Stroller Eclipse: The Best Strollers Of 2017
Our Annual Guide To The Hottest Strollers Of The Year
With the New Year comes a shiny new fleet of strollers at the playground. Having a hard time telling your joggers from your compact folders? Fret not: Whether you're looking to snap up the same luxe wheels you saw Kourtney Kardashian pushing on the pages of People, or you need a sturdy stroller for daily jogs in the park, or you simply want a safe model with a small handful of premium features, we've got you covered. Just remember, the ultimate factors in stroller selection should always be safety, comfort, mobility, and harmony with your budget.
4moms moxi stroller
This beautifully designed stroller, which just launched this past fall, is equipped with “Power on Board” (which gives parents the ability to track temperature, time, distance traveled, speed, and battery level via a LCD screen, as well as charge their phones), along with a host of other premium features, like a dashboard bag and an adjustable handle bar. The moxi can be used from birth up to approximately 55 lbs, and the seat can be used both front- and rear-facing with three recline positions. The stroller also has a built-in bassinet for newborns. Plus, it’s easy to fold and is compatible with the 4moms app. $699.99, 4moms.com
Austlen Baby Co. Entourage
Designed for families who enjoy a life full of activity, the Entourage is super-versatile and offers an enormous storage capacity. The Entourage’s patented design has a one-handed expandable frame with three positions that enable multi-child configurations and the ability to carry large items, such as ice chests, shade canopies, and even luggage—this stroller has the strongest weight limit of any stroller, accommodating up to 150 lbs combined weight of children and cargo. The Entourage also features a market tote that adjusts in size with the stroller’s position, a seat that accommodates children from birth up to 50 lbs, available car seat adapters for dual car seat compatibility, a second seat that features multi-recline positions, and more. $849.99, austlen.com
Baby Cargo Deluxe Series 50 Stroller
Baby Cargo’s new Deluxe Series 50 Stroller and Stroller Bag combo comes loaded with smart features, tons of great storage, and a specially designed diaper bag. This innovative offering gives moms a duo of stylish baby items at a great price point. The stroller features a compact fold, sturdy carry handle, an oversized canopy with two loops for toys, a smartphone pocket window, two interior pockets, an underside basket, and more. $119.99, babycargo.com
Baby Jogger City Tour
The new City Tour stroller offers patented quick-fold technology that allows parents to do a super-fast one-handed fold, features an auto-lock when folded, and allows for a standing fold. Additionally, this versatile stroller includes a three-panel canopy with UV50 protection, a carry bag, multi-position recline, a large storage basket, and more. It comes in five stylish colors and weighs in at 45 lbs. The City Tour is appropriate for babies aged 6 months and older. $199.99, babyjogger.com
Baby Roues Letour Avant
This stroller is luxurious, compact, lightweight, and easily convertible from a bassinet to a toddler seat. Both the bassinet and toddler seat have dual-facing capabilities and a unique folding mechanism. The Letour Avant also features a four-position recline, a five-point safety harness, three handle heights, full foam tires, an organizer bag, a cup-holder, and a weather cover. Choose from Leatherette or Canvas material. Leatherette, $599; Canvas, $549; babyroues.com
Baby Trend Falcon Jogger
Whether you want to stroll the city sidewalks or go jogging in the park, the Baby Trend Falcon Jogger has you covered. You can unlock the 12-inch front swivel wheel for low-speed strolling, or lock it to turn the stroller into a fully functional jogger. The two-panel canopy unfolds to protect baby from the sun and wind, while the five-point safety harness keeps him or her securely in place. If your tot gets hungry, you can hand him or her a snack from the removable, soft parent organizer or under-seat storage basket, and then place it on the three-position, clip-on tray. When it comes time to pack up and go, you can collapse the stroller with the easy trigger fold and carry the lightweight frame to your vehicle until your next adventure. This stroller is recommended for use as a stroller from birth up to 50 lbs, and is suitable for jogging from 6 months up to 50 lbs or 42 inches. $169.99, babytrend.com
Babyhome VidaPlus
