Sponsored Scoop: Camp Maritime

Camp Maritime is launching NYC’s inaugural all water summer camp for children ages 7–14 at a private dock and practice facility located in Sheepshead Bay, from June 25 to Aug.31. The adventure camp will provide an academic youth development and leadership program, blending nautical activities, science, wellness, nutrition, and fun.

The curriculum is written specifically for NYC, led by Noah Diary, President of Brooklyn Bridge Park Boathouse. Since 2013, Noah has helped put over 30,000 beginners (both kids and adults) on NYC waters and helps write NYC safety protocols for human-powered vessels.

Noah and his team of 100-ton captains certified American canoe association instructors, sailors and beach/surf lifeguards, will safely guide campers as they discover and master the fundamentals of kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, fishing, sailing, motor boating, and more!

“At Camp Maritime, our mission is to share our passion for nautical activities and wellness with children, as they gain confidence while learning on water skills, making new friends, enjoying healthy meals and spending the summer being part of something extraordinary!” – Elliot Groman, Director of Fun and COO

Tuition covers a nine-hour day; two organic, local gourmet meals daily; all-day hydration; exercise; STEM lessons; field trips and equipment.

To register, visit www.campmaritime.com/register or call (718) 332–4859