The 12 Best Pacifiers of 2018
Looking for a safe and healthy way to help soothe baby? Our guide to the best pacifiers on the market this year has you covered
A high-quality pacifier (or several) is essential to have on hand to help baby soothe themselves and keep calm.When looking for a pacifier, it’s important to choose one crafted with high-quality and non-toxic materials and one that has an orthodontic design to benefit baby’s healthy oral development. You’ll also want to look at the design features on the shield, since it will be touching baby’s face. Of course, once you’ve checked the essential health and safety boxes, picking a great pacifier also comes down to all the fun colors and cute graphics available. Here, we’ve picked out the 12 best pacifiers on the market for 2018!
-
Chicco NaturalFit Pacifier Flair Shield
Chicco NaturalFit Pacifier Flair Shield 6-12M – Blue (2pk), $5.99, amazon.com
-
Doodle & Co. The Pop
Doodle & Co. The Pop, $9.99, amazon.com
-
Evenflo Feeding Balance + Stage 1 Pacifier, 2 Pack
Evenflo Feeding Balance + Stage 1 Pacifier, 2 Pack, $3.99, amazon.com
-
The First Years GumDrop 6-18m Pacifier
The First Years GumDrop 6-18m Pacifier (2-pack) pink/purple, $3.99, amazon.com
-
MAM AIR - Pacifier
MAM AIR – Pacifier, $5.19, amazon.com
-
Natursutten Original Ortho S
Natursutten Original Ortho S Pacifier, $11.99, amazon.com
-
NUK Orthodontic Pacifiers, 6-18 Months, 3 pack
NUK Orthodontic Pacifiers, 6-18 Months, 3 pack, $5.24, amazon.com
-
Philips Avent Classic Pacifier
Philips Avent Classic Pacifier, $5.99, amazon.com
-
Playtex Baby Binky brand pacifier Orthodontic 6m+
Playtex Baby Binky brand pacifier Orthodontic 6m+, $6.98, amazon.com
-
RaZbaby JollyPop Pacifier PLUS
RaZbaby JollyPop Pacifier PLUS / 3+ Mnths / 2 PK Teal, $4.99, amazon.com
-
Tommee Tippee Little London Pacifier, 6-18 Months, 2 Count
Tommee Tippee Little London Pacifier, 6-18 Months, 2 Count, $6.99, amazon.com
-
WubbaNub Polar Bear
WubbaNub Polar Bear, $14.95, amazon.com