Heart & Stroll: The Best Strollers of 2018
Our Ultimate Guide To The 50 Best Strollers Of 2018
With the New Year comes a shiny new fleet of strollers at the playground. Whether you're looking for a jogger, a double, a compact-fold, a fashion-forward luxury model, or a solid everyday ride—or even if you just found out you're pregnant and you have absolutely no idea what you're looking for yet!—our annual Stroller Guide has a set of wheels to fit your lifestyle, family, and budget.
Austlen Baby Co. Entourage
Designed for families who enjoy a life full of activity, the Entourage is super-versatile and offers an enormous storage capacity. The Entourage’s patented design has a one-handed expandable frame with three positions that enable multi-child configurations and the ability to carry large items, such as ice chests, shade canopies, and even luggage—this stroller has the strongest weight limit of any stroller, accommodating up to 150 lbs combined weight of children and cargo. The Entourage also features a seat that accommodates children from birth up to 50 lbs, available car seat adapters for dual car seat compatibility, a second seat that features multi-recline positions, and more. $849.99, austlen.com
Baby Jogger City Select LUX
The Baby Jogger City Select LUX takes the popular City Select stroller to the next level by providing more versatility with over 20 possible configurations—the most riding options of any single to double stroller on the market. This stroller can convert from a single to a double by adding a second seat or the new bench seat accessory, or even convert to a triple by adding the glider board. $629.99 for stroller; $199.99 for second seat kit; babyjogger.com
Baby Roues Roll & Go
This new stroller is ultra-compact, lightweight, convenient, and amazingly sturdy. This innovative stroller is perfect for the family on-the-go with kids from infancy to age 4. The stroller can fold in seconds, and is so compact in can be used for travel, as it easily fits in the overhead compartment on airplanes or on any form of transportation. The pull handle allows for easy transport through airports, hubs and city streets. The extra wide 15-inch padded seat with full recline will keep your baby or toddler comfortable, while the full sized basket holds all your necessities. Plus, a backpack-style travel bag comes with the stroller. $199.95, babyroues.com
Baby Trend Go Lite Sprout Travel System in Rose Gold
Launching in mid-January 2018, this new travel system (with a trendy rose gold frame) offers a lightweight aluminum full-size stroller complete with an extra-large storage basket, lockable front swivel wheels, one-touch rear brakes, and durable tires. Plus, the swing-away/removable bumper bar allows for easy in and out access and the trigger fold provides compact storage for hassle-free travel. Also included is the Baby Trend Secure Snap Fit 35 Infant Car Seat. Simply convert your stroller into an infant car seat carrier by snapping the car seat into the stroller frame. Features include a no-rethread 5-point safety harness, EPS energy-absorbing foam, a removable full body insert, and an adjustable canopy with a sun visor. $349.99, babiesrus.com
BABYZEN YOYO+
From birth, the YOYO+ can be used with the 0+ newborn nest, which works as a lie-flat, rear-facing stroller. The addition of car seat adapters means that baby can be switched from the car to the YOYO+ with one click. From 6 months, on the same frame, parents can change to 6+ fabrics and their stroller is ready for early childhood. Folding, unfolding, and pushing still work with just one hand, and the YOYO+ remains almost featherweight at just 13-13.5 lbs. Finally, a new storage pouch has been added to the back of the 6+ canopy and the basket underneath the pushchair is now 60 percent larger. YOYO+ frame with 6+ color pack, $495; 0+ bassinet insert, $225; car seat adaptors, $50; babyzen.com
BOB Revolution FLEX – LUNAR
The new BOB Revolution FLEX – LUNAR stroller includes the first-ever print fashion for BOB Gear and features ultra-reflective geometric lines that keep families safe with increased visibility during night runs and morning jogs. This rugged jogging stroller also features a swiveling-locking front wheel, an adjustable padded handlebar offers nine positions to create the perfect fit for parents of all heights, and a state-of-the-art adjustable suspension system, among other top-tier safety and convenience features. $469.99, bobgear.com
