Best Sandwich Restaurants In New York
National Sandwich Day (November 3) is coming! Do you know how you are going to celebrate? Maybe you are in the mood for pastrami? Croque Monsieur? Or maybe you are craving a club sandwich? Whatever type of sandwiches you are into, there is a place in New York where you can find them. However, if you are still racking up your mind trying to find that perfect French Dip to celebrate the National Sandwich Day with, we are here to help you make the final decision.
10 New York’s Best Sandwich Restaurants
Parisi Bakery
Ever since its establishment in 1903, Parisi Bakery has been a secret treasure for many New Yorkers. Located at the heart of the city, in Little Italy, Parisi Bakery serves huge sandwiches made from the best quality ingredients and freshly-baked bread. Frank Sinatra visited Parisi Bakery many times, as did Andy Rooney—now, we believe it’s time for you to try those sandwiches as well. 198 Mott Street, parisibakery.com
Court Street Grocers
If you are going to Court Street Grocers, make sure to be hungry. Like, really hungry. This tiny grocery store, cozily nestled in Brooklyn, serves some of the savoriest Reuben sandwiches in New York. Those sweet, salty, and fatty sandwiches will make your heart melt just like the cheese on your plate. 485 Court Street, Brooklyn, courtstreetgrocers.com
Nix
Nix is famous—it has a Michelin Star and it serves the best patty melts in New York. A great American classic, patty melts are simple sandwiches made from hamburger, melted cheese, and onions. Because of their simplicity and great taste, patty melts will satisfy all of your late-night cravings. 72 University Place, nixny.com
Coolhaus Ice Cream Sandwiches
Are you in the mood for something cooler than a usual sandwich? Then Coolhaus has something to offer! From their bold ice cream flavors such as balsamic fig and cannoli to chocolate chips and peanut butter crunches, Coolhaus sells delicious ice cream sandwiches that will brighten up even the gloomiest of your fall days. Canal Street & Forsyth Street, cool.haus.
Pisillo Italian Panini
On a quest for the best panini in town? Then look no further! Pisillo Italian Panini serves high quality paninis and cold cuts made from fresh ingredients either produced in New York or imported directly from Italy. Besides, the restaurant’s fresh bread and irresistible buffalo mozzarella will ensure that there is a perfect sandwich for everyone! 97 Nassau Street, pisillopanini.com.
Tea & Sympathy
If you happen to be a fan of finger sandwiches and afternoon tea, then Tea & Sympathy is bound to become your new best friend! Beloved by both visiting Englishmen and native New Yorkers, Tea & Sympathy serves delicious finger sandwiches, traditional British food, scones, jam, and the best tea in town. 108 Greenwich Avenue, teaandsympathy.com
Bread & Spread
If you find yourself in DUMBO on the National Sandwich Day, then make sure to drop by Bread & Spread! The restaurant offers beautiful hand-crafted sandwiches with beef, chicken, turkey, pork, and vegetables. There is nothing better than munching on a delicious Tuscan Roast Turkey while looking at the New York skyline—and Bread & Spread will prove that once again. 147 Front Street, Brooklyn, breadnspread.com
Maison Pickle
French Dip has been an integral part of urban pub food scene since the early days of the 20th Century. Why? It’s a big, meaty sandwich that will make you forget about your hunger for hours and hours. This is why at Maison Pickle, there is no such word as “hunger”—instead, hunger is replaced with delicious “salsa,” “onions,” “beef,” and “brioche.” 2313 Broadway, maisonpickle.com
Little Atlas
If you feel like your sandwich would be incomplete without some coffee and dessert, then Little Atlas is the place you are looking for. This little coffee shop in Greenwich Village serves delicious sandwiches as well as any kind of dessert you can possibly imagine, including vegan treats. 6West 4th Street.
Red Bamboo
The last on our list, but not the least, is Red Bamboo. This restaurant is frequented by New Yorkers looking for healthy and delicious vegan food. Their Soul Chicken Sandwich, made from soy chicken and freshly-baked bread, has already become iconic, and it’s time you tried it too! 140 West 4th Street, redbamboo-nyc.com