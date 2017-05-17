Shopping: Stylish Kids’ Swimsuits For Summer 2017
Here comes the summer–make sure your little one is ready for fun in the sun with a super-cool swimsuit
After such a chilly spring, it’s hard to believe that we’re coming up fast on Memorial Day weekend! As you prepare to officially welcome the summer season, make sure your kiddos are prepared for summer days at the beach or pool with a super-cool swimsuit. We’ve rounded up some oh-so-trendy options for boys and girls of all ages!Interested in stories like this? Sign up for our eNewsletter New York Family Weekly Scoop
-
Shoshanna Babygirl Swim Banana Leaf Rashguard With Sleeves
Palm leaf details are everywhere this season! Suit your little surfer girl in style with this tropical swim ensemble from local mom and designer Shoshanna Gruss' Shoshann brand. $99, shoshanna.com
-
Boden Swim Trunks - Navy Crocs
This crocodile print is just about the coolest print we've seen for summer 2017! Plus, the material offers sun protection up to SPF 50. $20, bodenusa.com
-
Masala Baby Girl's Sun Bather Set Ananya Floral Pink
From locally-based Masala Baby, this cute bikini is a mix of the season's trendiest patterns! $52, masalababy.com
-
Maaji Shake It Up Shorts
Cult-favorite swim line Maaji also maikes suits for little boys! These trunks mix patterns in the coolest way for summer fun, guaranteed! maajiswimwear.com
-
Pink Chicken Belle Suit
The Pink Chikcen is one of our fave local spots to get the cutest fashions for kids--and we are obsessed with this cactus-adorned suit for summer 2017. $61, pinkchicken.com
-
J.Crew Boys' Swim Trunk in Elephant Print
An elephant never forgets...to bring tons of style to any print its a part of! How cool are these trunks from J.Crew's crewcuts line for kids? $55, jcrew.com
-
Marysia Bumby Mott Bikini Top
All the cool moms are rocking Marysia scalloped bikinis on the beach--and now their minis can too! The millennial pink hue and scalloped detail make this suit a must for budding fashionistas. $53, marysiaswim.com
-
Vineyard Vines Boys Crab Shell Chappy Trunks
Hitting the Hamptons or the Cape this summer? Make sure your dapper dude packs his Vineyard Vines swimsuit! Cheerful crabs and seashells make these trunks a must-have. $55, vineyardvines.com
-
Tori Praver KEIKI/KIDS PEAHI (SS 2017)
A chevron pattern is always a good idea for summer! Tori Praver is a badass mama and swim designer and we know all the moms will want an adult version of this suit! $96, toripraverswimwear.com
-
Quiksilver Boy's 2-7 Swell Vision 14.5" Beachshorts
Have an aspiring surfer in your fam? These classic boardshorts from Quiksilver are fashion-forward and totally practical for time in the ocean. $40, quiksilver.com
-
Maaji Melon Feast Bikini
Maaji is the swimwear choice of free-spirited moms everywhere--and their children's line is just as cool. How cute is this bikini with tassel and ruffle details? maajiswimwear.com
-
Marysia Bumby Boy Shorts
Simple and classic with a dose of high-fashion, these Marysia trunks feature a handy drawstring so they can grow with your little guy. $99, marysiaswim.com