Britax B-Free Stroller
Just launched in November, the B-Free Stroller makes family life easy and convenient. Seven storage pockets and an extra-large storage basket offer more room for baby gear (which every busy city parent knows will certainly come in handy). Plus, the canopy extends to protect your baby from the sun, and 3-wheel configuration provides ultimate maneuverability. $359.99, us.britax.com
Bumbleride Indie All Terrain Stroller
The Indie is an all-terrain stroller perfect for urban activities or off-road adventures. From the pavement to the trail, the Indie adapts to your daily adventures called life. This stroller offers a compact, lightweight frame, true all terrain 12 inch air-filled tires, all wheel suspension and unmatched versatility. The fully adjustable backrest, footrest, and handle create a customized fit for you and baby. Recline the backrest, raise the footrest and attach footrest fabric tabs to create an infant bed. Wherever your path takes you, the Indie is suitable from birth through toddlerhood and can grow with your family with the Mini Board toddler board accessory. You can also feel good knowing that Bumbleride’s Oeko-Tex Standard 100, eco-fabrics keep plastic bottles out of landfills and that their dye process for black colorways conserves water. $529, bumbleride.com
Bugaboo x We Are Handsome Cameleon3
Bugaboo’s Cameleon3 is versatile and easy to use, adapting effortlessly to the challenges of modern life. It offers a five-point harness with height-adjustable shoulder straps, a one-hand release bassinet, foam-filled tires, and more. The We Are Handsome (an Australian lifestyle label by design duo Jeremy and Katinka Somers) limited-edition model of this iconic stroller gives parents an edgy and fashion-forward collaboration that captures the spirit of a life filled with movement with daring designs and bold color palettes that celebrate natural beauty. You can customize this model by selecting the We Are Handsome canopy and your choice of frame color and add-on We Are Handsome accessories (like a footmuff). From $1,059; accessories sold separately; bugaboo.com & nordstrom.com
Chicco Mini Bravo Plus Lightweight Quick-Fold Stroller
This new model from Chicco is super-lightweight and includes a click-in attachment for all Chicco KeyFit and Fit2 infant car seats. The Mini Bravo also features a premium handle grip and parent tray with two cup holders and zippered storage, a fold handle that’s easy to reach and activate with just one hand (the fold handle also doubles as a carry handle for easier maneuvering), an oh-so-convenient quick-fold design that’s also compact and self-standing, an adjustable canopy with bonus, zip-open mesh panel for improved airflow, and much more. $199, chiccousa.com
Combi F2 AF & F2 Plus AF + Joint Bar
The Combi F2 Plus AF is as light as a feather, weighing in at just 8.6 lbs.! Perfect for travel and the on-the-go parent, the F2 folds compactly using just one hand. The deluxe, padded seat feature provides a multi-position recline of 165 degrees that allows little ones to nap at any time. The joint bar for F2 and F2 Plus connects two F2 strollers together and transforms two single light-weight strollers into one portable double stroller that’s perfect for twins and siblings close in age. The best part is that the strollers can easily separate allowing each parent to take one child separately. Strollers, $240-360 each; Joint Bar, $70; combiusa.com
Cosatto Supa Go – Magic Unicorns
When you’ve got places to go, fast, the Supa Go pushchair puts the fun in fundamentals. This stroller lets you enjoy smooth, streamlined simplicity. These lightweight wheels offer a comfortable stroll and feature an extendable sunshade, a viewing window in the hood, a spacious storage basket, and more. From one-handed recline to adjustable handle height and transport-friendly umbrella fold, Supa Go does it all and offers an industry-leading four-year guarantee. Plus, how fun is the Magic Unicorns pattern? $249.99, cosatto.com
CYBEX Priam