The VidaPlus is uniquely capable of adapting to all baby and toddler stages, from day one. Its carrycot is suitable from 0-6 months, its reversible toddler seat is suitable from 6 months to 33 lbs, its car seat is suitable from 0-28 lbs, and as a lightweight stroller it’s suitable form from 0 months to 55 lbs. In addition to providing maximum comfort for baby, the VidaPlus features a sleek and super-lightweight design that includes a high-quality aluminum structure, a height-adjustable handlebar, a large storage basket, a compact fold, and easily washable fabric. $599, babyhome.es
BABYZEN YOYO+
The YOYO+ is a complete from-birth travel system. From birth, the YOYO+ can be used with the 0+ newborn nest, which works as a lie-flat, rear-facing stroller. The addition of car seat adapters means that baby can be switched from the car to the YOYO+ with one click. From 6 months, on the same frame, parents can change to 6+ fabrics and their stroller is ready for early childhood. Folding, unfolding, and pushing still work with just one hand, and the YOYO+ remains almost featherweight at just 13-13.5 lbs. Finally, a new storage pouch has been added to the back of the 6+ canopy and the basket underneath the pushchair is now 60 percent larger. YOYO+ frame with 6+ color pack, $495; 0+ bassinet insert, $225; car seat adaptors, $50; babyzen.com
BOB Stroller Strides Fitness Stroller
This new stroller is the ideal on- and off-road jogging stroller, and is perfect for active families. It’s equipped with a coupon for Stroller Strides fitness classes by Fit4Mom and a Stroller Strides Fitness Kit by BOB, including a Handlebar Console, Stroller Strides exercise manual, and SPRI fitness resistance bands. The front wheel swivels, which allows for easy maneuverability through parks, city streets, and tight spots, but also locks for added stability when jogging or taking on rough terrain. Additionally, the handlebar adjusts, offering nine height positions. The Stroller Strides Fitness Stroller also boasts state-of-the-art adjustable suspension, a fully upright seating option, an extra-large cargo basket, and more. $519.99, bobgear.com
Britax B-Ready Stroller
This stroller offers 12 seating options for infants and toddlers and a large variety of accessories to create a smart solution for navigating family life. The B-Ready offers a sleek design and on-the-go adaptability to virtually any scenario, helping families go and grow together. The Britax integrated Click & Go Adaptor System allows for a quick connection with any Britax infant car seat or bassinet. A reversible top seat is included with the stroller frame and accessories are sold separately for additional seating including a bassinet, a lower second seat, a lower infant car seat adaptor, and Britax B-Safe 35 Elite and B-Safe 35 infant car seats. Plus, the B-Ready includes puncture-free tires, and over-sized canopy offering UPF50 protection, an easy compact fold, and more. $499.99, us.britax.com
Bugaboo Donkey Weekender
Perfect for all of life’s journeys, the limited-edition Bugaboo Donkey Weekender is an all-purpose convertible stroller that’s perfect for the fashion-forward dad and style-savvy mom. In addition to the overall high quality that parents expect from Bugaboo, this stroller features an elegant cognac hand-stitched leather-look handlebar and carry handle, on-trend blue-grey outer fabric, casual grey jersey lining, sophisticated leather details on the sun canopy, a large under-seat basket (that can hold up to 22 lbs) in the same blue-grey outer fabric for additional storage space. With a combined capacity of up to 44 lbs, the Bugaboo Donkey Weekender is the ideal companion for everything from a trip to the farmer’s market, to a weekend out of town. $1,499, bugaboo.com
Bumbleride Indie All Terrain Stroller
The brand-new Indie (it just came out this past December) is an all-terrain stroller perfect for all kinds of activity and adventures. From the pavement to the trail, the Indie adapts to your daily adventures called life. This stroller offers a compact, lightweight frame, 12-inch, air-filled tires, and unmatched versatility. The fully adjustable backrest, footrest, and handle create a customized fit for you and baby. Wherever your path takes you, the Indie is suitable from birth through toddlerhood. You can also feel good knowing that Bumbleride’s Oeko-Tex Standard 100 and bluesign-certified eco-fabrics keep plastic bottles out of landfills, and that their dye process conserves water. $559, bumbleride.com
Chicco BravoFor2
