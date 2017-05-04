Broadway Dance Center Comes To The UWS

New York Family Magazine
    In June, BDC is opening Broadway Dance Center Children & Teens on the Upper West Side

    Broadway Dance Center (BDC) is expanding its youth dance programming in a big way this summer! In June, BDC is opening Broadway Dance Center Children & Teens on the Upper West Side.

    The new studio near Lincoln Center (located on West 65th Street) will offer classes and dance training for ages toddler through teen, as well as prenatal yoga, “Baby and Me” classes, and Pouch Baby Fitness for grown-ups.

    With the debut of the new facility, BDC will also host one-week summer camps for ages 3-14, and summer classes for ages 6 months to 13 years.

    To learn more, visit BroadwayDanceCenter.com/CTPW65!

