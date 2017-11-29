The 15 Best Ski Resorts Near NYC

Its the time of the year again where the weather cools down to freezing temperatures and the city becomes covered in snow. What better way is there to indulge in the snow and use it to your advantage than to head up to one of the many resorts near NYC and go skiing?

Need a ride to a resort? Make sure to check out NYC Snow Bus. With three pick-up locations in the city including at Barclay Center, Union Square, the Upper West Side, and Times Square, NYC Snow Bus provides transportation to 6 popular resorts and offers an all inclusive package that includes advanced lift and equipment tickets.