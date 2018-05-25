Best In Show From The 2018 New York Baby Show

Lunii lets children compose their own stories, boost their imagination, and learn–all while having fun and enjoying novel and age-appropriate technology! Lunii allows children to enrich their vocabulary by leading them on exciting and unexpected journeys. My Fabulous Storyteller comes preloaded with 48 adventures stories where children choose certain specific starting points–the rest is done by Lunii magic, ensuring a new story every time; plus, it’s lightweight and portable and never requires WiFi of BlueTooth to operate. “It’s no wonder the MoMA design shop picked up this item,” on judge says. “Kids can create a story by choosing various elements—the hero, setting, magical objects to personalize the story they hear. It’s simply designed and quite elegant to behold. I love that it encourages kids to use imagination to picture the story.” lunii.fr/en

Micralite strollers were designed to make life easier for parents, by combining the robust build of off-road strollers with the maneuverability and compact fold of lightweight city strollers. Every element has been engineered to help parents get out there, wherever it is they want to go. As well as a featuring a clever hybrid design, Micralite strollers are built around a revolutionary patented one-handed fold mechanism which allows parents to fold the stroller quickly and easily. “[This stroller” features an extremely attractive design, a super comfortable ride, and SPF 50 protection,” one judge says, adding: “What more could you ask for?” micralite.com

The Nanit Camera, Nanit Insights, and the Multi-Stand work together to create a solution to monitor baby day and night, so everyone in the family gets more sleep. Nanit offers 24/7 HD live streaming with unparalleled night vision and zoom to get in close, and background audio lets you hear baby, even when your phone’s screen is off. Plus, it offers an easy cable management system, real-time sound and motion sensors, and the ability to keep streaming over Wi-Fi, even when your Internet connection goes down. “Not only does it track sleep, give guidance and sync to your phone–it attaches to the wall (in a sleek design) and gives a birds eye view,” one judge says. “No more trying to figure out where and how to prop your camera up in your nursery.” store.nanit.com

Touted as the first ever mobile social network for breastfeeding moms, pumpspotting is a destination for women who are breastfeeding to share, discuss, and support one another. One notable feature of the app is a Yelp-like aspect where users are able to find the best places to pump or nurse and connect with other moms in their given area; users can also upload their own thoughts on given spots and rate businesses based on their breastfeeding-friendliness. The pumpspotting team is also on a national tour with their Breast Express RV from now through August 8. “The RV is traveling cross-country in a 40-ft ‘pumpsuite’–it’s a big RV designed to bring communities together and create awareness and support for breastfeeding,” one judge says. “Momming is hard enough–breastfeeding shaming simply has no place in modern America. I’m thrilled this van is hitting the road to help educate and support new moms.” pumpspotting.com

5 Honorable Mentions:

Doona is the only infant car seat with fully integrated wheels—that means that it converts from car seat into stroller with the easy push of a button! Doona was designed to provide parents with a safe and practical mobility solution for their baby, both in and out of the car. Doona meets the highest quality and safety standards in both the car seat and stroller categories. “[Doona] is an very versatile product and great for those in the city where you could be walking down the street at one moment and then needing to jump in a cab the next,” one judge says. “The transition to making the stroller a car seat is easy and a much safer option then holding your baby in a cab–which is allowed in NYC. Also–this is great for restaurants where space is often limited and the stroller can collapse right into a car seat and go on a seat at the table.” shopdoona.com

Founded by two sisters-in-law (both moms), Hollamama is an accessories brand for women, mothers and children. They offer adorable mama and me options for women and children that make for lovely gifts for baby showers, birthdays, Mother’s Day, holidays, and more. Hollamama is about bringing together love, style and spirituality. “I love everything about this company! Their love for what they are doing, the quality, the manufacturing process and most importantly the price point,” one judge says. “[Hollamama] makes for a home-run baby shower gift!” hollamama.com

Love to Dream’s Swaddle UP is the only zip-up swaddle that allows your baby to sleep in a more natural position with arms up. It is your baby’s natural sleep position that allows your baby access to their hands for self-soothing. Babies often use their hands to settle themselves to sleep, by sucking on their fingers or gently rubbing their cheeks. Medical research suggests that babies sleep better, and for longer, if they are able to self-soothe. And every parent knows that when baby is sleeping well, mom and dad are sleeping well! “This is the perfect product for helping children transition from sleeping swaddled to sleeping without the swaddle,” one judge says. “I love that you can initially have one arm out and then the other. The front zipper also means easy diaper changes during the night.” lovetodream.com

Mumbelli was designed by a mom to give babies a loving and gentle transition from womb to world. Its plush, patented design mirrors the support and warmth babies felt inside mommy’s belly, so they feel safe, secure, and happy. Babies sleep better, fuss less, and smile more cradled in their Mumbelli beds. Plus, it comes in variety of fun and versatile colors. I loved the soft padding and fabric, and it looks really comfortable for baby,” one judge says. mumbelli.com