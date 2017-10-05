The One Piece Of Parenting Advice Busy Philipps Thinks Is Unrealistic

If there is one thing Busy Philipps is known for, it’s keeping it real. Just scroll through her hilariously honest Instagram feed and you’ll see what we mean.

So when we caught up with the Vice Principals star to talk about her life, her kids, and her new partnership with LG, we made sure to get her take on motherhood in the modern age—and it is totally inspirational!

What is the number one myth surrounding modern moms that you can’t stand?

Like I said before, it is impossible to portray the Pinterest-perfect mom. Life is hectic and there is so much going on. I think it is important to stay true to yourself and who you are–no need to try and put on a show for anyone because social media is pressuring you to look/live a certain way. Social media has made it harder but at the same time the tides are turning and conversations that didn’t happen before are happening now, like life’s not perfect and its okay to celebrate that life’s good.

Something a lot of moms are coming to terms with now is the importance of taking time for themselves. What are some of your favorite “me time” rituals?

I love a good workout obviously, but the real “me time” is actually spending time with my daughters. I call it “them time.” Now that they are older the one activity we love to do is get mani and pedis.

How do you think modern moms differ from the moms that came before them?

Moms today are just as adventurous as dads were yesterday. A lot of my mom friends actually go rock climbing with their children. Me? That’s one step too far but I definitely love to support (Instagram) Birdie on the sidelines.

Health is a huge focus right now for moms looking to take care of themselves. If you only had an hour, what would be your workout of choice?

If you follow me on social media [you’ll know that] I’m obsessed with LEKfit–who doesn’t love bouncing around on a trampoline for 45 minutes?

What’s one piece of unrealistic parenting advice you’ve received that you don’t agree with?

Date night–I’ve been Marc for twelve years and we’ve never made it a point to have a set date night every Thursday. There is no need to put a focus on date night because the pressure for it to go perfect often clouds the whole plan. We don’t get hype that because we are perfectly happy hanging out and ordering in sushi.

Besides being everyone’s favorite celebrity mom to follow on Instagram, what are you working on now?

I just finished filming a small part in “I FEEL PRETTY” that my husband wrote and directed. Aside from that, I’m busy writing my book.

Tell us about your first-ever book! We can’t wait for it to come out in 2018.

Readers can look forward to the same unfiltered and candid storytelling that my Instagram followers have come to know and love, dealing with everything from growing up in Scottsdale, Arizona and my painful and painfully funny teen years, to my life as a working actress, mother, and famous best friend.

Why did you choose to partner with LG to promote the LG TWINWash with SideKick system?

With social media, a lot of moms feel so much pressure to portray a picture-perfect life. That’s why I loved teaming up with LG to show moms that life doesn’t have to be perfect to be good and we should celebrate those imperfect moments that make us all human!

How has it made your life easier in comparison to other appliances in the house?

I am far from the Pinterest-perfect mom. I mean, life’s messy and I embrace it. To get it all done, I rely on a lot of patience and life hacks/products that make my life easier. My current obsession: the LG SideKick washing machine. It’s a second washer that attaches to my main LG washer, so I can quickly wash small loads when life gets messy. Plus, it saves me time because I can also wash two loads of laundry at the same time. I truly can’t imagine life without a washer and dryer. With all the different activities my family does I am literally running them all day. From my sweaty gym clothes to my daughter’s favorite princess dress, the LG SideKick washing machine is a lifesaver for cleaning those small loads that are a big deal and can’t wait.

Before we let you go: What’s one piece of parenting advice you would give to a friend?

Learn the art of multi-tasking! With a product like the LG SideKick (part of the TWINWash system), you can actually do two loads at once. That’s some SERIOUS multi-tasking!