Celebrate International Babywearing Week With 10 Baby Carriers We Love

October 1-7, 2018, is International Babywearing Week! Integrate your baby into your life with ease with a super-cool baby carrier! Our top 10 baby carrier picks are great for offering the practical bonding experience of babywearing while also being comfortable, safe, and stylish (coming in an array of festive colors and patterns). In fact, the IHDI (International Hip Dysplasia Institute) recommends babywearing for healthy hip development as long as the correct carrying position (spread-squat position) is guaranteed.

10 Great Baby Carriers for International Babywearing Week: