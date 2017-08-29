OMG, (Back-To-School) Shoes!
Study up on the hottest shoe styles of the back-to-school season for kids of all ages!
These shoes were made for heading back to school in high style! Click through the slider below for cool kicks for every age and fashion sensibility!
Charlotte Olympia Incy Flirty Kitty
Charlotte Olympia Incy Flirty Kitty shoes, $295, us.charlotteolympia.com
Sperry Dockyard Boot
Sperry Dockyard Boot in Brown, $70, sperry.com
Keds x Kate Spade Champion Glitter
Keds x Kate Spade Champion Glitter sneaker in Rose Gold, $55, keds.com
KEEN Kids Encanto Finley Low
KEEN Kids Encanto Finley Low in Gargoyle Monsters print, $50, keenfootwear.com
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Block Party High Top
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Block Party High Top in Silver, $50, converse.com
Western Chief Star Wars R2D2 Rain Boot
Western Chief Star Wars R2D2 Rain Boot, $40, shop.westernchief.com
Dr. Martens Junior Kelly Floral Delaney
Dr. Martens Junior Kelly Floral Delaney boot, $65, drmartens.com
L.L.Bean Blaze Knit High Tops
L.L.Bean Blaze Knit High Tops in Cherry Tomato, $69, llbean.com
EMU Australia Toddle Denim Boot
EMU Australia Toddle Denim Boot, $49.95, emuaustralia.com
TOMS Lenny Sneaker
TOMS Lenny Sneaker, $45, TOMS.com
Plae Chloe Star Dust Shoes
Plae Chloe Star Dust Shoes in Blue, $49.95, goplae.com
Stride Rite Leepz Sneaker
Stride Rite Leepz Sneaker in Navy Blue / Lime, $49.95, striderite.com