Best Public Schools: A New Book & Timely Seminar

Local education expert Clara Hemphill has a new edition of “New York City’s Best Public Pre-K and Elementary Schools” out and is hosting a public school seminar on January 11

If you’re an NYC parent considering a public education for your child, there’s important and timely news to share: A new edition of Clara Hemphill’s must-read New York City’s Best Public Pre-K and Elementary Schools—and a parent seminar featuring Hemphill herself on next Wednesday, January 11.

Here’s the brief scoop on both.

Hemphill is the founder of InsideSchools.org, which helps city parents make educated decisions about public school by providing incisive and balanced reviews of schools (written by trained InsideSchools reporters), and lots of other reliable news, resources, and information about local schools and their admissions procedures. Out of the work on the website, grew Hemphill’s series of Best Schools guides for grade school through high school. Important: The last time the Grade School edition was published was 10 years ago. A lot has changed since then including, Universal Pre-K, the expansion of charter schools, and an expanding number of public schools that middle class parents are willing to consider.

I’ve participated with on many school seminars with Hemphill over the years, and I can assure you that it’s also helpful and inspiring to hear her in person too.

The latest Edition (the 4th) was co-written with Lydie Raschaka, and others on the InsideSchools team, including Pamela Wheaton and Laura Zingmod.

At next week’s seminar, which is sponsored by Bowery Babes, Hemphill and the InsideSchools staff will tackle these topics and more:

What’s the difference between childcare and Pre-Kindergarten?

What should I look for when I visit?

How do I decide between progressive vs. traditional?

What about gifted programs, charters and other options?

How and when do I apply?

Seminar Details:

Date: January 11, 2017

Time: 9:30-11:30am, 1-hour presentation with Q&A to follow

Location: The New School, Theresa Lang Community & Student Center, Arnhold Hall, 55 West 13th Street, 2nd Floor.

Ticket Price: $30, which includes a copy of Hemphill’s new book New York City’s Best Public Pre-K and Elementary Schools, 4th Edition

Eric Messinger is the Editor of New York Family. He can be reached at emessinger@manhattanmedia.com.

