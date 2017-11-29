The 15 Best Ski Resorts Near NYC
You and your little snow bunnies will love hitting the slopes at these nearby resorts!
Its the time of the year again where the weather cools down to freezing temperatures and the city becomes covered in snow. What better way is there to indulge in the snow and use it to your advantage than to head up to one of the many resorts near NYC and go skiing?
Need a ride to a resort? Make sure to check out NYC Snow Bus. With three pick-up locations in the city including at Barclay Center, Union Square, the Upper West Side, and Times Square, NYC Snow Bus provides transportation to 6 popular resorts and offers an all inclusive package that includes advanced lift and equipment tickets.
Windham Mountain Resort
Windham Mountain Resort, located in The Catskills, is a New York favorite thanks to it being only two hours away from the city. It has about 285 skiable areas, 54 trails, and six terrain parks. With numerous programs and lessons for beginners of all ages, the ski resort is more than enough fun for every member of the family.
Photo: Windham Facebook
Thunder Ridge Ski Area
Located in Patterson, Thunder Ridge Ski is just a short trip outside the city and accessible via the Metro North. This ski area is ideal for young beginners with its gentle slopes, but can still satisfy experts with its numerous advanced trails. Visit for a day trip and relax in the lodge with warm treats and hot chocolate after a long day of skiing. For the more adventurous skiers, stay past dusk for some night skiing.
Photo: Thunder Ridge Ski Area Facebook
Hunter Mountain Ski Resort
If you love the Catskills area, check out Hunter Mountain for a truly amazing time. Less than three hours outside the city, it is home to three mountains, two terrain parks, 58 trails, and the largest snow tubing park in New York State. This ski resort is has numerous trails and programs for the variety of skilled skiers in your family so that everyone from beginner to pro can have a good time.
Photo: Hunter Mountain Resort Facebook
Whiteface Lake Placid Ski Area
If you're looking for luxury and adventure wrapped in a large mountain, visit Whiteface Lake Placid Ski Area. It has been ranked the top ski resort on the East Coast and features 86 trails and 283 skiable acres. This mountain is ideal for the more advanced skiers with a double-black diamond wilderness terrain, as well as lessons for beginners and more than enough fun for everyone.
Photo: Whiteface Lake Placid Ski Area Facebook
Gore Mountain Ski Resort
This four peak mountain is located in the North Creek, New York in the Adirondack Mountains. It features the most skiable terrain in the state with 107 trails and 11 cross-country/snowshoe loops. With the variety of activities from day and night skiing to snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, there are more than enough activities and adventures for families to enjoy.
Photo: Gore Mountain Facebook
Holiday Valley Resort
This destination is a true resort that includes the three base lodges, two hotels, numerous amenities, and the surrounding town. Located in Ellicottville, New York, the mountain is also home to the Sky High Mountain Coaster, which takes passengers on a ride through the woods--even in the chilling winter. It has 58 trails, 290 skiable acres with its longest run extending to 4,224-feet, and a variety of winter activities to fit everyone's interests. Make sure to check out the snow tubing!
Photo: Expedia
Mountain Creek Resort
This New Jersey ski resort is just an hour outside New York City and accessible via the George Washington Bridge. It is perfect for a day trip and hosts many activities including skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, and fat biking. It offers 167 skiable acres, four mountain peaks, and for the skiers, Mountain Creeks offers a variety of trails for every skill level and night skiing for the more adventurous.
Photo: Mountain Creek Resort Facebook
Bear Creek Mountain Resort
Bear Creek Mountain is perfect for the little ones with its 23 trails and over 86 skiable acres. Only an hour and a half outside of the city, Bear Creek is located in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. For experienced skiers, Bear Creek is home to four black diamond trails. It also offers numerous activities and classes for kids which make it a great getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Photo: Bear Creek Mountain Resort Facebook
Camelback Mountain Resort
For a four star experience, do not forget to check out Camelback Mountain Resort. Voted the top resort in Pennsylvania for four years in a row, Camelback is home to one of the biggest snow tubing parks in America! It also features night skiing and snowboarding with its longest run being one mile. There will be something to keep your kids busy and having fun every minute of the day at this resort!
Photo: Liftopia
Jack Frost Ski Resort
Visit Jack Frost Ski Resort if you have a seasoned skier or snowboarder in your family. Jack Frost is just over two hours from the city, so it'll be ideal for a weekend getaway. It offers many classes for your little ones and older beginners. This resort is so much fun, you'll have to drag your family off the slopes when it's time to leave!
Photo: Jack Frost Ski Resort Facebook
Jiminy Peak Ski Area
Jiminy Peak Ski Area is one to rival the best! Located in Massachusetts, it has 167.4 skiable acres and 45 trails. It also features night skiing and more than six different leveled trails ranging from beginner to extremely difficult. It'll keep everyone in the family busy trying to master all the trails.
Photo: Jiminy Peak Ski Area Facebook
Ski Butternut
Ski Butternut is affordability and fun all in one with 22 trails and two terrain parks. It also features a seven lane tubing center and 110 skiable acres. With 80% of the trails being beginner or intermediate and 20% being advanced, Ski Butternut is ideal for families with younger children. It'll have everyone begging to come back!
Photo: Ski Butternut Facebook
Killington Grand Resort
Killington Grand Resort is a spot every New Yorker has to visit at least once in their lives. With 1,509 skiable acres, it gives all the other ski resorts a run for their money. It also has 155 trails with 61% of them being either beginner or intermediate levels, making it perfect for little kids.
Photo: Vacation Rental Travels
Stowe Mountain Resort
Stowe Mountain is a mountain in Vermont that you and your kids simply can't miss. It features 485 skiable acres and 116 trails, with 55% of the trails being intermediate. It is also a four-season destination and features all kinds of snow activities, so there is no way your kids could ever be bored here.
Photo: Stowe Mountain Resort Facebook
Jay Peak Resort
Jay Peak Resort will make you wish you never had to leave. With 385 skiable acres and 79 trails, it is one of the best ski resorts for a family with all levels of skiers. With 80% of the trails being either black diamond or intermediate and a handful of beginner trails, this is resort is fun for both pros and beginners, so no one will feel left out.
Photo: Priceline