Launching this January, the BravoFor2 is convenient, easy to use, innovative, and functional. It can accommodate two passengers in two ways: Either with an infant car seat plus a bonus rear seat for additional rider, or a standard stroller seat plus standing platform for additional rider. Additionally, the BravoFor2 offers a dual fold-and-carry handle for a one-hand, free-standing, and ultra-compact quick fold, as well as a parent tray with two cup-holders, a large basket and storage pocket, an adjustable canopy, and a detachable child tray. This stroller is suitable from 6 months to 40 lbs (or from 4 lbs when used as travel system); with the rear seat and platform, it’s suitable from 2.5 years to 40 lbs. $279.99, chiccousa.com
Combi F2 Plus AF Stroller
The Combi F2 Plus AF is as light as a feather, weighing in at just 8.6 lbs! Perfect for travel and the on-the-go parent, the F2 folds compactly using just one hand. The deluxe, padded seat features a multi-position recline of 165 degrees that allows little ones to nap at any time. The unique canopy protects from the elements while the peek-a-boo window allow parents to view child. The F2’s shock-absorbing frame and one-touch 5-point harness provide the ultimate in safety and comfort. The padded removable guardrail provides easy access to make buckling your child a snap. A convenient storage basket is an accessible home for all essential items. $350, combiusa.com
CYBEX Priam
With their Priam stroller, CYBEX has brought a complete, coordinated, three-in-one system to the market. This means that one frame enables three different uses with “individualized mobility”: As a pram-style stroller with matching carry cot, as a travel system with one of the CYBEX infant car seats, and later, as a luxurious stroller, with a choice of child facing forwards or backwards. There is also a choice of wheels for every surface: Light, all-terrain, and trekking. One other cool option? The Priam can be paired with a ski attachment to replace the front wheels, turning it into an urban snowmobile. $1,000, cybex-online.com
Doona Infant Car Seat
Doona is the only infant car seat with fully integrated wheels—that means that it converts from car seat into stroller with the easy push of a button! Doona was designed to provide parents with a safe and practical mobility solution for their baby, both in and out of the car. Doona meets the highest quality and safety standards in both the car seat and stroller categories. A great option for both urban and suburban families, Doona is a safe and convenient option for babies 4-35 lbs and up to 32 inches tall; it also includes an infant insert which cradles and supports your newborn safely and properly, and a full line of accessories is also available for purchase. $499, doonausa.com
Eddie Bauer TrailGuide Jogger Travel System
The Eddie Bauer TrailGuide Jogger Travel System lets you conquer the road in front of you. This stroller makes navigation easy thanks to a rugged three-wheel design and air-filled, all-terrain tires that provide maximum maneuverability and a smooth ride. The stroller’s handle is adjustable, giving parents of different heights more comfort and better control when pushing. The system includes a SureFit Infant Car Seat for babies from 4-35 lbs. Plus, the stroller features a parent tray with a cup holder and storage compartment, a child tray with a place for snacks or small toys and a cup holder, and a large, easy-access storage basket. $329.99, eddiebauer.com
Evenflo Pivot Modular Travel System
The Evenflo Pivot, which just hit stores this October, is a stylish travel system with three reversible modes. Baby can face the parent, or face
the world, in three different modular configurations (Carriage Mode, a
Frame Stroller with Infant Car Seat, and a Toddler Stroller). This travel
system includes a SafeMax Infant Car Seat with anti-rebound bar, limiting the amount of rebound movement experienced in a frontal impact, as well as a large, three-panel canopy for full coverage, cruiser tires, a snug-fit parent cup holder, an ergonomic handle, and more. The Pivot is safe for little ones up to 50 lbs. $299, babiesrus.com
Fisher Price Jonathan Adler Deluxe Umbrella Stroller
The Jonathan Adler umbrella stroller offers the perfect balance of agility and comfort for parents and babies alike. Built on a sleek aluminum frame, this stroller is light and nimble and has a super-compact fold for travel and storage. A wide seat with a nice recline option makes for a comfortable ride for baby, while a large canopy ensures full coverage when desired. Single swivel front wheels, a one-step brake, and a convenient cup-holder round out the strollers features. $179, buybuybaby.com
gb Maris Plus
