Front Row (Car) Seat: The Best Car Seats Of The Year
Our Guide To The Top 21 Car Seats Of The Year!
The old adage of “safety first” rings especially true when picking out the right car seat for your baby or toddler. While industry standards ensure a baseline of safety and security, it’s still important to take stock of a seat’s special features (both in terms of safety and additional cool and convenient perks) to determine if it will work for your family and your lifestyle. And the perfect starting point? Our selective guide to the 21 best car seats of the year!Interested in stories like this? Sign up here for our eNewsletter New York Family Baby
-
4moms self-installing car seat
The 4moms self-installing car seat guides parents through the installation process with visual and voice commands on both the car seat base and in the 4moms app, which is required for auto installation. After the parent connects the base to the vehicle’s LATCH anchors, the base automatically levels, tensions, and then provides confirmation that the base has been installed correctly. Every time the parent connects the carrier to the base they receive audio and visual confirmation if the car seat is installed correctly. The base features 20 sensors that continuously monitor the seat’s status when the carrier is connected and will notify parents if anything is amiss. $499.99, 4moms.com/carseat
-
Aidia Baby Explorer 2-In-1 Safety Booster Car Seat
The Explorer booster seat can be used as a high back for children weighing 30-110 lbs. You can easily remove the backrest and can be used as a backless booster seat for children weighing 40-110 lbs. Plus, this seat features SlidLock Technology, a solid shell, Side Impact Protection, seven adjustable headrest height positions, an ErgoFit handle, a cup holder, and many more premium features. $89.89, walmart.com
-
Baby Jogger City GO
The City GO infant car seat provides a safe spot for baby to join in on your adventures from day one! It securely attaches to any Baby Jogger stroller to create a travel system and can quickly go from city street to taxi, even without a car seat base, thanks to the taxi-safe belt path. It comes with an easy-install 6-position adjustable base that can be easily installed in your vehicle with either the integrated push button LATCH or belt lock-off for your seatbelt. The City GO is suitable for infants rear-facing from 4-35 lbs and up to 32”. $229.99, babyjogger.com
-
Baby Trend Hybrid Plus 3-in-1 Car Seat
The Hybrid Plus 3-in-1 Car Seat comes complete with a slate of impressive features. It offers a machine-washable seat pad, three modes of use (so it will grow with your child for years to come), multi-size cup holders, one-hand harness adjustment, padded harness covers and arm rests, and removable and hand-washable seat pad, inserts and harness covers. Plus, it’s totally LATCH compatible. This seat is suitable forward facing from 22-50 lbs. $89.99, target.com
-
BOB B-Safe 35 by Britax
The BOB B-Safe 35 by Britax combines unmatched protection with distinctive BOB style. With just an adapter (sold separately), you can create the perfect BOB travel system using the B-Safe 35 and your favorite BOB stroller. The seat features SafeCell Impact Protection, a deep foam-lined shell for Side Impact Protection, an impact-stabilizing steel frame, SafeCenter LATCH Installation, an ergonomic handle, removable head pads, a spring-assisted recline, and much more. Plus, it’s made in the USA and certified for aircraft travel. $229.99, bobgear.com
-
Britax Endeavors Infant Car Seat
Just launched this past summer, the Britax Endeavours infant car seat and Infant Car Seat Base with Anti-Rebound Bar (ARB) are designed, engineered, tested, and assembled in the United States and are crafted to complement modern automotive interiors. The Endeavours is also equipped with Click & Go compatibility, featuring a one-handed, quick-release lever to use effortlessly with all Britax strollers while on the go. Plus, the infant seat includes a flip-forward belly pad to keep buckles and straps out of the way when placing children into the seats. The Endeavours infant car seat is thoughtfully designed and engineered to give parents and caregivers the confidence to tackle any trip. Infant car seat: $299.99; infant car seat base with ARB: $139.99; buybuybaby.com
-
Chicco Fit2 Infant & Toddler Car Seat
Crafted from premium Italian fabrics, this innovative car seat can be used in both the infant stage and the toddler stage. For infants weighing 4-35 lbs, Stage 1 offers reclined seating with removable head and body support. Once baby grows to 9-24 months, lift the stage-position lever to convert the base with one motion to Stage 2. Designed for toddlers, Stage 2 is more upright, and offers spacious seating, extended leg room, and adjustability to accommodate growing toddlers from 15-35 lbs. Additionally, the Fit2 features a one-hand carry handle, a SuperCinch LATCH Tightener, and more. $279.99, chiccousa.com
