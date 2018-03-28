The 20 Best High Chairs For Safe & Fun Mealtimes
Our selective guide to the 20 best high chairs has a chair for every family–all sure to make your baby feel secure, comfortable & ready to eat at the grown-up table
Putting your baby in their high chair during mealtime is a huge step for them and you as a parent! You can now enjoy your dinners as a family around the table with them poking their food around for themselves. Finding that perfect high chair that securely and comfortably supports your baby while eating and even resting is extremely important. Here’s a selective guide to the 20 best high chairs on the market this year, that are loved by parents and babies around the country alike!
The 20 best high chairs of 2018 are:
4moms High Chair
With magnets to guide the tray into position as well as keep the bowls and plates in place, the 4moms high chair makes mealtime extra easy and mess-free. There’s no fabric to clean or nooks for crumbs to fall into, making it so easy for babies to feel themselves without all of the fuss. $299.99, shop.4moms.com
Abiie Beyond Junior Y
This ultra-modern high chair is designed to grow from child all the way to adulthood. It incorporates its revolutionary EZ-Seat Technology that makes the seat easy for cleaning and allows for adjustments in less than 20 seconds. $194.95, abiie.com
Baby Trend Go-Life 5-in-1 Feeding Center
This seating system comes with five modes of use for newborn and up, converting from a high chair to a booster seat to a toddler chair. With its lightweight aluminum frame and three-position one hand operated tray, parents can easily transport to different places. $129.99, babytrend.com
BabyBjorn High Chair
This JPMA-certified product features a foldable and lockable safety table and harness to keep your baby in place during feeding. It also features an ergonomic design that efficiently facilities feeding and eating. It is ideal for children who are sitting up on their own from 5 months to 3 years. $239.99, amazon.com
Bloom Fresco
Known as the world’s highest baby chair, it includes a three-position recline system and simple up and down height adjustment to ensure that your baby has a comfortable spot at the dinner table. The chair also includes removable harness straps to allow conversion to a play seat, wipe-clean seat pads, push-button quick release harness straps, and a 360-degree swivel. $750, usa.bloombaby.com
Boon Flair Highchair
This one-piece seat is sleek, smooth, and has zero cracks or crevices, making clean-up so incredibly easy. It features a dishwasher-safe tray cover as well as adjustable height positioning with pneumatic lift to pick the exact height you want. $225.99, amazon.com
Chicco Polly Magic Highchair
This slim fold high chair has a detachable snap-on tray and a lift-off liner for easy cleaning. The chair features six height positions to make it easy for your baby to enjoy meals at the table with the entire family! $159.99, chiccousa.com
Childwood Evolu One80 2-in-1 High Chair
This versatile and adaptable chair includes a five-point safety belt to protect your child from falling or sliding, a food restraint, easily adjustable height positions, and a rotatable seat. This chair makes eating all together at the table a total breeze. $181.80, prams.net
Cosco Simple Fold High Chair
This easy-to-fold high chair with a full-size tray makes mealtimes so much more enjoyable for everyone. It also features a cozy seat and let rest to keep your baby extra comfy while eating. $39.99, buybuybaby.com
Creative Baby Very Hungry Caterpillar Happy and Hungry 3-in-1 High Chair
This ultra-lightweight high chair easily converts from a high chair to a booster seat to a youth chair, so it grows alongside your child! For your child’s comfort, the foot rest can be removed and the tray can be adjusted to whatever your child needs. $69.99, creativebabyinc.com
Evenflo Convertible High Chair
With three convertible seating positions to encourage your child’s independence, this product transition from a tradition high chair to a char and table set for toddlers. It can support children up to 40 pounds for use throughout childhood. This chair also includes a restraint system to keep infants safe! $49.99, walmart.com
Fisher-Price Healthy Care Deluxe Booster Seat
With an easy-to-clean seat that has no crevices to trap crumbs and a tray with a snap on lid, your child will be eating and making whatever kind of mess they want all on their own. Plus, it features three height adjustments and three point harness adjustments to securely hold growing babies. $34.99, amazon.com
Graco Blossom 4-in-1 High Chair
This 4-in-1 seating system adjusts to your growing child’s seating needs and allows parents to seat two children simultaneously. It also features six height positions and three recline levels for extra easy feedings as well as a removable seat back insert that helps position your child as they grow! $189.99, gracobaby.com
IKEA Antilop High Chair
The Antilop Highchair is easy to take apart and transport so your child can safely eat at the table no matter where you go. It has raised edges to prevent spills from occurring at various places and also includes a safety belt for extra safety! $19.99, ikea.com
Ingenuity Trio 3-in-1 SmartClean High Chair
This high chair easily adjusts from full-size chair to booster seat to toddler chair. It features a dishwasher-safe EasyClean tray as well as four locking positions to grow along with your baby! Plus, when used as a booster and toddler chair, it can seat two kids at the same time. target.com
Joovy Nook High Chair
With one-hand folding capabilities, the Nook High Chair is easy to transport and carry around. Plus, the product has a removable swing open tray with four adjustable positons to make it the exact height you want. It’s designed to grow with your child and can hold up to 50 pounds! $119.9, amazon.com
Mima Moon 2G 3-in-1 High Chair
This exceptionally chic high chair is sleek and simple, keeping your home aesthetic on point. It is able to transform from a newborn lounger to a high chair to a junior chair, so is meant to grow as your child does. It also features a five-point safety harness with adjustable shoulder cushions as well as a multi-angle seat recline system! $599, mimastrollers.com
OXO Tot Sprout High Chair
This award-winning high chair is designed for extended use from 6 months to 5 years. It features height and depth adjustments, removable parts allowing it to convert easily from a high chair to a youth chair, as well as contoured seat cushions to promote good posture. $249.99, oxo.com
Peg-Perego Siesta High Chair
This is a multifunctional and ultra-compact chair that easily accommodates a child’s growth! From infant stage, this product can be used as a recliner or as a high chair for feeding time, playing, or even resting. $299.99, amazon.com
Stokke Tripp Trapp Chair
The Tripp Trapp provides a highly adjustable seat and footplate positions as well as set and cushion accessories to bring comfort to the baby. The product has a classic Scandinavian design and is available in a variety of colors to match any home! $249, stokke.com