The new gb Maris combines comfort and functionality with a compact footprint. It features a fully-reclining and forward-sliding seat that can face front or rear, real aluminum accents throughout, an extended canopy with a peek-a-boo window, a self-standing and locking fold that can be hand-carried, a storage basket that can hold up to 11lbs, and much
more. This stroller is also table height and can be conveniently used as a highchair on the go. With a cot or car seat, the Maris is suitable from
birth to 55 lbs. Stroller, $749.85; car seat to complete travel system sold
separately; gb-online.com
Graco Modes Duo Stroller
With 27 riding options, from infant to youth, you can configure this stroller for the best fit for your growing family. The Graco Modes Duo Stroller accepts two Graco Click Connect Infant Car Seats, connecting with a secure, one-step attachment. It has a standing platform and bench seat for your older child, and two reclining, removable seats that allow for stroller customization. Convenience and comfort features include locking front swivel wheels for increased maneuverability, extra platform wheels, a one-handed standing fold, and a pivoting child’s arm bar with cup-holders. The Front Seat, Rear Seat, Bench Seat, and Standing Platform are suitable for children up to 50lbs. $349.99, gracobaby.com
Greentom Stroller
The Greentom Stroller is smart, safe, and sustainable. The frame of the Greentom Stroller, which will be available in a select number of retail stores and online from spring 2017, is made completely of recycled plastic (PP) and bio-plastic, making it the greenest stroller on the market. Both fabric and frame are easy to disassemble and can be reused or recycled again. The stroller’s frame is suitable for all seat options; it’s comfortable, spacious, and lightweight, and offers a very smooth ride. Plus, the Greentom allows for one-hand maneuvering, folds in just three seconds, and is suitable on a variety of different terrains. $299, greentom.com
guzzie+Guss Connect Stroller
In order to ensure maximum comfort, cooling airflow mattress technology is built right into the seat of this new stroller. The unique inner seat liner provides cooling and drying space under the body, while acting as built-in air pocket padding. Additionally, the Connect offers an adjustable seat with several different configurations, a super-comfortable leatherette grip over a handle that adjusts to fit your height, an extendable canopy, an open frame (with no rear axle), high-performance tires, and much more. $499.99, guzzieandguss.com
iCoo Acrobat + iGuard35 Infant Car Seat
For an infusion of sophistication, the Acrobat stroller features a leather-wrapped handle and seating surfaces, as well as a very unique copper frame. The Acrobat weighs in at 20lbs and comes with the iGuard35 Infant Car Seat. Plus, the stroller is light, compact, nimble, and luxurious. Including car seat and base, $799; icoo.de
Inglesina Zippy Light
This lightweight, compact stroller really opens, closes, and strolls with just one hand. Suitable for newborns to 55lbs, it boasts a generous comfortable seat, a fully reclining backrest, an adjustable footrest, and a large extendable hood for maximum protection against sun rays. The Zippy Light boasts a beautiful European design sensibility and stands upright on its own when folded. The Zippy Light comes complete with a hood (with removable sun visor), a storage basket, a cup-holder, a bumper bar, and a rain cover. Plus, as it weighs in at just 15 lbs, it’s incredibly lightweight. $329, inglesina.us
InSTEP Grand Safari Swivel Wheel Jogger
This eye-catching stroller features 12-inch front tires and 16-inchrear tires, along with molded rims to provide performance and style. Plus, it offers a child tray with dual cup holders, a remote locking front wheel for easy transfer from swivel to fixed, an adjustable handle bar, a removable and machine-washable fleece seat pad, and canopy-mounted speakers that accept most MP3 players. $200, instep.net
Jané Muum
The Jané Muum combines the latest design trends with the most innovative safety and comfort features. This new design is versatile, light, compact, and agile. The hammock seat of the Muum easily adapts to the most appropriate position for your baby, with three adjustable positions. The seat is reversible, roomy, and comfortable, giving your baby more room to grow. Jané has designed a large basket, allowing you to effortlessly carry everything you need. The smaller, lighter front wheels (which are also all-terrain and last 30 percent longer than those of leading competitors) are perfect for navigating the city streets. The large, removable rear wheels make the stroller fold up more compactly. Plus, the Muum is compatible with Jané’s new lightest-in-class infant seat, the Jané Koos. $450, jane-usa.com
