NYC Moms Can Enjoy Pampering And On-The-Go Glam At Blushington

Whether you are looking to get glammed up for an event or just get some pointers on maintaining the perfect brows, Blushington is the perfect place for moms to unwind and get pampered.

Known for their adorable peachy storefronts and affordable-yet-powerful peels, Blushington is the go-to beauty salon for Upper East Side and Midtown moms, offering everything for beauty treatments and makeup application for events to classes and waxings. Instead of running around from place to place to get beauty treatments done, you can do your entire pre-event prep all in one spot. Treatments include waxings, peels, and eyelash extensions, touch ups, and removals.

Though their other offerings are highly rated, their bread and butter is makeup application. From full face to red carpet and TV ready, any look you can imagine can be recreated by their team of artists, as well as airbrush foundation and false lash application. For the moms that aren’t into wearing complex makeup looks or are just looking for a little something extra, they offer and “eyes only” package that focuses on creating the perfect flattering eye look that can be done in a flash.

In addition to all of these offerings for moms, they also kids and teens for birthday parties, proms, bat mitzvahs, and other events. They even have “Dads and Daughter Makeup 101,” a father-daughter beauty class that was so popular during it’s Father’s Day launch, that it has become a permanent addition to their class menu.

If you have a busy few months of events, parties, and holidays, their have packages and memberships to make getting glammed up a bit more wallet friendly, including 3 makeup sessions for $186, or 2 makeup sessions a month for $117. Even if a membership isn’t for you, their regular makeup session prices range from $35-95, and you can get a peel and makeup package for just $99, perfect for yourself or as a gift for a fellow beauty-loving mom.

Blushington is a family-friendly beauty spot that can cater to both mothers and daughters, helping them to not only feel beautiful and get ready for big life events, but also make skin care and beauty treatments a little less scary and a lot more affordable.