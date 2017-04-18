Our Guide To The Best Baby Bottles Of 2017
A selective guide to the best baby bottles the market for 2017
Ah, remember the days when it was all about bottles in the club? Well, now that you're having a baby, it's going to be more like bottles in the crib (and that's "crib" as in nursery, not as in "MTV Cribs")! It's time to go bottoms up for the hottest baby bottles. Have questions about feeding gear? Fret not—our annual guide to the best baby bottles has everything you need to weather the feeding frenzy in fine fashion!
5 Phases 4-oz. Hybrid Glass Baby Bottle
With their 4-oz. size, 5 Phases combines the health and safety of glass with the durability of a plastic bottle. A plastic sleeve containing a removable glass insert helps prevent accidents by capturing the shards if shattered. Fully assembled 4-oz. bottle, $15.98; 4-oz. bottle with starter kit, $41.99; 5phases.com
Adiri NxGen Nurser
The Adiri NxGen Nurser has a special bottom vent system to help reduce colic and comes apart into three easy-to-clean pieces. Other bonuses: Interchangeable nipples for different milk-flow rates and a warming disc. From $11.99, reliabrand.com
b.box essential baby bottle & dispenser
The b.box essential baby bottle & dispenser features a built-in formula dispenser for preparing at home and feeding on the go. It also offers dual functionality by converting to a conventional bottle. The 8-oz. bottle is dishwasher- and sterilizer-safe, includes anti-colic nipples, is BPA-free, and is available in four colors. $20, bboxbaby.com
Bittylab Bare Air-free Feeding System
With unique technology, this bottle makes it easy to feed baby air-free milk in an upright position. It also lets baby control the flow and pace of feeding. These three features lead to major health benefits and are clinically proven to eliminate gas, colic, and acid reflux symptoms. Together with Bitylab’s Perfe-latch nipple, Bare helps initiate, reinstate, and extend breastfeeding while supplementing. $15.50, bittylab.com/shop
Born Free Breeze Bottle
With only two parts, the Born Free Breeze bottle (which comes in both glass and plastic, and in both 5-oz. and 9-oz. options) is the easiest-to-clean bottle system that both you and your baby will love. The anti-colic design of the ActiveFlow vent puts baby in flow-control, and the “Just like Mom” nipple makes it easy to alternate between breast and bottle feeding. Breeze BPA-free glass bottles are made from ThermaSafe glass and can safely go from freezer to boiling water. Glass bottle, $14.99; plastic bottle, $6.99; summerinfant.com
Baby Brezza Plastic 9-oz. Bottle
With its breast-like nipple, the Baby Brezza Bottle was designed to mimic the sensation of natural breastfeeding—which helps baby with development, and also makes the breast-to-bottle transition so much easier when the time comes. Additionally, this bottle has an anti-colic TruFlo vent system, an ultra-wide mouth, and an ergonomic shape. $8.99; Triple Pack, $22.99; babybrezza.com
Chicco NaturalFit Bottles
Made to look, feel, and function like the breast, Chicco’s new NaturalFit bottles are meticulously designed and clinically tested to make the feeding process more relaxing. This bottle has a unique angled nipple that promotes ideal positioning for a perfect latch and bio-mimics the breast in form, feel, and function for a smooth transition from breast to bottle. It also offers a slow flow rate along with dual anti-colic valves, which allow the air inside the bottle to escape out the sides of the nipple (which helps prevent air ingestion). 5-oz. and 8-oz. slow flow bottles and 11-oz. fast flow bottles, $8.99; BuyBuyBaby.com
Comotomo Baby Bottle
Comotomo’s bottles are designed to mimic breastfeeding for a seamless transition from breast to bottle, and back! The soft and safe silicone body along with the extra-wide mound helps the baby experience the natural feel of breastfeeding, while the built-in air-vents eliminate colic. Also, minimal parts and a truly wide-neck design makes cleaning them so simple. 5-oz., $12.99; 8-oz., $13.99; shop.comotomo.com
Dr. Brown’s Options Bottle
This bottle allows parents to choose whether to use the bottle with or without the internal vent. The Options Bottle’s internal vent system re-routes the flow of air into the vent tube, bypassing the milk. This system prevents air bubble oxidation, vacuum pressure, and nipple collapse. Preventing milk aeration aids in baby’s digestion and helps reduce feeding problems such as spit-up, burping, and gas. Plus, the bottle’s super-soft, high-grade silicone nipple, combined with the internal vent system, allows baby to feed comfortably while milk flows freely. Single bottle, $6.99; 3-pack, $17.99; drbrownsbaby.com
