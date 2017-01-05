Braces Yourselves, Because “Wonderama” Is Coming Back To TV

After nearly 50 years off the air, Wonderama is airing on PIX11.

For a very long time now, even before I became the editor of a publication for parents, even before I had children of my own and was a child myself, I’ve know this basic fact of life: that kids are people too! I knew this when I was a kid because I used to watch a TV show called “Wonderama,” which always ended with the big gaggle of kids in the studio audience singing along to the show’s catchy theme song with that very title, Kids Are People Too.

If you have no idea what I’m talking about, you can see a video of the show and song here.

What kid wouldn’t support that idea, right?

Several generations of children vied to be in that student audience–and with the show set to re-launch this weekend, after being off the air since 1977, it’ll be interesting to see if works it’s charms on a new generation of children.

“Wonderama” was a regular part of television and childhood for over 20 years. It was a variety show for children, noted for its audience participation in fun and games, but also had celebrity interviews, music segments, and educational and newsy bits. Among the crazy quilt of famous folks who came on the show were Muhammed Ali, The Jackson 5, Roger Daltrey, The Muppets, Reggie Jackson, and the cast of Monty Python, to name just a few. In large part, the show’s popularity was also due to the talents of its various hosts, notably Sonny Fox (1959–1967) and Bob McAllister (1967–1977).

The new “Wonderama” follows a similar playbook, updated to reflect the interests and sensibility of children today. The host is David Osmond, a very talented entertainer, who must shares some genetic coding for singing and dancing and all-around pleasantness with his famed uncle and aunt, Donnie and Marie Osmond. He’ll be assisted in the fun by two young DJs from Brooklyn, Coco and Breezy.

For a taste, you can see the sizzle reel below.

Following a holiday show that gathered a lot of viewers, the new “Wonderama” assumes a regular schedule this weekend, airing locally on PIX11 on Sunday night at 6pm.The show is filmed in NYC, so if all goes well, there’ll be plenty of opportunities for local children to be part of audience.

For more info about the return one of television’s longest running shows for children, visit wonderamatv.com. Additionally, fans can access show clips and bonus content on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Alas, the theme song is not a part of the new show, but from what I’ve seen so far, its spirit lives on.

Eric Messinger is the editor of New York Family. You can contact him at emessinger@manhattanmedia.com.