-
Clek Fllo
The Fllo was designed with international best practices for extended rear-facing use. It comes with a steel anti-rebound bar, which improves stability by limiting rotation of the car seat, adding extra protection for your child’s head in the event of a collision. Plus, integrated into Fllo is an Energy Absorbing Crumple Technology (EACT) designed to reduce the forces transmitted to a forward-facing child in a collision by transferring them to the aluminum honeycomb deformable cores integrated into the seat base. Its Advanced Side-Impact Protection is designed to protect your child’s head in a side-impact collision using its adjustable headrest with deep side-wings layered with energy-absorbing foam, a metal substructure which prevents twisting, and more energy absorbing foam layers on both the inside and outside of the frame. From $329.99, shop.clekinc.com
-
Cosco Finale 2-in-1
The Cosco Finale 2-in-1 DX Booster Car Seat features extended use in both of its two modes. It starts by keeping kids securely in a five-point safety harness all the way up to 65 lbs. In its second mode, as a belt-positioning booster, it has them covered up to 100 lbs. In both modes, the deluxe fabric offers prime comfort and style. Plus, this car seat is American-made and super lightweight, and features a dishwasher-safe and detachable cup holder, machine washable and dryable fabrics, and more. $59.99, target.com
-
CYBEX Cloud Q Infant Car Seat
The Cloud Q keeps babies safe with its energy-absorbing shell, and helps them rest with its unique ergonomic full recline. This futuristic car seat’s telescopic linear Side-impact Protection (LSP System) transfers the forces of a side-impact collision into the seat’s energy-absorbing shell for the ultimate in safety. Additionally, the reclining backrest and longer leg-rest both recline fully into an ergonomically correct carry cot, for use outside of the car. The Cloud Q also features an 11-point adjustable headrest, a no-rethread five-point harness, an XXL fold-away sun canopy with UVP50+ sun protection, a removable newborn inlay keeps babies’ heads in an ideal breathing position, and more. $449.95, cybex-online.com
-
Diono Radian RXT
Made with premium materials and designed with top-tier safety feature—like a steel alloy frame, aluminum reinforced side walls, energy absorbing EPS foam, and a five-point harness—top of mind, the Radian RXT is sure to put your mind at ease as your little one stays safe and sound. Plus, the reinforced adjustable head support provides additional Side Impact Protection. The extended rear-facing capabilities are suitable for up to 45 lbs, while the forward-facing up is suitable up to 80 lbs in the five-point harness. You can also fold the seat up and wear it as a backpack, and convert this seat to a booster for kids weighing 50-120 lbs. $299.99, us.diono.com
-
Doona Infant Car Seat
Doona is the only infant car seat with fully integrated wheels—that means that it converts from car seat into stroller with the easy push of a button! Doona was designed to provide parents with a safe and practical mobility solution for their baby, both in and out of the car. Doona meets the highest quality and safety standards in both the car seat and stroller categories. A great option for both urban and suburban families, Doona is suitable for babies 4-35 lbs and up to 32 inches tall; it also includes an infant insert which cradles and supports your newborn safely and properly. $499 (base is included), doonausa.com
-
Evenflo Advanced Stratos Convertible Car Seat with SensorSafe Technology
The Evenflo Advanced Stratos Convertible Car Seat with SensorSafe Technology provides life-saving features that go beyond crash protection. With SensorSafe Technology, a gentle chime reminds the driver that a child is in the back seat, and alerts the driver if the child unfastens the chest clip while in transit. Additionally, this seat is designed and tested above industry standards, at twice the federal crash test standard, including rollover testing. It offers E3 side impact protection, a compact size, an air-flow ventilation system, and the ability to accommodate your growing child longer with six harness positions and an adjustable headrest with additional six positions. $150, evenflo.com
-
gb Asana
The new Asana model is a car seat that’s suitable from birth with top-level safety features and a fashion-forward look. This sleek seat features a five-position height adjustable headrest, a load leg base (which is a super-convenient feature that many car seats in the US market don’t have yet), side-impact protection, an energy absorbing shell, an XXL sun canopy with UVP 50+ sun protection, and a removable infant body support for babies weighing less than 6 lbs. The Asana is suitable for babies 4-35 lbs, or up to 32 inches in height. $299.99, GBChildUSA.com