Joovy TwinGroove Ultralight
The TwinGroove Ultralight is a newborn-ready side-by-side umbrella stroller. Whether you have twins or children of different ages, the new TwinGroove Ultralight simplifies life and takes the stress out of strolling with two. Newborn-ready and featuring near-flat independently reclining seats and canopies, the seats can be adjusted for nap time on the go. With a quick adjustment of the leg rest, the TwinGroove Ultralight becomes a double umbrella stroller with deep reclining seats. The TwinGroove Ultralight features soft and stain-resistant, UPF 50 fabric, a lightweight aluminum frame, upgraded wheels, and great suspension. This stroller is suitable for little ones from birth up to 50 lbs, $299.99, joovy.com
Kinderwagon Hop
Kinderwagon’s Hop is a tandem umbrella stroller that’s lightweight, narrow, and easy-to-fold for city parents who are on the go! The front seat is suitable for children from 6 months up to 50 lbs. The rear seat is suitable for little ones from 3 months and can recline to 130 degrees. Features include one touch double brakes, a removable canopy, rain cover, and a cup holder. $299.99, kinderwagon.com
Lilly Gold Zoomer Baby
This innovative car seat carrier—meant to work as portable wheels for your existing car seat—fits all car seats using a car seat’s LATCH and tether for a secure fit. Plus, independent rear breaks provide security while a telescoping handle offers comfort. Additionally, the Zoomer has a compact fold for easy travel—it fits in most overhead bins. $119.99, lillygold.com
Maclaren Mark II
Using the original design brief of their very first buggy as inspiration, Maclaren has applied modern materials and engineering to create a super-light, full-featured buggy. Designed to withstand the conditions of urban life, the Mark II’s hexagonal chassis delivers strength and durability, while weighing in at just 7.3 lbs. The stroller also offers water-resistant ripstop fabrics, antimicrobial handles, and an extra-large hood with extendable sun visor. $195, shopmaclarenbaby.com
Mamas and Papas Armadillo Flip XT
The innovative two-way flip technology of the Flip XT gives you the option of letting baby face you, or the world. With a one-hand, compact fold this stroller is designed to make life easier for all parents. The lie-flat big seat and XXXL hood gives your little one plenty of wriggle room, while the UPF 50+ hood fabric protects them on sunny days out. The Flip XT also has the option of a bassinet and is car seat compatible (both sold separately). Suitable from birth to when baby weighs 50 lbs, the Flip XT stroller weighs in at 22 lbs. From $599.99, mamasandpapas.com
Maxi-Cosi Dana For2
The Dana For2—which will be available in stores in March—is the first double stroller to hit the market from Maxi-Cosi. This stroller is the only double umbrella stroller that holds two infant car seats side by side, making it a compact travel system. It also features an adjustable leg rest, easy fold/unfold, and multi-position recline with five-point padded harness system. $399.99, maxi-cosi.com
mima Xari with Winter Outfit Kit
A luxury stroller brand with a European sensibility (Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly a fan), mima offers designs that are modern, sleek, and fashion forward—and the Xari is no exception. All mima products use innovative materials such as EVA, rose gold, and leatherette, and feature the patented “carrycot inside” system, whereby a carriage pulls out of the seat shell, easily assembles, and secures to the chassis ready to transport baby. Plus, the body folds down to a lightweight and compact size with a simple push of a button and lift of a lever, and the wheels feature all-terrain rubber with a swivel front wheel. For the colder months, add the Winter Outfit Kit shown here, which includes a canopy with fur trim, a foot cover, and hand muffs. Stroller, $1,250; Winter Outfit Kit, $269; mimakidsusa.com
Mountain Buggy cosmopolitan GEO
With modern styling and renewed functionality, the cosmopolitan stroller cleverly blurs the lines between fashion and the parenting world. Made from a soft charcoal melange fabric with a striking GEO print, this modular, four-wheel drive stroller delivers top-quality maneuverability, simplicity, adaptability, and durability. The enclosed bamboo interior bassinet for your newborn turns into a beautifully tailored rear- and forward-facing seat that offers the choice for your child to face you, or view the world. The cosmopolitan includes a stroller, bassinet, foot muff, and matching satchel. $899.99, mountainbuggy.com
Mutsy Nexo
