Big News From Mommybites

Now in their 11th year, Mommybites is one of our favorite sources for support and education for moms, especially on the new and expectant and front. Originally, they start with social and educational lunches for new moms in New York City; these days their free online seminars are enjoyed by moms across the country. The recently re-launched their websites, and a put a new other exciting new offerings on the table, so it seemed like the perfect time to get all the scoop from their new leader, Rebecca Dixon.

What prompted the website re-design? What’s been improved?

As we celebrated our 10th anniversary last year, we spent a lot of time thinking about the aspects of Mommybites that are most appreciated by our community and how we could make them better. The new website is easier to navigate, has a revamped Nanny Share Board and we are really excited about our new Mom Job Board.

Mommybites has been a pioneer on offering free online classes, mostly on topics for expectant and new parents. How does this work? Is there a way for people to ask questions? To give readers a taste of the variety, what are a few upcoming classes that you’re excited about?

Our free online classes are essentially live podcasts in the form of conference calls. Moms can call in from their phone or click a link from their computer They connect to a live class that is a conversation between a Mommybites team facilitator and an expert on topics ranging from swaddling to breastfeeding to the preschool application process. The classes are interactive, questions can be asked live or typed in, and the recording becomes a podcast that lives on our site for 90 days. Upcoming classes include breastfeeding, babywearing, developmental milestones, and adoption.

While your online classes are used across the country, is it fair to say that your popular Nanny Share Board is largely has a NYC area audience–at least for now? What has made it so popular?

The huge success of our Nanny Board is primarily based on growth of our NYC platform, and to a smaller degree, Chicago and Boston. The successful model that has worked for ten years is moms posting their nannies on our site as they are aging out of needing them. As is often the case, nannies essentially become a member of these families and the decision to let them go is a hard, but necessary, one as everyone gets to a point where they no longer need a nanny with kids in school most of the day. Therefore, these families want to connect their out-going nannies with other families that are looking for quality nanny care. We often hear the word “love” used by the families posting on the Board in connection with their nannies, and I think this best reflects the power of this tool. It is a direct mom-to-mom reference and that level of trust has made it successful for many years.

You recently introduced a job board for moms that I know you have high hopes for. What inspired this? Is your expectation that most of the listings will be for part-work that moms can do from home? Or do you think it might also turn into a source for full-time jobs?