Evenflo Balance + Wide Neck Bottle
Evenflo Feeding designed the new Balance + Bottle to support healthy bottle-feeding without interfering with mom’s personal breastfeeding journey. The unique and intentional nipple shape is designed to allow for a proper wide latch along with an adjusted flow rate that promotes a comfortable, gulp-free drinking pace for baby. These are key components for moms that will be breast and bottle-feeding. This gentle feeding system also comes with the patented Proflo Venting Technology that reduces the potential for colic, reflux, gas, and fussiness. Plus, Evenflo’s bottles are all BPA-free and dishwasher safe. 6-pack, $18.99; target.com
The First Years Breastflow 9-oz. Bottle
Designed to offer the most seamless transition between breast and bottle, Breastflow bottles have a patented two-in-one nipple that lets your baby control the flow of breast milk or formula as naturally as breastfeeding. Plus, Breastflow bottles, which are BPA- and Phthalate-free, help reduce colic symptoms—with less gas, spit-up, and fussiness. 3-pack, $14.99; amazon.com
Joovy Boob PPSU Bottle
PPSU material, or polyphenylsulfone, has a superior toughness and impact strength and can withstand over 1,000 cycles of steam sterilization without any significant loss of properties; plus, it doesn’t stain or absorb odors. This bottle is incredibly durable and easy to clean, and lasts twice as long as many similar models on the market. It also features CleanFlow Vent technology and is made of minimal parts so assembly isn’t an issue. $14.99, joovy.com
Kiinde Twist Starter Kit
This unique kit offers milk collection, storage, and feeding all in one! The Kiinde Twist system completely eliminates the need to transfer milk from bottles to bags and back again. This set contains Twist Pouches, Direct Pump adapters, a Keeper storage bag, Squeeze bottles, slow-flow Active Latch nipples, and nipple cleaning brushes. $39.99, kiinde.com
Klean Kid Kanteen Stainless Steel Baby Bottles
These toxin-free, stainless-steel bottles are designed with proper digestion and development in mind. What’s more, the wide mouth is easy to clean, and its hourglass shape is easy for small baby hands to hold. From $18.95, kleankanteen.com
Lansinoh mOmma Bottle with NaturalWave Nipple
The Lansinoh mOmma Bottle with NaturalWave Nipple (available in 5-oz. and 8-oz. sizes) is clinically proven to reduce nipple confusion, making it easier for baby to go from breast to bottle and back to breast. This bottle is BPA- and BPS-free, and can be used to safely store breast milk. The ergonomic design is compatible with both the Lansinoh Signature Pro Double Electric Breast Pump and Lansinoh Manual Breast Pump. $7.99-19.99, lansinoh.com
Lifefactory Glass Baby Bottle Starter Sets
These Glass Baby Bottle Starter Sets help ensure that mom and baby get off to a healthy start. Lifefactory 4-Bottle and 6-Bottle sets (sets of bottles of different sizes are also available) that also include essential accessories—like nipples, silicone sleeves, and teethers. All materials in the sets are BPA- and BPS-free and dishwasher safe. $74.99-100, lifefactory.com
MAM Double Sided Anti-Colic Bottles
Perfect for newborns, the new MAM Anti-Colic Bottle makes the transition between breast and bottle oh-so-easy. The patented Anti-Colic vented base ensures babies can drink calmly and stay relaxed while ventilation holes regulate the pressure balance. This allows for the milk to flow evenly without bubbles or foaming. The nipple’s SkinSoft textured surface and unique flat shape is designed to fit perfectly in the baby’s mouth. Plus, MAM Anti-Colic bottles feature a leak-proof cap, wide openings, and a removable base for easy cleaning. Single pack, $6.99; triple pack, $16.99; Infant Basics set, $37.99; target.com
mimijumi Not So Hungry Bottle
The distinctly-shaped bottles from mimijumi look, feel, and (most importantly) function like the breast, so babies happily go back and forth from breast to bottle. Now mom can choose how and when to feed her baby with zero risk of nipple confusion. The bottles work so well that mimijumi offers a 100 percent money-back guarantee. $28, mimijumi.com
Mixie Baby Formula Bottle
This baby bottle, which is made in the US, is all about convenience. You can add the water to the bottle and load up the formula in a separate compartment in advance, then press a button to release the powder into the bottle when it’s time to feed. 8-oz., $19.99; 4-oz., $16.99; all stages nipples, $5.99; mixiebaby.com
