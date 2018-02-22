7 Terrific Travel Systems

UPPAbaby VISTA

The VISTA a performance stroller system that has a variety of configurations and maneuvers like a single stroller with the ability to adapt as a family grows. This stroller includes both bassinet (safe overnight sleep solution) and toddler seat—and they are completely interchangeable and require no fabric swapping. Great features include a one-button telescopic handlebar height adjustment and a reversible toddler seat with multi-position toddler seat recline. There’s also an adjustable canopy for your growing child, an extendable UPF 50+ Sunshade, adjustable footrest, and an XL basket for storage. The VISTA lets you transport up to three children by adding a PiggyBack Ride Along Board, and it’s compatible with the MESA infant car seat with no adapters necessary. New for the VISTA this year are mélange fashions, new matte fabric options, premium, full-grain leather accents, an updated front tire and tread pattern to match rear tire, and more. Price varies according to fashion/color; $839.99-899.99, uppababy.com