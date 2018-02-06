7 Amazing Double Strollers
Hitting the road with multiple babies in tow? Here are 7 double strollers you need to check out
Whether you're preparing for twins or for baby No. 2, a good double stroller is a must for parents of multiple kiddos. When you're on the go with double the babes, here are seven double strollers we love right now!
Combi F2 AF & F2 Plus AF + Joint Bar
The Combi F2 Plus AF is as light as a feather, weighing in at just 8.6 lbs.! Perfect for travel and the on-the-go parent, the F2 folds compactly using just one hand. The deluxe, padded seat feature provides a multi-position recline of 165 degrees that allows little ones to nap at any time. The joint bar for F2 and F2 Plus connects two F2 strollers together and transforms two single light-weight strollers into one portable double stroller that’s perfect for twins and siblings close in age. The best part is that the strollers can easily separate allowing each parent to take one child separately. Strollers, $240-360 each; Joint Bar, $70; combiusa.com
Graco Uno2Duo
The Graco Uno2Duo stroller starts out as a single stroller and expands into a double stroller to grow with your family with eight different modes of use. With an easy, one-hand fold, parent cup holder, and extra-large storage basket, the Uno2Duo is a fully-featured stroller. The main seat reclines flat to become an infant bassinet, while the removable child’s tray and standing platform offer a customizable ride. Incorporate a Graco Click Connect infant car seat and a second seat (both sold separately), and the Uno2Duo offers even more customization and riding options. $319.99, gracobaby.com
Kinderwagon Hop
Kinderwagon’s Hop is a tandem umbrella stroller that’s lightweight, narrow, and easy-to-fold for city parents who are on the go! The front seat is suitable for children from 6 months up to 50 lbs. The rear seat is suitable for little ones from 3 months and can recline to 130 degrees. Features include one touch double brakes, a removable canopy, rain cover, and a cup holder. $299.99, kinderwagon.com
Nuna DEMI grow
The DEMI grow is Nuna’s first double stroller and is crafted with 23 modes that cleverly convert from a single stroller, to both double and twin configurations. With an all-weather seat, large storage basket, and custom dual suspension that simply flips up for rough terrain and flips down for smooth surfaces, DEMI grow has it all. Each DEMI grow seat can be used from 6 months to 50 lbs, making it ready for the stroll ahead. The DEMI grow will be offered in Caviar, Frost, and Aspen fashions exclusively launching with Pottery Barn Kids. Stroller frame, toddler seat, and two sets of adapters, $799; second toddler seat or bassinet, $179 each; nuna.eu
Peg-Pérego Book For Two
The Book For Two is a super-compact, side-by-side stroller that’s just 29-inches wide. It can take up to two Primo Viaggio 4-35 car seats and folds easily and inward, like a book. Additionally, the Book For Two features multi-position independent backrests, a large, easy-loading basket with pockets, Soft Ride wheels with ball bearings and suspensions, and an easy, one-hand close. This stroller is suitable from birth, up to 45 lbs (each child). $649.99, us.pegperego.com
StrollAir Solo:
The brand new Solo (available now for presale and shipping in March) is the only single-to-double-to-triple tandem stroller where the seats, backrests, and footrests recline independently and both seats are the same size. That allows for nice stretch when the babies are sleeping as well as easy diaper changes on the go. With a multitude of front/back combinations this single-to-double tandem stroller is a true innovation. Ensuring babies comfort no matter the weather; the stroller comes as a single with bassinet, seat, mosquito net and rain cover. Plus, it’s paired with beautiful fabrics and leatherette accents. $599.99 as a single with bassinet; $189.99 for Tango (the second seat with extended frame, mosquito net, and rain cover); strollair.com/solo-to-tango
Valco Baby Neo Twin
Valco Baby’s Neo Twin stroller is super-lightweight and all-terrain—oh, and it’s a twin stroller. Weighing under 27 lbs, this sleek double stroller is one of the lightest full service strollers on the market, and it offers a full seat recline (for babies and toddlers), air-filled tires, and an adjustable handle. To top it off: Full-coverage canopies and adjustable footrests take care of your little one’s comfort and well-being. $649.99, shop.valcobaby.com