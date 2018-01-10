Our Guide To The Best Jogging Strollers
Looking to hit the road for some jogging with your baby in-tow? Here’s our guide to the hottest all-terrain & jogging strollers of 2018
Looking for an awesome jogging stroller? Here are our fave joggers for 2018!Interested in stories like this? Sign up here for our eNewsletter New York Family Baby
-
BOB Revolution FLEX – LUNAR
The new BOB Revolution FLEX – LUNAR stroller includes the first-ever print fashion for BOB Gear and features ultra-reflective geometric lines that keep families safe with increased visibility during night runs and morning jogs. This rugged jogging stroller also features a swiveling-locking front wheel, an adjustable padded handlebar offers nine positions to create the perfect fit for parents of all heights, and a state-of-the-art adjustable suspension system, among other top-tier safety and convenience features. $469.99, bobgear.com
-
Bumbleride Indie All Terrain Stroller
The Indie is an all-terrain stroller perfect for urban activities or off-road adventures. From the pavement to the trail, the Indie adapts to your daily adventures called life. This stroller offers a compact, lightweight frame, true all terrain 12 inch air-filled tires, all wheel suspension and unmatched versatility. The fully adjustable backrest, footrest, and handle create a customized fit for you and baby. Recline the backrest, raise the footrest and attach footrest fabric tabs to create an infant bed. Wherever your path takes you, the Indie is suitable from birth through toddlerhood and can grow with your family with the Mini Board toddler board accessory. You can also feel good knowing that Bumbleride’s Oeko-Tex Standard 100, eco-fabrics keep plastic bottles out of landfills and that their dye process for black colorways conserves water. $529, bumbleride.com
-
InSTEP Grand Safari Swivel Wheel Jogger
This eye-catching stroller features 12-inch front tires and 16-inch rear tires, along with molded rims to provide performance and style. Plus, it offers a child tray with dual cup holders, a remote locking front wheel for easy transfer from swivel to fixed, an adjustable handle bar, a removable and machine-washable fleece seat pad, and canopy-mounted speakers that accept most MP3 players. $200, instep.net
-
Mountain Buggy terrain
The ultimate premium jogger that delivers ultimate performance to families who really want to get active, both on and off road. With its strong aesthetics, its sporty enhanced features include a superior one hand fast fold, multi adjustable handlebar, three-mode front wheel and shock absorbing suspension. Terrain also comes bundled with both 16-inch and 12-inch rear air-filled tires. With three sports luxe color ways, the terrain is perfect from newborn to toddler age. $599.99, mountainbuggy.com
-
phil&teds sport
This innovative and all-terrain inline stroller features auto stop for convenience and safety, all-terrain air filled tires, a one hand fast fold compact, a safe and easy 5-point harness, and hard-wearing 600D sporty fabrics. It’s suitable from newborn to age 5, comes in a variety of fashion-forward colorways (the chic and edgy Graffiti style is shown here), and can convert to a double with a sold-separately double kit. $499.99, philandteds.com
-
Thule Urban Glide 2
Just launched this month, the Urban Glide 2 offers features that are valued by both adults and children, like adjustable ergonomic handlebars, an adjustable sun canopy, a front wheel that can either swivel or be locked in place for jogging, 16” rear wheels, rear suspension, a padded seat, and an almost horizontal sleeping position for napping. The Urban Glide also features a multi-position sun canopy, a large cargo basket, and a peekaboo window with magnetic closure, as well as reflective wheel rims for improved visibility. Weighing in at 24 lbs, this stroller is easy to maneuver and bring along on adventures near and far. $479.95, thule.com