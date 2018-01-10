Our Guide To The Best Jogging Strollers

Bumbleride Indie All Terrain Stroller

The Indie is an all-terrain stroller perfect for urban activities or off-road adventures. From the pavement to the trail, the Indie adapts to your daily adventures called life. This stroller offers a compact, lightweight frame, true all terrain 12 inch air-filled tires, all wheel suspension and unmatched versatility. The fully adjustable backrest, footrest, and handle create a customized fit for you and baby. Recline the backrest, raise the footrest and attach footrest fabric tabs to create an infant bed. Wherever your path takes you, the Indie is suitable from birth through toddlerhood and can grow with your family with the Mini Board toddler board accessory. You can also feel good knowing that Bumbleride’s Oeko-Tex Standard 100, eco-fabrics keep plastic bottles out of landfills and that their dye process for black colorways conserves water. $529, bumbleride.com