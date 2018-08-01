Books We Love: “Mother and Child” by Claiborne Swanson Frank



The latest offering from author, renowned photographer, and NYC mama-of-two Claiborne Swanson Frank (her previous book of photography was the much-lauded American Beauty), Mother and Child explores what motherhood means in the 21st Century.The book makes for a lovely gift or accent to any savvy mama’s coffee table or nightstand.

The beautiful pink-covered tome shows 70 notable mothers (think Carolina Herrera, Lauren Santo Domingo, Indre Rockefeller, and Aerin Lauder, to name a few) with their children, all seen through Swanson Frank’s unique viewpoint. The portraits capture the emotions, joys, and challenges of motherhood and are accompanied by a series of questions-and-answers, in which each subject expresses what being a mother means to them.

To learn more, visit assouline.com & claiborneswansonfrank.com!