Munchkin LATCH Bottle
Proper latch is achieved when the nipple reaches all the way back to baby’s soft palate—so the LATCH accordion-style nipple moves, stretches, and functions like the breast, helping baby latch easily and correctly every time. The BPA-free LATCH bottle (available in 4-oz. and 8-oz. sizes) has a silicone nipple that mimics the breast by releasing more milk as baby pushes against the nipple’s base. Its anti-colic valve prevents air bubbles to reduce gas and fussiness. Plus, the LATCH Stage 1 nipple flow is designed to produce a slow flow, mirroring that of the breast. This is why LATCH bottles provide a stress-free transition between breast and bottle and back. $8.50-10, munchkin.com
Natursutten Glass Baby Bottle
Long recognized for their natural rubber pacifier and teething products, Natursutten has just released a Glass Baby Bottle and Universal Rubber Nipple Set (available in both slow and medium flow) this past January. Serving as a natural milk flow for baby, the bottle is also a safe alternative to plastic bottles, features an anti-colic system and 100 percent rubber nipples, and is microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Two 8-oz. glass bottles, $30; two universal rubber nipples, $10; natursutten.com
NUK Simply Natural Bottles
NUK Simply Natural Bottles facilitate a special breastfeeding bond, even when mom can’t breastfeed. The bottles create a close-to-mom feel because they are designed to be closest to mom’s breast, for an easy transition between breast and bottle. The Simply Natural Bottles have multiple (up to nine) nipple holes because mom’s breast does, too. These bottles also feature an anti-colic air system, are odor and stain resistant, and are BPA-free. 1-pack, $6.99; 3-pack, $17.99; nuk-usa.com
Philips Avent Anti-Colic Bottle
The Philips Avent Anti-Colic Bottle range features fewer parts, making it simple to assemble, use, and clean. With a built-in anti-colic system, these 9-oz. bottles reduce colic and discomfort in newborns. Plus, the built-in Airflex valve design vents air away from baby’s tummy. The Anti-colic bottle is also BPA-free and features an innovative three-piece design. $7.99, philips.us/avent
Playtex Nurser with Drop-Ins Liners
The Playtex Nurser with Drop-Ins Liners is used with pre-sterilized liners, making it very convenient for on-the-go feedings, since all you have to do is pop in a liner and you’re all set! This bottle is also clinically proven to be closer to natural breastfeeding (pre-sterilized liner gently collapses like a breast as baby feeds, and in turn, baby sucks and swallows in a coordinated rhythm and breathes more naturally during feeding), and it has an anti-colic liner that prevents air bubbles from getting into baby’s tummy. $5.49, playtexbaby.com
Pura Kiki 11-oz. Infant Bottle with Pink Swirl Sleeve
Pura’s infant bottles are 100 percent plastic-free, environmentally progressive, and adaptable to the needs of your growing child. Both the bottle and nipple collar are crafted from safe, high grade #304 stainless steel and their Natural Vent Nipple (medium flow) is made from medical grade silicone, (which is 100 percent BPA-, BPS-, and toxin-free). The Kiki works with the Baby Grows… Bottle Evolves system, meaning that it easily converts into a sippy bottle, straw bottle, or sport/water bottle by simply swapping the nipple out for another Pura silicone lid. Plus, the new Pura Swirl collection offers a whole range of eye-catching exterior options. $17.99, purastainless.com
Thinkbaby Thinkster Straw Bottle
This baby bottle, which is perfect for ages 16-48 months, features a unique no-spill straw with a cross-cut design. Its extra-soft medial grade silicone straw makes for an easy transition from using a straw bottle to the next stages of feeding. It’s also BPA-free, easy to close with a special swivel top, and dishwasher-safe. $9.99, gothinkbaby.com
Tommee Tippee Ultra Bottle
The Ultra has an extra-wide nipple in order to offer a more breast-like shape for baby to latch onto. The nipple is made from a super-soft, high-grade silicone which allows the nipples to move in multiple directions, which makes for easy switching between breast and bottle. It also features a contour zone built into the nipple (which forms a perfect match to baby’s open mouth and helps reduce air ingestion and discomfort), as well as an innovative angled nipple, and a shape that’s perfect for cradling comfortably in the hand while feeding. 1-pack, $10.99; 3-pack, $26.99; tommeetippee.us