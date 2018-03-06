Fantastic Baby Gear & Where To Find It

VLA Designs

VLA Designs

(732) 431-0008

vanessaantonelli.com

Essential Item: Posh Play Mat

“As someone who works in the baby industry, and a mom-of-two, my go-to items for gifts and clients have all been tried and tested by my family…I got the Posh Play Mat with my oldest when he was born and have used it on endless play dates and trips to the park over the years. Now he’s much older, but it’s the perfect thing to put under the table to catch paint spills, glitter, and any other crafts. I also love that it can be personalized.” –Vanessa Antonelli, Principal, VLA Designs