Karma Kids Yoga

At the top of our list is a place that puts a creative and kid-friendly twist on yoga. Here, children can “play yoga” by imitating animals and nature with creative expression, games, music, art, and storytelling. Karma Kids Yoga is unique in its playful environment and fun-filled yoga poses that promote overall well-being, respect for oneself and others, physical strength, self-confidence, relaxation, and mental focus. From baby yoga and baby pilates to special needs yoga, prenatal yoga, mom and baby yoga, and family yoga, Karma Kids offers peace of mind through physical movement to people of all age groups. Take advantage of their unique baby sign language class and learn how to enhance communication with your child. They even offer yoga birthday party packages with henna, hair-braiding, and more! 25 West 23rd Street between Fifth & Sixth Avenues.