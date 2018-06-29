7 Ways To Celebrate Bastille Day

Bastille Day Ball

If you want to celebrate Bastille Day in a more sophisticated way, then you must go to the Bastille Day Ball. Under the patronage of Gerard Araud, the Ambassador of France to the U.S., Francois Delattre, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, and Anne-Claire Legendre, the Consul General of France in New York, this ball is a musical celebration of France’s Independence Day. Be ready for the jazz band and the DJ and dance the night away!