With their Priam stroller, CYBEX has brought a complete, coordinated, three-in-one system to the market. This means that one frame enables three different uses with “individualized mobility:” As a pram-style stroller with matching carry cot, as a travel system with one of the CYBEX infant car seats, and later, as a luxurious stroller, with a choice of child facing forwards or backwards. There is also a choice of wheels for every surface: Light, all-terrain, and trekking. One other cool option? The Priam can be paired with a ski attachment to replace the front wheels, turning it into an urban snowmobile. $1,000, cybex-online.com
diono quantum
The new diono quantum (which hits shelves in February 2018) is a multi-mode travel stroller with six configurations. Thanks to diono’s Smart Seat, the quantum grows with your child from newborn, through the toddler years, all the way to when they’re a young child (it’s suitable from birth up to when your little one weighs 50 lbs). This sleek stroller features a one-step brake, a large eclipse canopy with a heatblock extension, a super-roomy storage basket, and much more. $499.99, diono.com
Disney Smooth Ride Travel System
This oh-so-cute travel system includes a Disney Smooth Ride stroller and a Disney onBoard35 Infant Car Seat. The stroller has large wheels for easy maneuverability, one-hand Lift-to-Fold technology, an oversized basket with tons of storage space, a multi-panel sun canopy with peekaboo window, and more. The car seat offers side impact protection, a multi-position adjustable base, a washable car seat pad, and a removable infant head insert; plus, it’s lightweight and easy to carry. $199, disneybaby.com
Doona Infant Car Seat
Doona is the only infant car seat with fully integrated wheels—that means that it converts from car seat into stroller with the easy push of a button! Doona was designed to provide parents with a safe and practical mobility solution for their baby, both in and out of the car. Doona meets the highest quality and safety standards in both the car seat and stroller categories. A great option for both urban and suburban families, Doona is a safe and convenient option for babies 4-35 lbs and up to 32 inches tall; it also includes an infant insert which cradles and supports your newborn safely and properly, and a full line of accessories is also available for purchase. $499, doonausa.com
Evenflo Sibby Travel System with LiteMax
This new travel system comes complete with a sleek Evenflo stroller and a LiteMax infant car seat. The stroller features improved Sport Style Handle Grips that are longer with an extended foam grip, a seat back with a new mesh storage bag and buckle to adjust the seat so a big kid can stand easier on the Ride-Along board, a large canopy with new peek-a-boo window and lowered/extended for better protection and visibility, a Flex Hold Parent Cup, and more. The car seat is suitable for 4-35 lbs and offers a 1-Step Belt Lock System for secure installation, an ergonomic and easy-to-carry handle, up-front harness adjustment, and many more premium safety and convenience features. $199.99, evenflo.com
Fisher Price Jonathan Adler Deluxe Umbrella Stroller
The Jonathan Adler umbrella stroller offers the perfect balance of agility and comfort for parents and babies alike. Built on a sleek aluminum frame, this stroller is light and nimble and has a super-compact fold for travel and storage. A wide seat with a nice recline option makes for a comfortable ride for baby, while a large canopy ensures full coverage when desired. Single swivel front wheels, a one-step brake, and a convenient cup-holder round out the strollers features. $179, buybuybaby.com
gb Maris Plus
The sleek gb Maris Plus combines comfort and functionality with a compact footprint. It features a fully-reclining and forward-sliding seat that can face front or rear, real aluminum accents throughout, an extended canopy with a peek-a-boo window, a self-standing and locking fold that can be hand-carried, a storage basket that can hold up to 11lbs, and much more. This stroller is also table height and can be conveniently used as a highchair on the go. With a cot or car seat, the Maris is suitable from birth to 55 lbs. Stroller, $749.85; car seat to complete travel system sold separately; gb-online.com
Graco Uno2Duo
The Graco Uno2Duo stroller starts out as a single stroller and expands into a double stroller to grow with your family with eight different modes of use. With an easy, one-hand fold, parent cup holder, and extra-large storage basket, the Uno2Duo is a fully-featured stroller. The main seat reclines flat to become an infant bassinet, while the removable child’s tray and standing platform offer a customizable ride. Incorporate a Graco Click Connect infant car seat and a second seat (both sold separately), and the Uno2Duo offers even more customization and riding options. $319.99, gracobaby.com