This stroller is the baby brother of Mutsy’s popular Igo. It’s a practical stroller with a sturdy back support, adjustable back and leg support, and a height-adjustable handle and can be folded into an extremely compact unit. The great, fully reclined flat position is suitable for children aged from 0 months. The front-wheel suspension provides optimal comfort for a child during sleep. Furthermore, the canopy is connected to the back support, which keeps out drafts in any position. The Nexo has a fresh look, soft fabric with leather accents, and is very easy to fold and operate. The back support can be adjusted using a button on the rear side. The push bar can be adjusted to the ideal height and the small front wheels swivel to give perfect maneuverability in the city. $299, mutsy.com
MUV REIS Stroller with KUSSEN Infant Car Seat Travel System
Combine your REIS stroller with the KUSSEN infant car seat
for a travel system. Designed to help savvy parents make their move (or “muv,” rather) the REIS single stroller and travel system (created by adding a car seat) are sleek, modern, and durable. The single stroller features an extendable canopy, a built-in thermal compartment, and comes with a bassinet, so it can easily convert to different configurations. The KUSSEN has a controlled motion base that responds to forces instantly by rotating to a more upright position; there’s also a multi-grip carrying handle with an ergonomic design that provides a more natural carrying position. Single stroller with bassinet, $699.99; Travel System, $899.99; muvbaby.com/strollers
Nuna JETT Mixx
Inspired by the stylish families of today and their jet-setting lifestyle, Nuna’s JETT collection blends cool grey hues, strong statement black accents, and tailor-made fabrics for a sleek, coveted look. Extra attention to detail has been paid to each and every upgrade creating a system ready for even the most elite of travels and perfectly pairing with the JETT PIPA infant car seat. This stroller features chrome black wheels, compact and flat-fold options, a true flat sleeper recline seat, and more. $789.95, nuna.eu
OXO Cubby+
The very first stroller offering from baby gear brand OXO, the Cubby just launched this January! The Cubby offers one-handed opening and closing, as well as many great features to ensure safety and comfort. The 5-point harness has a one-pull cinching feature for instant security with zero fuss, and one-press loosening for fumble-free adjustments. Other features include a multi-adjust recline, waterproof canopy, peek-a-boo window, canopy extension, and more. There’s also a foot activated brake that locks and unlocks to a ventilated back panel that opens automatically when the seat is reclined, and two pockets tucked in the back, and a generous basket underneath, as well as a “secret” pocket by the handle for grown-ups to store phones, keys, wallets, and more. $399.99, oxo.com
Peg-Perégo Book For Two
The new Book For Two is a super-compact, side-by-side stroller that’s just 29-inches wide. It can take up to two Primo Viaggio 4-35 car seats and folds easily and inward, like a book. Additionally, the Book For Two features multi-position independent backrests, a large, easy-loading basket with pockets, Soft Ride wheels with ball bearings and suspensions, and an easy, one-hand close. This stroller is suitable from birth, up to 45 lbs (each child). $649.99, us.pegperego.com
phil&teds smart
This buggy has been developed for parents who are looking for a compact stroller option that’s also newborn-ready. With innovation
such as the foot fold that compact stands, as well as an adjustable handlebar and a light-to-touch handbrake, the smart is one of the most convenient and clever set of wheels out there. At a super-slim 57-cm width, the smart has one of the smallest folds on the market, and, with its 10-inch aerotech tires, all wheel suspension, and fabric sling that puts weight in all the right places, the smart is perfect for city maneuvering. It’s also newborn-ready without the need for any extra purchases. $299.99, philandteds.com
Quinny Zapp Flex
The all-new Zapp Flex (which hits stores in March) features a streamlined design, four fresh fashions, and high-end, lightweight fabric. The compact yet versatile design allows parents to use the stroller from birth with a car seat or the new Zapp Lux Tukk. The stroller also has a new, easy super compact fold making it convenient while on-the-go. $349.99, quinny.com
RECARO Performance Denali Luxury Stroller
