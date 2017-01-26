Breast Pumping Game-Changer: Willow

The new Willow breast pump is changing the game with its smart technology and convenient and hands-free design

Breast pumping is a task that is almost unavoidable for new moms–and it’s a great thing, it’s just usually not so fun or easy to do. Enter Willow, the soon-to-launch “smart” and hands-free breast pump option. Trust us, it’s a game-changer!

First of all, Willow is a smart, all-in-one breast pump, that seeks to simplify the lives of breastfeeding mothers. It is quiet, discreet, mobile, and hands-free in a comfortable way.

Willow is easily placed inside of a nursing mom’s bra, where it is hidden in plain sight, as breast milk is collected inside of an enclosed bag–easy to go from pump to fridge! Plus, Willow even has cheeky names for the two pumps: “Righty Tighty” and “Lefty Lucy,” where milk flow is tracked and synced via a handy smartphone app. It is dishwasher safe and simple to use, which translates as: Less complications in your life. Fewer challenges = more time for mommy to be a human.

Mama can pump discreetly in public (eureka!), hold baby while pumping, and even move easily around the house with total mobility. And then of course, there are no messy cords, or spills to deal with.

“Current breast pumps require women to step out of life. Willow lets women live their lives,” says Naomi Kelman, CEO and President of Willow. “We believe in bringing dignity and humanity to the breast pumping experience, because women shouldn’t have to undress or give up who they are – or how they move – to be a mom.”

The name is inspired by the Willow tree, which does not falter in the face of adversity, but rather, its aim is to add adaptability. Willow is set to officially hit shelves in the spring of this year, with pricing rumored to be in the $400 ballpark.

For more info on Willow, and for updates on the pump’s retail release, check out willowpump.com!

Check out the video below, via Mashable, to see a demo:

