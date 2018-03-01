Welcome To The Milky Way: Our Guide To The Best Baby Bottles Of 2018

NUK Simply Natural Bottles

The NUK Simply Natural bottles are simply a great way to combine breast and bottle because they’re designed to be closest to mom’s breast. They have multiple nipple holes (up to nine), because mom’s breast does too. The Advanced Anti-Colic Air System makes feeding time more comfortable for everyone. Make the transition between breast and bottle as natural as ever, so that you can always share that special connection with baby. NUK Simply Natural bottles are BPA-free, odor- and stain-resistant, and dishwasher safe. 1 pack (5-oz.-9-oz.), $6.99; 3-pack (5-oz.-9-oz.), $17.99, babiesrus.com