Greentom 3-in-1
Suitable from birth to approximately 4.5 years, the new Greentom 3-in-1 allows you to easily transition between the Carrycot, Reversible and Classic stages. The Carrycot includes a plush, 100 percent organic mattress that’s naturally flame retardant, while the Reversible and Classic have 5 and 3 positions respectively. Also included is a secondary, removable storage option that makes loading and unloading easier than ever! Bonus: The frame is made of recycled post-consumer plastic and the machine-washable, UPF-50 fabrics are made of recycled drinking bottles. In short, this stroller offers a purposeful design that’s lightweight (15-19 lbs.), durable (lifetime guaranteed frame), and sustainable. $699, greentom.com
guzzie+Guss Connect Stroller
In order to ensure maximum comfort, cooling airflow mattress technology is built right into the seat of this new stroller. The unique inner seat liner provides cooling and drying space under the body, while acting as built-in air pocket padding. Additionally, the Connect offers an adjustable seat with several different configurations, a super-comfortable leatherette grip over a handle that adjusts to fit your height, an extendable canopy, an open frame (with no rear axle), high-performance tires, and much more. $499.99, guzzieandguss.com
Inglesina 2018 Zippy Light
This lightweight, compact stroller really opens, closes, and strolls with just one hand. Suitable for newborns to 55 lbs, the redesigned Zippy Light boasts a beautiful European design sensibility and stands upright on its own when folded. The 2018 Zippy Light offers an even bigger hood for increased protection against the sun, additional padding on the backrest and safety harness, and even more premium features. Plus, it weighs in at just 15 lbs, so it’s incredibly lightweight. $329, inglesina.us
InSTEP Grand Safari Swivel Wheel Jogger
This eye-catching stroller features 12-inch front tires and 16-inch rear tires, along with molded rims to provide performance and style. Plus, it offers a child tray with dual cup holders, a remote locking front wheel for easy transfer from swivel to fixed, an adjustable handle bar, a removable and machine-washable fleece seat pad, and canopy-mounted speakers that accept most MP3 players. $200, instep.net
Joolz Geo2 Tailor – Mono
This January, Joolz is launching the Joolz Tailor collection. Incorporating the same Positive Design found in the Joolz Geo2—including easy one-hand maneuverability, large basket, and the ability to add onto the pram as your family grows with the addition of a second seat or bassinet. The Tailor collection is completely customizable, allowing you to pick your favorite model, fabric, chassis, wheels, and 20 different colors, accents, and matching accessories. Plus, included in your purchase is the chassis, basinet, seat, XXL basket, and matching colored Diaper Bag. $1,299, us.joolz.com
Joovy Qool
The Joovy Qool gives parents the freedom to create the stroller they want—for one, two, or three children. Designed to provide you with flexibility, you can choose to create the way you want to stroll and customize your ride. The Qool offers four configurations right out of the box and also provides the option to add a second seat, a car seat, a bench seat, and/or a bassinet as your family grows. Overall, it has the potential for the most configurations on the market and it also includes features like a high weight capacity, a telescopic handlebar, a ventilated canopy, and more. Stroller, $499; add-on accessories, $21.99-14.99; joovy.com
Keenz 7S Stroller Wagon
Perfect for families on the go with a lot of gear to tote, Keenz’s deluxe 7S Wagon offers tons of space and a safe, ergonomic ride. The Wagon featured a 5-point safety harness to keep little ones safe (two children can fit comfortably), and also comes complete with built-in cushioning, a retractable roof with mesh sunscreen, adjustable handles, swiveling front wheels with individual locks, and more. It weighs in at 29 lbs and is super-easy to fold and store. $379, keenz.us
Kinderwagon Hop
