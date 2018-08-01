Books We Love: “Mother and Child” by Claiborne Swanson Frank
The latest offering from author, photographer, and NYC mama Claiborne Swanson Frank explores what motherhood means in the 21st Century
The latest offering from author, renowned photographer, and NYC mama-of-two Claiborne Swanson Frank (her previous book of photography was the much-lauded American Beauty), Mother and Child explores what motherhood means in the 21st Century.The book makes for a lovely gift or accent to any savvy mama’s coffee table or nightstand.
The beautiful pink-covered tome shows 70 notable mothers (think Carolina Herrera, Lauren Santo Domingo, Indre Rockefeller, and Aerin Lauder, to name a few) with their children, all seen through Swanson Frank’s unique viewpoint. The portraits capture the emotions, joys, and challenges of motherhood and are accompanied by a series of questions-and-answers, in which each subject expresses what being a mother means to them.