The Performance Denali Luxury Stroller provides everything you need in one stroller and exemplifies performance in every detail. Its built-in accessories and intuitive features deliver the utmost in comfort and style. The stylish, chrome frame and woven luxe fabrics in luminous color options harmonize to create a chic look. Additionally, this stroller offers a lay-flat recline, a customizable handlebar, a quick and easy compact-fold with an Auto Lock feature, and much more. $299.99,recaropromotion.com
Safety 1st Smooth Ride Travel System
The Smooth Ride Travel System makes strolling easy with everything you need to truly enjoy your time when out and about with your baby. The included onBoard35 LT infant car seat provides your baby with a superior fit for superior safety while traveling wherever you need to go. Features include agile wheels for maximum maneuverability, super-sized canopy coverage with a flip-out visor, a peek-a-boo window, and better airflow. $179.99, safety1st.com
Schwinn Interval Jogger
Launching in February of this year is Schwinn’s Interval Jogger—which builds on the heritage and expertise of the Schwinn brand in bicycles, and leverages it with the safety expertise of baby experts from Safety 1st. Now, you can take your baby for a run with the jogging stroller actually designed for jogging! The stroller’s premium seat cushioning and padded strap covers help provide an extra-comfortable ride for your little one. Air filled bicycle tires grip the road wherever the path may lead. $199.99, instep.net/schwinn
Stokke Scoot
Stokke is introducing a configuration option for their city stroller, the Scoot! The perfect compact stroller for city dwellers, families will have the option to mix and match Scoot’s five new playful canopy colors (all while enjoying the safety and quality they expect from Stokke): Blue, Orange, Red, Green and Grey Melange. Scoot’s new Canopy has an added extension and ventilation feature. Scoot Chassis + Seat: $625; Scoot Canopy: $74; stokke.com
StrollAir CosmoS
The CosmoS is an all-terrain, full-featured single stroller thoughtfully engineered with loads of features that parents love. Newborns can lie flat in the comfortable CosmoS bassinette, which includes a mattress with a zippered cover that is easy to remove and wash. Once your baby is older, interact with your little one by reversing the seat to face you. When he or she is ready to explore, turn the seat forward so your baby can peer out at the world ahead. Additionally, the unique seat has an independently adjustable backrest and footrest, so older babies can nap comfortably with their legs outstretched. $549.99, stroll-air.com
Summer Infant 3Dtote Convenience Stroller
Just released in January of this year, the new 3Dtote Convenience Stroller is a full-size convenience stroller weighing only 17 lbs. It features a huge expandable storage basket, diaper bag hooks that will safely hold you diaper bag and shopping bags, four cup holders, a one-handed compact fold with auto-lock and carry strap, and a one-handed recline with large canopy. $129.99, summerinfant.com
Thule Chariot Cross 1 Multi-Sport Carrier
The Chariot is an all-around trailer, jogger, and stroller, offering comfort and flexibility for families with an active lifestyle. This multi-sport carrier is designed to excel in four activities—biking, jogging, stroller, and skiing—and the Thule VersaWing system enables quick and easy conversion between activities, regardless of the kit used. With the Click ‘n Store, parents have convenient on-board storage of strolling, jogging, and cycling kits while changing between activities Additionally, the Chariot features comfortable padded seats that are removable and easy to clean, XL cargo space, an ergonomic handlebar, a peekaboo window, a compact fold, and more. $899.95, thule.com
UPPAbaby VISTA
The VISTA offers expandable seat selections and its configurations comfortably hold two MESA Infant Car Seats, two bassinets, or two toddler seats (the new RumbleSeat reclines and can be used rear or forward facing). Plus, the stroller features an easy one-step fold. Also, whether you use it as a single, inline double, or add a PiggyBack board for a third child, the VISTA maneuvers like a single stroller. The VISTA is suitable for children up to 50 lbs. Price varies according to fashion/color; $839.99-899.99, uppababy.com
Urbini Omni Plus
The Omni Plus is the ultimate four-in-one travel system—its four configurations let you move from place to place without disturbing your baby. The Omni Plus also includes a rear-facing Sonti Infant Car Seat (for babies up from 4-35 lbs) and comes complete with a reversible stroller seat, a large sun canopy with a peek-a-boo window, an adjustable foam-padded handle, a comfort-covered five-point harness, and much more. The Omni Plus is suitable for children up to 50 lbs. $199.99, urbinibaby.com