Kinderwagon’s Hop is a tandem umbrella stroller that’s lightweight, narrow, and easy-to-fold for city parents who are on the go! The front seat is suitable for children from 6 months up to 50 lbs. The rear seat is suitable for little ones from 3 months and can recline to 130 degrees. Features include one touch double brakes, a removable canopy, rain cover, and a cup holder. $299.99, kinderwagon.com
Maclaren Mark II
Using the original design brief of their very first buggy as inspiration, Maclaren has applied modern materials and engineering to create a super-light, full-featured reclining buggy. Designed to withstand the conditions of urban life, the Mark II’s hexagonal chassis delivers strength and durability, while weighing in at just 7.3 lbs. The stroller also offers an extra-large waterproof hood with extendable sun visor, two-position recline seat, antimicrobial handles and self-service replaceable parts. The Mark II is ready to roll right out of the box with coordinating accessories, including a seat liner, premium wind-resistant raincover, buggy ID tag, and tether strap. $200, maclaren.us
Mamas & Papas Ocarro
Beautifully designed and the ultimate in comfort, this new Mamas & Papas stroller delivers premium style and practicality. An all-in-1 stroller that takes you anywhere you need to go, the Ocarro is available in a pushchair-only option or as a four-, five-, of six-piece bundle. Designed to be compact without compromise, the Ocarro features a sturdy frame design that offers excellent stability for smooth traveling, large wheels with reflective trims to add visibility at night, a lie-flat seat, a quick and easy fold, an extendable hood, and more. From $810, mamasandpapas.com
Maxi-Cosi Nomad Collection Adorra
The Nomad collection features muted tones of beige, green, and blue all inspired by nature and the world around us. The stroller provides functional and convenient features like its one hand fold, expandable storage basket, easy to remove and wash car seat, a flip-out visor to make life as a new parent just a little easier. When used with a Maxi-Cosi infant car seat, it transforms into a highly maneuverable travel system for use from birth, allowing for seamless transition from car to stroller. $399.99, buybuybaby.com
mima Zigi
The Zigi is an ideal travel stroller and is as innovative as it is beautiful! The mima Zigi buggy offers a concrete solution for all refined globetrotters. Zigi boasts three recline positions: Sitting, resting and sleeping position. This stroller also folds simply with a flick of the wrist and lifting of a lever and a carrying handle makes it easy and comfortable to transport. It weighs in at just 18.5 lbs, and offers a super-compact fold that is accepted as cabin luggage with most airlines. $699, mimakidsusa.com
Mountain Buggy terrain
The ultimate premium jogger that delivers ultimate performance to families who really want to get active, both on and off road. With its strong aesthetics, its sporty enhanced features include a superior one hand fast fold, multi adjustable handlebar, three-mode front wheel and shock absorbing suspension. Terrain also comes bundled with both 16-inch and 12-inch rear air-filled tires. With three sports luxe color ways, the terrain is perfect from newborn to toddler age. $599.99, mountainbuggy.com
Mutsy Evo
The Evo can be used with the carry cot, reversible stroller seat, various car seats and numerous handy accessories. This combi-stroller has a sturdy look and is lightweight, which makes it easy to carry. In addition, it can be compactly folded and is easy to take anywhere. This stroller also features an adjustable backrest and leg support, a compact collapsible frame, a height-adjustable push bar, detachable wheels to make it an even more compact unit, and many more premium features. Stroller, $449; additional pram body (bassinet), $200; mutsy.com
Nuna DEMI grow
Available for pre-sale on January 17, the DEMI grow is Nuna’s first double stroller and is crafted with 23 modes that cleverly convert from a single stroller, to both double and twin configurations. With an all-weather seat, large storage basket, and custom dual suspension that simply flips up for rough terrain and flips down for smooth surfaces, DEMI grow has it all. Each DEMI grow seat can be used from 6 months to 50 lbs, making it ready for the stroll ahead. The DEMI grow will be offered in Caviar, Frost, and Aspen fashions exclusively launching with Pottery Barn Kids. Stroller frame, toddler seat, and two sets of adapters, $799; second toddler seat or bassinet, $179 each; nuna.eu
