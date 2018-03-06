Fantastic Baby Gear & Where To Find It

New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    11 NYC-Area Retailers & Experts Reveal Must-Have Baby Gear & Products For New Parents

     By Mia Weber

    So you’ve picked out a stroller and a car seat, and now all that’s left to buy before baby comes is…everything else! Fret not, expectant parents: We polled experts from top NYC-area baby gear retailers about the hot products that are essential for new parents when they prepare for the arrival of their new addition.

    • Albee Baby
      Albee Baby

      Albee Baby
      715 Amsterdam Avenue
      albeebaby.com

      Essential Item: Love To Dream SwaddleUp
      “For many parents, the struggle to get their baby sleeping at night is real. For babies who can’t stand having their arms bound down with traditional swaddling, this innovative swaddle offers another option. SwaddleUp has baby’s arms in an upright position in the swaddles’ ‘wings,’ which prevents rolling and allows for self-soothing with no risk of scratching their face. The zipper keeps baby secure and there’s no worry about Velcro wearing out or bursting out. Sleeping babies mean sleeping parents, which makes the whole family happy!”
      –Theo Roussi, Gear Guru

    • Babesta
      Babesta

      Babesta
      230 Vesey Street (Babesta Brookfield Place) & 56 Warren Street (Babesta Cribz)
      babesta.com

      Essential Item: Mammoth Bag by Bugaboo

      “We love the Mammoth Bag by Bugaboo. This new bag solves a problem for the urban strolling set! It seamlessly attaches to every version of the Bugaboo stroller and makes shopping while strolling a snap. We particularly like the special edition We Are Handsome toucan print! It’s fresh and fabulous for the summer.” –Jennifer Cattaui, Owner & Founder

    • Babies“R”Us
      Babies“R”Us

      Babies“R”Us
      24-30 Union Square East
      babiesrus.com

      Essential Item: Graco Day2Dream Playard and Bedside Sleeper

      “This Graco Day2Dream Playard and Bedside Sleeper is a must-have for baby registries. What makes this playard, available exclusively at Babies“R”Us, stand out from the rest are the additional, space-saving accessories that help baby sleep soundly. In addition to the traditional pack-and-play uses (naptime, playtime, diaper changing station, and storage), the Graco Day2Dream Playard and Bedside Sleeper also features a compact bedside sleeper with three recline positions and can even be used on the floor as a rocker.” –Babies“R”Us Spokesmom

    • Behr’s Superstore
      Behr’s Superstore

      Behr’s Superstore
      73 Sherwood Avenue, Farmingdale, NY
      behrsfurniture.com

      Essential Item: Legacy Classic Kids Crib

      “One of the essentials these days is to get your child a 4-1 crib. As your child grows, so does your crib! Stage 1 is your nursery crib, stage 2 is a toddler daybed, stage 3 is a preschool daybed, and stage 4 is a full-size bed. This way you buy one item and it serves you from infant to teen.” –Neil Harris, Design Director

    • buybuy BABY
      buybuy BABY

      buybuy BABY
      270 7th Avenue & 410 East 61st Street
      buybuybaby.com

      Essential Item: HALO Bassinest

      “The HALO Bassinest is the only bassinet that rotates 360 degrees. Now your little one can sleep as close as you like, while safely in their own sleep area. This unique design makes it easy to soothe and tend to your baby whenever you need to. Breastfeeding moms especially rave about how easy it is to feed through the night with this innovative item.” –Leah Drill, Senior Associate, Public Relations

    • Lullaby Baby
      Lullaby Baby

      Lullaby Baby
      488 5th Avenue, Brooklyn
      lullabybaby.com

      Essential Item: Rose Gold Beaba Babycook

      “Parents are increasingly health conscious and they want to ensure that their babies are being fed foods that are free of stabilizers, chemicals, and additives. The Beaba Babycook allows parents to have complete control of what goes into their babies’ food. This product gives parents the ability to choose wholesome ingredients with peak nutritional value blended to the correct consistency for the baby’s delicate digestion.” –Kayla Kramer, CEO

    • Mini Jake
      Mini Jake

      Mini Jake
      178 North 9th Street, Brooklyn
      minijake.com

      Essential Item: ErgoBaby Omni 360

      “The ErgoBaby Omni 360 is a must-have for urban parents. Baby-wearing makes navigating the city a breeze, allowing parents to be ‘hands-free’ and more mobile by not having to maneuver a stroller. This new Ergobaby carrier allows baby (and toddler!) to be carried in four different positions and no longer requires an insert for newborns.” –Bernadette Conte, Buyer

    • Monica + Andy
      Monica + Andy

      Monica + Andy
      410 Columbus Avenue
      monicaandandy.com

      Essential Item: The Hospital Cotton Cuddle Box

      “I love our Hospital Cuddle Box because it has everything your baby will need in the hospital. And unlike the clothes and swaddles you get from the hospital, it’s all made with organic cotton and muslin.” –Monica Royer, Founder & CEO

    • Sprout San Francisco
      Sprout San Francisco

      Sprout San Francisco
      376 Court Street, Brooklyn
      sproutsanfrancisco.com

      Essential Item: Naturepedic Organic Crib Mattress
      “When asked what the most essential item in a nursery is, we always reply: ‘An organic crib mattress!’ A typical crib mattress is made of polyurethane foam, which releases VOCs, and is often sprayed with flame-retardant chemicals. A mattress made of organic materials, such as this one from Naturepedic, will keep your baby and your nursery free of these nasty chemicals.” –Suzanne Price, CEO & Founder

    • VLA Designs
      VLA Designs

      VLA Designs
      (732) 431-0008
      vanessaantonelli.com

      Essential Item: Posh Play Mat
      “As someone who works in the baby industry, and a mom-of-two, my go-to items for gifts and clients have all been tried and tested by my family…I got the Posh Play Mat with my oldest when he was born and have used it on endless play dates and trips to the park over the years. Now he’s much older, but it’s the perfect thing to put under the table to catch paint spills, glitter, and any other crafts. I also love that it can be personalized.” –Vanessa Antonelli, Principal, VLA Designs

    • Yummy Mummy
      Yummy Mummy

      Yummy Mummy
      1201 Lexington Avenue
      yummymummystore.com

      Essential Item: PumpEase Hands-Free Pumping Bra

      “Every mom could use an extra hand, and the PumpEase hands-free pumping bra gives you two. You can write a thank you note, check your email, or just take a minute to relax. PumpEase is made with high-performance technical fabric that gives mom the same great fit from the first pump to the one-thousandth pump.” –Amanda Cole, Founder & CEO


