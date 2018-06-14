Best Places For Kids To Try Yoga In NYC
Finally, summer in New York—the perfect time to take a well-deserved break, and replenish your mind, body, and spirit. Realistically, who couldn’t benefit from a bit of de-stressing? Yoga is an incredible way to improve strength and flexibility while putting your mind at ease. So close your eyes and take a deep inhale, cause we’re about to hit you with the best yoga studios for families in NYC. With all these amazing options right in your backyard, you won’t be able to (nama)stay away!
-
Karma Kids Yoga
At the top of our list is a place that puts a creative and kid-friendly twist on yoga. Here, children can “play yoga” by imitating animals and nature with creative expression, games, music, art, and storytelling. Karma Kids Yoga is unique in its playful environment and fun-filled yoga poses that promote overall well-being, respect for oneself and others, physical strength, self-confidence, relaxation, and mental focus. From baby yoga and baby pilates to special needs yoga, prenatal yoga, mom and baby yoga, and family yoga, Karma Kids offers peace of mind through physical movement to people of all age groups. Take advantage of their unique baby sign language class and learn how to enhance communication with your child. They even offer yoga birthday party packages with henna, hair-braiding, and more! 25 West 23rd Street between Fifth & Sixth Avenues.
-
Sacred Sounds Yoga
Sacred Sounds offers yoga classes for kids conveniently held at the same time as their adult classes. Their class listings include specialized kid, toddler, tween, and teen classes as well as prenatal, postnatal, and parent and baby yoga classes. Their prenatal yoga class provides a nurturing environment to help ease the aching body of a mother-to-be, with a focus on breathing techniques to open the hips and prepare the body for labor and post-partum recovery. Their parent and baby yoga class is geared towards strengthening the sleep-deprived, post-partum bodies of new mothers while allowing for stretching, breathing, and intimate bonding with their infants. Sounds like a pretty beneficial class if you ask us. 163 Bleeker Street, 2nd Floor.
-
Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga
Come kick off the summer season on the longest day of the year, Thursday, June 21, with a full day of free yoga in Times Square, beginning at 7:30am and continuing until just after sunset. Sponsored by Aerie, the event will offer seven free yoga classes throughout the day as well as booths, giveaways, and activities in the Yoga Village between 44th & 45th Streets. Gather with thousands of other Yogis under the sun to celebrate your ability to extend and practice peace among the chaos. Be sure to hashtag your yoga pics with #SolsticeTsq! 7:30am-7:30pm, Times Square. Register at TimesSquareNYC.org/
Solstice.
-
Bend & Bloom Yoga
Bend & Bloom Yoga, conveniently located in Park Slope, is the perfect place for Brooklynites to take advantage of unique class offerings such as The Pelvic Space: Core Power, Pride Month Benefit Class, and Tiny Tots Yoga Workshop. The Tiny Tots Yoga Workshop is designed for parents with active babies who are not yet walking. It will incorporate song, dance, and story-time to support developing motor and language skills. You won’t want to miss their summer yoga series in Prospect Park every Thursday night for people of all ages and skill level, because free, outdoor yoga is the best kind! 708 Sackett Street, Brooklyn.
-
OM Factory
OM Factory is serving Yogis all around the world, with locations in Vietnam, Taiwan, and Korea all the way to Union Square and the Fashion District. There is no better way for your child to relieve some pent-up energy than with their Kids Aerial Yoga series or Kids Aerial Circus Camp. Let them fly through the air on their aerial hammocks, all while building strength, flexibility, and body awareness. Your little yogi will thank you, and be amazed with what they can do! 265 West 37th Street and 873 Broadway, Suite 202.
-
Yogi Beans
Yogi Beans is a kids’ yoga company committed to introducing young people to healthy activity in a nonjudgmental, noncompetitive, yet fun and physically challenging way. With classes specialized by age group, from babies 9+ months to teenagers and families, you and your child can enjoy a personalized yoga experience with age-appropriate poses and breathing exercises to energize and challenge developing minds and bodies. They also offer private yoga sessions, party packages, and school or summer camp programs. With various class locations in Manhattan, Queens, and Long Island as well as a mini camp, Yogi Beans could be the perfect activity to keep your child’s mind and body sharp this summer. Various Locations.
-
Harlem Yoga Studio
If you’re looking for accessible and affordable yoga, we’ve got the place for you. Harlem Yoga Studio offers exciting yoga events, such as Yoga Dance Party, to get the whole family active! From childbirth education, pre/post natal yoga, Kids Everyday Yoga & Mindfulness, to Family and Baby & Me Yoga, they’ve got it all. 44 West 125th Street, 3rd Floor.