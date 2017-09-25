Front Row (Car) Seat: The Best Car Seats Of The Year

Clek Fllo

The Fllo was designed with international best practices for extended rear-facing use. It comes with a steel anti-rebound bar, which improves stability by limiting rotation of the car seat, adding extra protection for your child’s head in the event of a collision. Plus, integrated into Fllo is an Energy Absorbing Crumple Technology (EACT) designed to reduce the forces transmitted to a forward-facing child in a collision by transferring them to the aluminum honeycomb deformable cores integrated into the seat base. Its Advanced Side-Impact Protection is designed to protect your child’s head in a side-impact collision using its adjustable headrest with deep side-wings layered with energy-absorbing foam, a metal substructure which prevents twisting, and more energy absorbing foam layers on both the inside and outside of the frame. From $329.99, shop.clekinc.com