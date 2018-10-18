The Best Pumpkin Patches For Family Fun
We picked the best (and the spookiest) pumpkin patches around the city to make sure that you will find the pumpkin of your dreams.
Halloween is just around the corner! Are you ready to carve a pumpkin or two and make people gasp when they walk past your front porch? If your answer is yes, then it’s time to choose the biggest and roundest pumpkins you can find! We picked the best pumpkin patches around the city to upgrade your Halloween experience and make sure that you will find the pumpkin of your dreams.
Alstede Farm
What is Halloween without pumpkins? We hope you won’t have to find out! Head to the Alstede Farm where you will find pumpkins, apples, berries, and flowers that will become a perfect decoration for your Halloween. 1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ, alstedefarms.com
Queens County Farm Museum
At the Queens County Farm, you will find historic farm buildings, farm pets, an orchard, and herb gardens. The farm’s friendly animals, ripe pumpkins, and quiet environment will give you the opportunity to leave busy New York for a weekend getaway without actually leaving the city. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Queens, queensfarm.org
Elwood Pumpkin Farm
Located in cozy Long Island, Elwood Pumpkin Farm will become a perfect destination for families looking to spend a fun weekend and pick up a couple of fresh pumpkins. Once your children are done choosing the biggest pumpkins in the field, they can hop on a hayride or explore the farm’s endless corn maze! 1500 East Jericho Turnpike, Huntington, NY, elwoodpumpkinfarm.com
Stuart’s Fruit Farm
Head to the Stuart’s Fruit Farm if you are looking for the biggest pumpkins in New York! Once you found your perfect pumpkin, take a hayride around the orchard and visit the farm’s bakery to try delicious apple cider donuts and homemade pies. Don’t forget to have a picnic with your family and enjoy the beautiful fall scenery before you head home! 62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY, stuartsfarm.com
Fishkill Farms
Fishkill Farms is a 270-acre apple orchard and farm that grows organic vegetables and eco-certified fruit all year round. The farm is a perfect place to pick up delicious apples and pumpkins and enjoy family-friendly outdoor activities! 9 Fishkill Farm Road, Hopewell Junction, NY, fishkillfarms.com
Ward’s Pumpkin Patch
Ward’s Pumpkin Patch is a family enterprise working to bring you the best haystacks, corn stalks, and pumpkins. Head down to the patch to have a lovely chat with the farm’s owners, learn about this season’s varieties, and paint some spooky pumpkins! 552 Route 17 North, Ridgewood, NJ, wardspumpkinpatch.wordpress.com
F&W Schmitt’s Family Farm
At F&W Schmitt’s Family Farm, you will finally complete your quest for that perfect pumpkin! Besides a large selection of fresh fruit and vegetables, the farm is also a home to goats, bunnies, chickens, and ponies that are ready to give your kids a ride of their lives! 26 Pinelawn Road, Melville, NY, schmittfarms.com
May's Farm
At May’s Farm, your family will find fresh fruit and vegetables, including strawberries, sweet corn, tomatoes, melons, and, of course, pumpkins! If you get tired of pumpkin picking, you can have fun in a corn maze or enjoy a variety of hayrides and pony rides. 6361 NY-25A, Wading River, NY, maysfarmny.com