-
Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35 DLX
This infant car seat’s hassle-free, three-step installation process with either the vehicle seat belt or LATCH system gives parents the confidence of a secure install. The base’s four-position recline and easy-to-read level indictor help to further eliminate installation guesswork. Other super-convenient features include a 1-Hand Adjustable handle and a Silent Shade canopy that adjusts without disturbing baby. The SnugRide is suitable, rear-facing, for infants from 4-35 lbs and up to 32 inches in height. $199.99, babiesrus.com
-
Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Max
The Pria 85 Max is the only premium convertible car seat that offers a first-class ride from 5-85 lbs and premium innovations that make it easier to get your child in and out of the seat. The ClipQuik auto-magnetic chest clip opens easily from the front side with just one hand when getting out of the car, and the magnets slide together and lock on their own when getting baby in. Plus, an extended weight range keeps children safely harnessed longer—5-40 lbs rear-facing and 22-85 lbs forward-facing—and premium fabrics and padding (that are both machine-washable and dryer-safe) provide the utmost in comfort and style. $349.99, amazon.com
-
Nuna PIPA lite
Weighing in at just 5.3 lbs, the brand new PIPA lite is the lightest infant car seat in the country. Blending aeroflex foam, taylor tech memory foam, a true lock base installation, and high-end design details this innovative seat also offers an impressive slate of premium safety, convenience, and aesthetic features as well. Recommended for babies weighing 4-32 lbs, the PIPA lite also features a removable UPF 50+canopy with flip out eyeshade, a customizable and removable headrest, and upgraded micro-knit fabrics. $349.95, nuna.eu/usa
-
Peg-Pérego Primo Viaggio 4-35 Nido
This sleek car seat offers a variety of enviable safety and design features. It comes complete with an Extendable Pagoda Hood (which is UPF 50+ and protects baby from all elements), a base with a Load Leg that protects baby by stabilizing the car seat and reducing rotations by 50 percent in a front collision, an elongated Anti-Rebound Bar the protects baby by minimizing impact forces and reducing rotations by 50 percent in a rear collision, a Dual Stage Cushion System that helps the seat grow with baby, and more. $349.99, us.pegperego.com
-
Safety 1st Grow & Go Ex Air 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat
The 3-in-1 Grow and Go EX Air gives your child a safer and more comfortable ride with extended use at each stage; including up to 50 lbs in the safer, rear-facing position. This seat is built to grow with baby for extended use through three stages: Rear-facing while baby is 5-50 lbs, forward-facing at 22-65 lbs, and belt-positioning booster at 40-100 lbs. It also offers Air Protect (an advanced cushion system that provides extra protection), a machine-washable and dryer-safe seat pad, a QuickFit Harness for easy adjustment, and a three-position recline. $199.99, target.com
-
UPPAbaby MESA in Henry (Blue Marl)
The MESA infant car seat is designed with intuitive innovations parents can see and features that remove the guesswork. The SMARTSecure System combines auto-retracting LATCH connectors and a visual indicator that turns from red to green for simple and accurate installation. The adjustable no re-thread five-point harness and SIP ensures a proper fit. Plus, the new Henry fashion is the first and only Naturally Fire Retardant Car Seat on the market—state and federal safety standards still require all car seats meet flame retardant standards, however, the MESA in Henry, which is constructed of a merino wool blend bonded to foam, passes government and regulatory guidelines without the application of chemical flame retardants. $299.99-$349.99, uppababy.com
-
Urbini Sonti
The Sonti is an easy-to-instill and super-lightweight infant car seat. It has been rigorously crash and side-impact tested, and it offers increased side impact protection with deep sidewalls and an extended layer of energy-absorbing foam. Additionally, the Sonti features an extra grip belt lock-off on car seat base to achieve a snug installation, a four-position adjustable base with level indicator, a special infant body support to properly position babies 4-6 lbs, multiple harness and buckle slots to achieve snug fit, and more. This car seat is suitable for babies weighing 4-35 lbs. $99.99, walmart.com