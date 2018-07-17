Feltman’s Kitchen

Legend holds that Feltman’s founder, German immigrant Charles Feltman, invented the hot dog on a bun while trying to avoid having to give silverware and plates to customers! Their hot dogs are made only from beef, sea salt, a garlic seasoning blend, and a signature snappy skin, without any artificial ingredients. They are revered as the perfection combination of juicy and crispy, on a potato bun with a sharp, tangy yellow cider mustard. Although you can order sauerkraut free of charge, Feltman’s does not offer ketchup as a condiment because, well, that’s just wrong (The National Hot Dog Council agrees). More adventurous hot dog lovers can opt for their smoky and rich chili dog, with or without cheese. With a minimalist menu, Feltman’s is a humble hot dog stand serving what they serve best! 80 St. Marks Place.