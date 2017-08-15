New York Family Magazine
Menu
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Best Back-to-School Lunchboxes

    Our guide to the coolest lunchboxes for fall 2017

    PrintFriendly and PDFPrint This Post
     By Julia King

    Beautiful bags for the best part of the school day! Your son or daughter will be the coolest kid in the cafeteria with one of these awesome lunchboxes. Put away the brown paper bags and give your kid a box that will not only keep their food protected, but cut down on waste and look great doing it. Check out our list of 16 of the best lunchboxes for fall 2017!

    Interested in stories like this? Sign up for our eNewsletter New York Family Weekly Scoop
    PrintFriendly and PDFPrint This Post

    View in long form View as Slider

    See More Related Articles

    • Current Issue

      Current Issue
    • New York Family Magazine

    • New York Family Guides

      New York Family Guides