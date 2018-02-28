British International School Of New York Is Expanding

The British International School of New York (BIS-NY), which celebrated 10 years last September, is the first and only school in the NYC area to offer the English National Curriculum delivered through the framework of the International Baccalaureate for children starting at age 3. Recently, BIS-NY announced that they will be expanding to an Upper School starting in September 2018 (with applications now open for grade 9) at their East 23rd Street location.

The school will extend each year thereafter to offer a full program through grade 12. The Upper School program will be built around the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) at 16, and Advanced Level Examinations (A Level) at 18.

To learn more, visit bis-ny.org!