Best Places To Celebrate National Hot Dog Day
National Hot Dog Day is coming up! We’ve gathered a list of the best NYC spots for you to get your hot dog fix. Who doesn’t love a good hot dog?!
There’s one thing we can all agree on: We LOVE a good hot dog! July 18 is National Hot Dog Day; with all the incredible hot dog options in New York, we’ve decided to narrow down our top picks for that classic, all-American hot dog experience. Summer in the city just wouldn’t be complete without one!
Katz Delicatessen
To no surprise, topping off our list is Katz Delicatessen. The mecca of Jewish deli offerings since 1888, Katz Deli is a repository of New York history and our top choice for a crisp-skinned, all-beef hot dog. Katz’s hot dogs are unique in their natural smoky casing, giving each bite that legendary crispy snap. For the full Katz’s experience, try a hot dog with their delicious sauerkraut, a Dr. Brown’s soda, and some coleslaw on the side! 205 East Houston Street.
Feltman’s Kitchen
Legend holds that Feltman’s founder, German immigrant Charles Feltman, invented the hot dog on a bun while trying to avoid having to give silverware and plates to customers! Their hot dogs are made only from beef, sea salt, a garlic seasoning blend, and a signature snappy skin, without any artificial ingredients. They are revered as the perfection combination of juicy and crispy, on a potato bun with a sharp, tangy yellow cider mustard. Although you can order sauerkraut free of charge, Feltman’s does not offer ketchup as a condiment because, well, that’s just wrong (The National Hot Dog Council agrees). More adventurous hot dog lovers can opt for their smoky and rich chili dog, with or without cheese. With a minimalist menu, Feltman’s is a humble hot dog stand serving what they serve best! 80 St. Marks Place.
The Cannibal
With ales and jaegers as far as the eye can see and aged ham and steak dangling from the ceiling, this butcher, beer garden, and restaurant is a meat and beer lover’s paradise! It is also the manliest place on our list to enjoy a hot dog. The cannibal dogs are served under spicy trip chili, scallions, cilantro, crispy shallots, and smothered in spicy Chinese mustard. Lucky for you, they’re served in twos! Bring your carnivorous crew here on National Hot Dog Day for a meal you won’t soon forget. 113 East 39th Street.
Mile End
Mile End is introducing the Montreal-style deli tradition to New York City, offering high-quality, antibiotic and hormone-free, smoked meat cured the old-fashioned way. Their homemade hot dogs with spicy kraut are served on a thick poppy-seed bun. They’re the perfect combination of a New York delicacy with some added Canadian flavor, which makes for another perfect spot to add to our list! From a tiny Brooklyn restaurant, their popularity has led them to open in Nashville and Birmingham! Come see for yourself what all the hype is about. 53 Bond Street.
Ditch Plains
For those who’ve had enough of the average hot dog, head to Ditch Plains to try one of their signature “ditch dogs.” These oversized hot dogs come served under a heaping portion of their legendary mac & cheese! This dish is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for the kids, and the perfect indulgent cheat-day meal! Try it out for the ultimate comfort food experience. 29 Bedford Street.
Schaller Stube's Sausage Bar
Since 1937, Schaller Stube’s has been crafting NYC’s most authentic German style sausages. They offer an eclectic menu complete with German classics and signature “Quality Wursts,” combining local and ethnic flavors. Their sausage bar is reminiscent of a Berlin-style food stand, in a neighborhood that has strayed from its German immigrant roots to become a cultural melting pot. Each of their flavorful “Wursts” come with a variety of toppings, putting a unique twist on your basic hot dog. Don’t forget to say “danke schön” after you devour one of their delicious dogs. 1652 2nd Avenue.
Kings Of Kobe
Also known as the “Burger and Hot Dog Monarchy,” this restaurant aims to pay homage to the social experience of the classic all-American hot dog, while diversifying it through specialty toppings and all-natural “Kobe style” beef. They offer unique hot dog creations such as the “Golden Pineapple,” served with sauerkraut, pineapple relish, shaved cheddar and bacon, “Bahn Mine,” served with marinated cucumbers and carrots, cilantro, and sriracha aioli, the “All Nighter,” with bleu cheese, lemon zest, bacon, sautéed red onions, and much more. With their gluten-free bun options, everyone can enjoy! 790 9th Avenue.