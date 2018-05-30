Beat The Heat With The Best NYC Swimming Pools
This is your guide to the best swimming pools for families in NYC. Each of these pools have unique attributes that are guaranteed to provide a fun-filled day for your family. Don’t believe us? Check them out for yourself!
Astoria Pool
Set beside the East River and between the RFK and Hell’s Gate Bridges, Astoria Pool is the perfect place for your family to spend the day soaking in the sun and the breathtaking views of the Midtown skyline. As New York City’s largest and oldest outdoor pool, this top summer destination offers exciting activities for people of all ages. Toddlers, children, and adults can learn basic swimming safety skills through the free Learn to Swim program. Adults looking for a place to exercise without interruption from other swimmers can take to the water in the mornings (7-8:30am) and evenings (7pm-dusk) on weekdays, as part of the Adult Lap Swim program. Open daily 11am-7pm. Free entry. 19th Street and 23rd Drive, Queens.
Brooklyn Bridge Park Pop-Up Pool
At only 30-by-50 ft and 3.5 ft deep, this small pop-up pool makes keeping an eye on your younger ones a breeze. To prevent overcrowding, the pool is maxed out at 60 occupants and wristbands are distributed for 45-minute sessions on a first-come, first-served basis. Bask in the sun and marvel at the view of the Brooklyn Bridge on one of the 25 lounge chairs seated along the artificial sand beach, while your children learn to get comfortable in the water during morning swimming lessons. Open daily 10am-6pm. Free entry. 150 Furman Street, Brooklyn.
The Floating Pool
Ever wondered what it’d be like to swim on top of the water? If you answered yes, “The Floating Pool Lady” in Barretto Point Park is a must-have on your summer bucket list. This seven-lane pool sits atop a moveable barge in the East River, offering a waterfront view that will delight even the youngest of swimmers. Children can splash in the sprinklers or dry off with a picnic on the lawn area surrounding the pool. Although the nearest subway stop is over a mile walk away, this waterfront park and pool offers a unique escape from a heavily industrialized Bronx neighborhood that makes for unforgettable family memories. Open daily 11am-7pm. Free entry. Tiffany Street, Bronx.
Dry Dock Pool
For a more local spot to let off steam during the summer months, head on down to Dry Dock Pool in East Village. Here, children can work up a sweat on the playground and basketball court then cool off in one of the two clean, kid-friendly pools. Both pools, one at three feet deep and the other at one and a half feet deep, offer lifeguard supervision, which makes Dry Dock Pool an ideal place for families with beginner swimmers. Open daily 11am-7pm. Free entry. Szold Pl between East 10th & East 11th Streets.
John Jay Pool
Nestled in the back of an Upper East Side park, John Jay Pool is a staple for Uptown Manhattanites. This gorgeous 145-foot pool is perfect for swimming laps or watching boats go by in the East River. As one of the only outdoor pools in NYC with a diving area, John Jay Pool is a hit for children and adults alike. Be sure to arrive at least 30 minutes before it opens, as long lines form quickly, lounge chairs fill up fast, and there is a limited number of people allowed inside. Open daily 11am-3pm, 4pm-7pm. Free entry. 77 Cherokee Place.
Tony Dapolito Recreation Center
Calling all art lovers! The outdoor pool of this well-known recreation center in Greenwich Village has a backdrop of a 1987 Keith Haring mural and served as the setting of a scene from Raging Bull. Dive into the deep end (yes, it has a diving board!), swim laps in the morning from 7am to 8am or at night from 7pm to 8:30pm. You can also bring the family during public hours for a unique backyard pool experience. Be sure to register online at nycgovparks.org to swim during private hours, and don’t forget to bring your own lock for the locker room! Public hours are 9am-7pm on weekdays and 9am-3:30pm on weekends. Free Entry. 1 Clarkson Street.
Asphalt Green Pool
Although this stunning indoor Olympic-sized pool requires a membership, Asphalt Green offers a monthly “swim-only” deal which includes access to not only their pool, but the sauna, steam room, and sun roof as well. Choose from their Upper East Side or Battery Park City location, and explore their extensive menu of Aquatic exercise classes and swim camps to keep you and your family in shape this summer. Open Monday-Friday 5:30am-10pm. Weekend hours vary based on location. Membership required. Upper East Side: 555 East 90th Street; Battery Park City: 212 North End Avenue.
Hôtel Americano
For those looking to leave the kids at home and unwind by a rooftop pool without breaking the bank, we’ve got you covered! Seated atop the Hotel Americano in Chelsea is a 22-foot long pool equipped with a restaurant, bar, towels (free with entry), and cabanas, which are open for reservations. Entry is free on the weekends and only $40 for non-guests during the week. Rather than swim laps, plan a romantic date night of indulging in margarita pitchers and Mediterranean cuisine while taking in the unbeatable view of the Empire State Building. Check out the weekly pool party with live music after 6pm as part of the hotel’s “Splash Fridays.” Arrive early to secure a daybed, as they are not guaranteed with the pass. Open 9am-5pm Monday through Friday and 12-5pm on weekends. Purchased pass is required during the week. 518 W 27th Street.