The 9 Best Dog Parks For Pet-Loving Families In NYC
Your pooch will love visiting these local dog parks–and so will your kids!
Fido might support your city lifestyle (he likes to stroll along 5th Avenue, too) but every dog needs an open area to run without a leash. New York has an endless number of dog parks to support our canine companions, but we’ve put together a list of the top parks in NYC to fit every dog’s needs while also being family-friendly.
-
Sirius Dog Run
Located along the Battery Park City Esplanade, Sirius Dog Run is the perfect spot for people visiting Brookfield Place and The World Trade Center, as well as Financial District locals. It is noted for its concrete ground that stays cool and keeps dogs' paws clean, as well as available water fountains and hoses. This dog run, named after a lab who lost his life during the 9/11 rescue, has everything a dog owner could want. You even get a nice view of the Hudson River! 385 South End Ave. 212-267-9700 bpcparks.org
Photo: bpcparks.org
-
Madison Square Park Dog Run
The doggie equivalent to infamous Madison Square Park is Madison Square Park Dog Run, located on the west end of the park. This park offers separate large and small dog sections so you don't have to worry about your little Yorkie. Park frequenters compliment its good amount of shade, space, and variety of dogs (and people) to mingle with. The park also hosts events for dog owners throughout the year. 23rd Street/Madison Ave. 212-520-7600, madisonsquarepark.org
Photo: madisonsquarepark.org
-
Hillside Dog Park
Named after its sloped land, this Brooklyn Heights dog park is known for its vast space (almost 2 acres) and range of terrain including hills, grass, and wood chip-covered ground. Visitors love the forest-y feeling from the trees and grass that makes this park more like a real park than a concrete jungle. It is still easily accessible to people who live Manhattan by the ferry. Columbia Heights & Vine Street, Brooklyn, nycgovparks.org
Photo: ny.curbed.com
-
Washington Square Park Dog Run
Hugging the West 4th Street side of Washington Square Park, this Greenwich Village dog park is a hot spot for celebs and their pups. Also having a large and small dog section, people really enjoy the design of this dog run with the entrances and exits being separate (less chance for escaping). There are plenty of benches and it is well stocked with doggie bags. This park is frequently reviewed as one of the best maintained dog parks in the city. Make sure to make a pit stop here with you dog one afternoon. 1 Washington Square East, wspdogrun.org
Photo: dogspin.com
-
Tompkins Square Dog Park
New York's oldest dog run, Tompkin's Square Dog Park, is the East Village hangout for dogs and people alike. It is one of the city's most popular dog parks with a devoted fan base of locals. Every Halloween, Tompkins Dog Park Hosts a Halloween Dog Parade where dogs get to dress up in costumes and walk around for everyone to enjoy. Tompkins Square Park East 9th Street, tompkinssquaredogrun.com
Photo: tompkinssquaredogrun.com
-
West Village D.O.G. Run
West Side residents were without a dog park for a long while before West Village D.O.G. came about. While somewhat exclusive, ($75 for a yearly membership and a key to access the park), members claim the club creates a sense of community for both owners and dogs. The park has everything from pools to dog toys. If you live close and can manage the membership cost, this club will invite you to meet local dog-lovers. Little West 12th Street between Washington Street and 10th Avenue, wvdog.org.
Photo: foursquare.com
-
Mercer/Houston Dog Run
Another membership-based dog park in the West Village, Mercer/Houston Dog Run has been around since the 1960's, when community members fought to have a dog park in an empty lot. This dog hangout is located in a busy pedestrian area, so prepare for a lot of people to stop and stare at your little pup. The membership cost is $60 a year. After a series of renovations, the park amenities include plenty of seating, dog fountains, and pools. 532 Laguardia Place, mercerhoustondogrun.org
Photo: qutee.com
-
Hudson River Park Pier 84 Dog Run
Located in The Maritime Entertainment District, Hudson River Park's Pier 84 dog run has a outstanding view of the Intrepid Museum on the Hudson. Besides the view, the run features proper fences and gates, hoses for dogs, and shaded seating for sunny and hot days. Another bonus is the drainage in the park to prevent a pond forming after a rain storm. Free for everyone; 6am-1pm everyday. 44th Street at Pier 84 In Maritime Entertainment District, hudsonriverpark.org.
Photo: meetup.com
-
Chelsea Waterside Dog Park
The name of this dog run says it all, just like Pier 84 dog run, this Hudson Riverside park makes for a beautiful spot for you and your pooch. The double gated entrance and exit makes it extra secure and unlike most parks in the city, Chelsea's dog run features large rock hills for dogs to run up and down (and to make small dogs feel a little taller). The park is cleaned twice a day and there is always a diverse group of dogs and owners in attendance. 11th Avenue/West 23rd Street, hudsonriverpark.org.
Photo: hudsonriverpark.org