OXO Air
Released just this past October, the Air stroller is a lightweight, compact folding stroller that is easy to transport and store while providing the utmost security for little ones. It weighs in at an astounding 11 lbs, and comes complete with great features like a panoramic peek-a-boo window, a large UPF 50 canopy with sunshade extension, ventilated mesh sides, a convenient zippered pocket, and more. $179.99, oxo.com
Peg-Pérego Book For Two
The Book For Two is a super-compact, side-by-side stroller that’s just 29-inches wide. It can take up to two Primo Viaggio 4-35 car seats and folds easily and inward, like a book. Additionally, the Book For Two features multi-position independent backrests, a large, easy-loading basket with pockets, Soft Ride wheels with ball bearings and suspensions, and an easy, one-hand close. This stroller is suitable from birth, up to 45 lbs (each child). $649.99, us.pegperego.com
phil&teds sport
This innovative and all-terrain inline stroller features auto stop for convenience and safety, all-terrain air filled tires, a one hand fast fold compact, a safe and easy 5-point harness, and hard-wearing 600D sporty fabrics. It’s suitable from newborn to age 5, comes in a variety of fashion-forward colorways (the chic and edgy Graffiti style is shown here), and can convert to a double with a sold-separately double kit. $499.99, philandteds.com
Quinny x Rachel Zoe Luxe Sport Zapp Flex Plus
Hitting stores this month, Rachel Zoe and Quinny are teaming up for another limited edition stroller collaboration: The Luxe Sport Zapp Flex Plus! This chic stroller brings functionality to style and glamour. It features classic black and white fabric with netted detailing that provides an effortlessly sporty look that pops against metallic champagne accents. A black, white, and champagne pinstripe completes the look with luxe detailing, allowing parents to walk their way in style, all while enjoying the premium quality they expect from a Quinny stroller. $499.99, nordstrom.com
Safety 1st Smooth Ride Travel System
The Smooth Ride Travel System makes strolling easy with everything you need to truly enjoy your time when out and about with your baby. The included onBoard35 LT infant car seat provides your baby with a superior fit for superior safety while traveling wherever you need to go. Features include agile wheels for maximum maneuverability, super-sized canopy coverage with a flip-out visor, a peek-a-boo window, and better airflow. $179.99, safety1st.com
Silver Cross Wave
The Wave offers an ultra-sleek look, British sensibility, and an irresistible slate of premium features. The all-in-one Wave system includes the stroller frame, bassinet, and seat—which means it’s easy to re-configure as your child grows or if you have another baby. With the patented One Plus One connection system, it’s a breeze to transition the stroller from single to tandem, and the system can be used as a single, in tandem with the reversible seat and bassinet, or with twins in two bassinets or seats; in total, the Wave can accommodate up to two children with a combined weight of 100 lbs; later this month, they will also be launching a ridealong board. Finally, the Wave comes with a storage basket that holds up to 33 lbs. Stroller with bassinet and main seat, $1,299; tandem seat, $349; silvercrossus.com
StrollAir Solo
The brand new Solo (available now for pre-sale and shipping in March) is the only single-to-double-to-triple tandem stroller where the seats, backrests, and footrests recline independently and both seats are the same size. That allows for nice stretch when the babies are sleeping as well as easy diaper changes on the go. With a multitude of front/back combinations this single-to-double tandem stroller is a true innovation. Ensuring babies comfort no matter the weather; the stroller comes as a single with bassinet, seat, mosquito net and rain cover. Plus, it’s paired with beautiful fabrics and leatherette accents. $599.99 as a single with bassinet; $189.99 for Tango (the second seat with extended frame, mosquito net, and rain cover); strollair.com/solo-to-tango
Stokke Scoot
Stokke is introducing a configuration option for their city stroller, the Scoot! The perfect compact stroller for city dwellers, families will have the option to mix and match Scoot’s five new playful canopy colors (all while enjoying the safety and quality they expect from Stokke): Blue, Orange, Red, Green, and Grey Melange. Scoot’s new Canopy has an added extension and ventilation feature. Scoot Chassis + Seat: $625; Scoot Canopy: $74; stokke.com
