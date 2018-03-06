Fantastic Baby Gear & Where To Find It
11 NYC-Area Retailers & Experts Reveal Must-Have Baby Gear & Products For New Parents
So you've picked out a stroller and a car seat, and now all that's left to buy before baby comes is…everything else! Fret not, expectant parents: We polled experts from top NYC-area baby gear retailers about the hot products that are essential for new parents when they prepare for the arrival of their new addition.
Albee Baby
715 Amsterdam Avenue
albeebaby.com
Essential Item: Love To Dream SwaddleUp
“For many parents, the struggle to get their baby sleeping at night is real. For babies who can’t stand having their arms bound down with traditional swaddling, this innovative swaddle offers another option. SwaddleUp has baby’s arms in an upright position in the swaddles’ ‘wings,’ which prevents rolling and allows for self-soothing with no risk of scratching their face. The zipper keeps baby secure and there’s no worry about Velcro wearing out or bursting out. Sleeping babies mean sleeping parents, which makes the whole family happy!”
–Theo Roussi, Gear Guru
Babesta
230 Vesey Street (Babesta Brookfield Place) & 56 Warren Street (Babesta Cribz)
babesta.com
Essential Item: Mammoth Bag by Bugaboo
“We love the Mammoth Bag by Bugaboo. This new bag solves a problem for the urban strolling set! It seamlessly attaches to every version of the Bugaboo stroller and makes shopping while strolling a snap. We particularly like the special edition We Are Handsome toucan print! It’s fresh and fabulous for the summer.” –Jennifer Cattaui, Owner & Founder
Babies“R”Us
24-30 Union Square East
babiesrus.com
Essential Item: Graco Day2Dream Playard and Bedside Sleeper
“This Graco Day2Dream Playard and Bedside Sleeper is a must-have for baby registries. What makes this playard, available exclusively at Babies“R”Us, stand out from the rest are the additional, space-saving accessories that help baby sleep soundly. In addition to the traditional pack-and-play uses (naptime, playtime, diaper changing station, and storage), the Graco Day2Dream Playard and Bedside Sleeper also features a compact bedside sleeper with three recline positions and can even be used on the floor as a rocker.” –Babies“R”Us Spokesmom
Behr’s Superstore
73 Sherwood Avenue, Farmingdale, NY
behrsfurniture.com
Essential Item: Legacy Classic Kids Crib
“One of the essentials these days is to get your child a 4-1 crib. As your child grows, so does your crib! Stage 1 is your nursery crib, stage 2 is a toddler daybed, stage 3 is a preschool daybed, and stage 4 is a full-size bed. This way you buy one item and it serves you from infant to teen.” –Neil Harris, Design Director
buybuy BABY
270 7th Avenue & 410 East 61st Street
buybuybaby.com
Essential Item: HALO Bassinest
“The HALO Bassinest is the only bassinet that rotates 360 degrees. Now your little one can sleep as close as you like, while safely in their own sleep area. This unique design makes it easy to soothe and tend to your baby whenever you need to. Breastfeeding moms especially rave about how easy it is to feed through the night with this innovative item.” –Leah Drill, Senior Associate, Public Relations
Lullaby Baby
488 5th Avenue, Brooklyn
lullabybaby.com
Essential Item: Rose Gold Beaba Babycook
“Parents are increasingly health conscious and they want to ensure that their babies are being fed foods that are free of stabilizers, chemicals, and additives. The Beaba Babycook allows parents to have complete control of what goes into their babies’ food. This product gives parents the ability to choose wholesome ingredients with peak nutritional value blended to the correct consistency for the baby’s delicate digestion.” –Kayla Kramer, CEO
Mini Jake
178 North 9th Street, Brooklyn
minijake.com
Essential Item: ErgoBaby Omni 360
“The ErgoBaby Omni 360 is a must-have for urban parents. Baby-wearing makes navigating the city a breeze, allowing parents to be ‘hands-free’ and more mobile by not having to maneuver a stroller. This new Ergobaby carrier allows baby (and toddler!) to be carried in four different positions and no longer requires an insert for newborns.” –Bernadette Conte, Buyer
Monica + Andy
410 Columbus Avenue
monicaandandy.com
Essential Item: The Hospital Cotton Cuddle Box
“I love our Hospital Cuddle Box because it has everything your baby will need in the hospital. And unlike the clothes and swaddles you get from the hospital, it’s all made with organic cotton and muslin.” –Monica Royer, Founder & CEO
Sprout San Francisco
376 Court Street, Brooklyn
sproutsanfrancisco.com
Essential Item: Naturepedic Organic Crib Mattress
“When asked what the most essential item in a nursery is, we always reply: ‘An organic crib mattress!’ A typical crib mattress is made of polyurethane foam, which releases VOCs, and is often sprayed with flame-retardant chemicals. A mattress made of organic materials, such as this one from Naturepedic, will keep your baby and your nursery free of these nasty chemicals.” –Suzanne Price, CEO & Founder
VLA Designs
(732) 431-0008
vanessaantonelli.com
Essential Item: Posh Play Mat
“As someone who works in the baby industry, and a mom-of-two, my go-to items for gifts and clients have all been tried and tested by my family…I got the Posh Play Mat with my oldest when he was born and have used it on endless play dates and trips to the park over the years. Now he’s much older, but it’s the perfect thing to put under the table to catch paint spills, glitter, and any other crafts. I also love that it can be personalized.” –Vanessa Antonelli, Principal, VLA Designs
Yummy Mummy
1201 Lexington Avenue
yummymummystore.com
Essential Item: PumpEase Hands-Free Pumping Bra
“Every mom could use an extra hand, and the PumpEase hands-free pumping bra gives you two. You can write a thank you note, check your email, or just take a minute to relax. PumpEase is made with high-performance technical fabric that gives mom the same great fit from the first pump to the one-thousandth pump.” –Amanda Cole, Founder & CEO