7 Terrific Travel Systems
Take baby on the go in style with these 7 great travel systems
The phrase travel system refers to a stroller that features a car seat as part parcel of the design or come with a compatible car seat included. So, you can detach the car seat, install the seat in your vehicle, and fold the chasis of the stroller and you’re ready to go. Many strollers can be used as travel systems with the addition a compatible car seat (and sometimes with a compatible car seat adapter) but here are seven great travel systems on the market for 2018 that make for one-stop shopping.Interested in stories like this? Sign up here for our eNewsletter New York Family Baby
-
Baby Trend Go Lite Sprout Travel System in Rose Gold
Just launched in January, this new travel system (with a trendy rose gold frame) offers a lightweight aluminum full-size stroller complete with an extra-large storage basket, lockable front swivel wheels, one-touch rear brakes, and durable tires. Plus, the swing-away/removable bumper bar allows for easy in and out access and the trigger fold provides compact storage for hassle-free travel. Also included is the Baby Trend Secure Snap Fit 35 Infant Car Seat. Simply convert your stroller into an infant car seat carrier by snapping the car seat into the stroller frame. Features include a no-rethread 5-point safety harness, EPS energy-absorbing foam, a removable full body insert, and an adjustable canopy with a sun visor. $349.99, babiesrus.com
-
Disney Smooth Ride Travel System
This oh-so-cute travel system includes a Disney Smooth Ride stroller and a Disney onBoard35 Infant Car Seat. The stroller has large wheels for easy maneuverability, one-hand Lift-to-Fold technology, an oversized basket with tons of storage space, a multi-panel sun canopy with peekaboo window, and more. The car seat offers side impact protection, a multi-position adjustable base, a washable car seat pad, and a removable infant head insert; plus, it’s lightweight and easy to carry. $199, disneybaby.com
-
Doona Infant Car Seat
Doona is the only infant car seat with fully integrated wheels—that means that it converts from car seat into stroller with the easy push of a button! Doona was designed to provide parents with a safe and practical mobility solution for their baby, both in and out of the car. Doona meets the highest quality and safety standards in both the car seat and stroller categories. A great option for both urban and suburban families, Doona is a safe and convenient option for babies 4-35 lbs and up to 32 inches tall; it also includes an infant insert which cradles and supports your newborn safely and properly, and a full line of accessories is also available for purchase. $499, doonausa.com
-
Evenflo Sibby Travel System with LiteMax
This new travel system comes complete with a sleek Evenflo stroller and a LiteMax infant car seat. The stroller features improved Sport Style Handle Grips that are longer with an extended foam grip, a seat back with a new mesh storage bag and buckle to adjust the seat so a big kid can stand easier on the Ride-Along board, a large canopy with new peek-a-boo window and lowered/extended for better protection and visibility, a Flex Hold Parent Cup, and more. The car seat is suitable for 4-35 lbs and offers a 1-Step Belt Lock System for secure installation, an ergonomic and easy-to-carry handle, up-front harness adjustment, and many more premium safety and convenience features. $199.99, evenflo.com
-
Safety 1st Smooth Ride Travel System
The Smooth Ride Travel System makes strolling easy with everything you need to truly enjoy your time when out and about with your baby. The included onBoard35 LT infant car seat provides your baby with a superior fit for superior safety while traveling wherever you need to go. Features include agile wheels for maximum maneuverability, super-sized canopy coverage with a flip-out visor, a peek-a-boo window, and better airflow. $179.99, safety1st.com
-
UPPAbaby VISTA
The VISTA a performance stroller system that has a variety of configurations and maneuvers like a single stroller with the ability to adapt as a family grows. This stroller includes both bassinet (safe overnight sleep solution) and toddler seat—and they are completely interchangeable and require no fabric swapping. Great features include a one-button telescopic handlebar height adjustment and a reversible toddler seat with multi-position toddler seat recline. There’s also an adjustable canopy for your growing child, an extendable UPF 50+ Sunshade, adjustable footrest, and an XL basket for storage. The VISTA lets you transport up to three children by adding a PiggyBack Ride Along Board, and it’s compatible with the MESA infant car seat with no adapters necessary. New for the VISTA this year are mélange fashions, new matte fabric options, premium, full-grain leather accents, an updated front tire and tread pattern to match rear tire, and more. Price varies according to fashion/color; $839.99-899.99, uppababy.com
-
Urbini Omni Plus
The Omni Plus is the ultimate four-in-one travel system—its four configurations let you move from place to place without disturbing your baby. The Omni Plus also includes a rear-facing Sonti Infant Car Seat (for babies from 4-35 lbs) and comes complete with a reversible stroller seat, a large sun canopy with a peek-a-boo window, an adjustable foam-padded handle, a comfort-covered five-point harness, and much more. The Omni Plus is suitable for children up to 50 lbs. $199.99, urbinibaby.com