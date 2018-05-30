Beat The Heat With The Best NYC Swimming Pools

Hôtel Americano

For those looking to leave the kids at home and unwind by a rooftop pool without breaking the bank, we’ve got you covered! Seated atop the Hotel Americano in Chelsea is a 22-foot long pool equipped with a restaurant, bar, towels (free with entry), and cabanas, which are open for reservations. Entry is free on the weekends and only $40 for non-guests during the week. Rather than swim laps, plan a romantic date night of indulging in margarita pitchers and Mediterranean cuisine while taking in the unbeatable view of the Empire State Building. Check out the weekly pool party with live music after 6pm as part of the hotel’s “Splash Fridays.” Arrive early to secure a daybed, as they are not guaranteed with the pass. Open 9am-5pm Monday through Friday and 12-5pm on weekends. Purchased pass is required during the week. 518 W 27th Street.