite Baby Backpack, $319.95, thule.com