The 9 Best Dog Parks For Pet-Loving Families In NYC

Washington Square Park Dog Run

Hugging the West 4th Street side of Washington Square Park, this Greenwich Village dog park is a hot spot for celebs and their pups. Also having a large and small dog section, people really enjoy the design of this dog run with the entrances and exits being separate (less chance for escaping). There are plenty of benches and it is well stocked with doggie bags. This park is frequently reviewed as one of the best maintained dog parks in the city. Make sure to make a pit stop here with you dog one afternoon. 1 Washington Square East, wspdogrun.org



Photo: dogspin.com