7 Amazing Double Strollers

StrollAir Solo:

The brand new Solo (available now for presale and shipping in March) is the only single-to-double-to-triple tandem stroller where the seats, backrests, and footrests recline independently and both seats are the same size. That allows for nice stretch when the babies are sleeping as well as easy diaper changes on the go. With a multitude of front/back combinations this single-to-double tandem stroller is a true innovation. Ensuring babies comfort no matter the weather; the stroller comes as a single with bassinet, seat, mosquito net and rain cover. Plus, it’s paired with beautiful fabrics and leatherette accents. $599.99 as a single with bassinet; $189.99 for Tango (the second seat with extended frame, mosquito net, and rain cover); strollair.com/solo-to-tango