Summer Infant 3Dtote CS+ Convenience Stroller
The new 3Dtote CS+ is a convenience stroller that will hold all of your on-the-go essentials, thanks to its expandable storage basket, rear storage extension, and side storage pocket. It’s also designed to hang up to 5 lbs of diaper bags and shopping bags. In addition to offering a deluxe amount of storage, this stroller also includes a removable bumper bar with easy to clean snack pouch, a one hand fold with auto lock and carry strap, a child cup holder and toy hooks in seat, and more. $179.99, summerinfant.com
Thule Urban Glide 2
Just launched this month, the Urban Glide 2 offers features that are valued by both adults and children, like adjustable ergonomic handlebars, an adjustable sun canopy, a front wheel that can either swivel or be locked in place for jogging, 16” rear wheels, rear suspension, a padded seat, and an almost horizontal sleeping position for napping. The Urban Glide also features a multi-position sun canopy, a large cargo basket, and a peekaboo window with magnetic closure, as well as reflective wheel rims for improved visibility. Weighing in at 24 lbs, this stroller is easy to maneuver and bring along on adventures near and far. $479.95, thule.com
UPPAbaby VISTA
The VISTA offers expandable seat selections and its configurations comfortably hold two MESA Infant Car Seats, two bassinets, or two toddler seats (the new RumbleSeat reclines and can be used rear or forward facing). Plus, the stroller features an easy one-step fold. Also, whether you use it as a single, inline double, or add a PiggyBack board for a third child, the VISTA maneuvers like a single stroller. The VISTA is suitable for children up to 50 lbs, and you get the stroller, bassinet, and toddler seat all included with purchase price. Price varies according to fashion/color; $839.99-899.99, uppababy.com
Urbini Omni Plus
The Omni Plus is the ultimate four-in-one travel system—its four configurations let you move from place to place without disturbing your baby. The Omni Plus also includes a rear-facing Sonti Infant Car Seat (for babies up from 4-35 lbs) and comes complete with a reversible stroller seat, a large sun canopy with a peek-a-boo window, an adjustable foam-padded handle, a comfort-covered five-point harness, and much more. The Omni Plus is suitable for children up to 50 lbs. $199.99, urbinibaby.com
Venice Child Kangaroo Stroller
The Kangaroo stroller can be used from birth to toddlerhood, and it offers a versatile chassis design (with no screws or welding to join the parts), a sleek Aviation Aluminum frame, and shock-absorbing wheels with a swivel mechanism. Plus, this stylish stroller also comes complete with an adjustable handle, a two-wheel mode for stairs, two-postion recline, a spacious undercarriage basket, and much more. Additionally, the Kangaroo is made entirely from eco-friendly materials and it comes complete with a bassinet, footmuff, bugnet, cup holder, and raincover. $799, venicechild.com
Valco Baby Neo Twin
Valco Baby’s Neo Twin stroller is super-lightweight and all-terrain—oh, and it’s a twin stroller. Weighing under 27 lbs, this sleek double stroller is one of the lightest full service strollers on the market, and it offers a full seat recline (for babies and toddlers), air-filled tires, and an adjustable handle. To top it off: Full-coverage canopies and adjustable footrests take care of your little one’s comfort and well-being. $649.99, shop.valcobaby.com
Veer All Terrain Cruiser
Perfect for families who love to enjoy adventures in the city and in nature, the brand-new Veer Cruiser offers the space and durability of a wagon with the safety and convenience of a high-end stroller (its Infant Car Seat Adapter is compatible with the majority of leading infant car seats). The Cruiser can hold up to two passengers (it can hold an infant car seat or two toddlers facing each other, or any combination) up to 110 lbs of cargo. Families can make it their own by customizing with a Napper and Collapsible Sun Canopy that combine to make a JPMA-certified bassinette, a Drink and Snack Tray, a Foldable Storage Basket, and a travel bag to check the Cruiser during air travel. $599, goveer.com