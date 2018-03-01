Welcome To The Milky Way: Our Guide To The Best Baby Bottles Of 2018
Our annual guide to the 25+ best baby bottles on the market this year
Like with bottle service in the club in your pre-parenthood days, your baby demands only top shelf. Our annual guide to the 26 best bottles on the market this year is your ticket to making feeding time a breeze.Interested in stories like this? Sign up here for our eNewsletter New York Family Baby
-
5 Phases 4-oz. Hybrid Glass Baby Bottle
With their 4-oz. size, 5 Phases combines the health and safety of glass with the durability of a plastic bottle. A plastic sleeve containing a removable glass insert helps prevent accidents by capturing the shards if shattered. Fully assembled 4-oz. bottle, $15.98; 4-oz. bottle with starter kit, $41.99; 5phases.com
-
Baby Brezza Natural 5-oz. Bottles
With only two parts and an ultra-wide mouth, Baby Brezza’s Natural Bottle is the only natural bottle that’s this easy to clean and assemble. Your baby can easily transition between breast and bottle with its wide, breast-like nipple. Each nipple features the TruFlo Anti-Colic System so your baby swallows milk, not air. Plus, the Natural Bottles are BPA-free. $22.99 (3-pack), babybrezza.com
-
b.box essential baby bottle & dispenser
The b.box essential baby bottle & dispenser features a built-in formula dispenser for preparing at home and feeding on the go. It also offers dual functionality by converting to a conventional bottle. The 8-oz. bottle is dishwasher- and sterilizer-safe, includes anti-colic nipples, is BPA-free, and is available in four colors. $20, bboxbaby.com
-
Bittylab’s Bare Air-free Feeding System
Without air-vents or plastic bags, this syringe-based design allows parents to expel all the air out of the feeding system. Bare works with suction as opposed to gravity. It allows babies to feed comfortably air-free milk, in fully upright position, while controlling the flow and pace with suction. These features are clinically proven to reduce acid reflux symptoms, gas, colic, and spit ups. When used with Bare’s Perfe-latch nipple, Bare helps initiate, reinstate, and extend breastfeeding while supplementing. $25.99 (set of two), bittylab.com/shop
-
Boon NURSH
Nursh’s revolutionary air-free feeding design features a silicone pouch that collapses as your little one drinks, squeezing out the nasty gas-inducing air that causes colic. No straws, vents or valves here—so it’s a snap to clean and assemble. The silicone can even be boiled, sterilized, microwaved, and frozen. $24.99, babiesrus.com
-
-
Chicco NaturalFit Bottles
Made to look, feel, and function like the breast, Chicco’s NaturalFit bottles are meticulously designed and clinically tested to make the feeding process more relaxing. This bottle has a unique angled nipple that promotes ideal positioning for a perfect latch and bio-mimics the breast in form, feel, and function for a smooth transition from breast to bottle. It also offers a slow flow rate along with dual anti-colic valves. 5-oz. and 8-oz. slow flow bottles and 11-oz. fast flow bottles, $8.99; buybuybaby.com
-
Comotomo Baby Bottle
Comotomo’s bottles are designed to mimic breastfeeding for a seamless transition from breast to bottle, and back! The soft and safe silicone body along with the extra-wide mound helps the baby experience the natural feel of breastfeeding, while the built-in air-vents eliminate colic. Also, minimal parts and a truly wide-neck design make cleaning them so simple. 5-oz., $12.99; 8-oz., $13.99; comotomo.com
-
Dr. Brown’s Options Bottle
This bottle allows parents to choose whether to use the bottle with or without the internal vent. The internal vent system re-routes the flow of air into the vent tube, bypassing the milk. This system prevents air bubble oxidation, vacuum pressure, and nipple collapse. Preventing milk aeration aids in baby’s digestion and helps reduce spit-up, burping, and gas. Plus, the bottle’s super-soft, high-grade silicone nipple, combined with the internal vent system, allows baby to feed comfortably while milk flows freely. Single bottle, $6.99; 3-pack, $17.99; drbrownsbaby.com
-
Evenflo Balance + Wide Neck Bottle
The Balance + Bottle is designed to support healthy bottle-feeding without interfering with mom’s breastfeeding journey. The intentional nipple shape is designed to allow for a proper wide latch along with an adjusted flow rate that promotes a comfortable, gulp-free drinking pace for baby. These are key components for moms that will be breast- and bottle-feeding. This feeding system also comes with the patented Proflo Venting Technology that reduces the potential for colic, reflux, gas, and fussiness. 6-pack, $18.99; target.com
-
-
Haakaa Glass Baby Bottle
The unique shape of this Haakaa bottle makes it oh-so-easy to hold, not to mention the fact that it can be converted into a sippy cup with Haakaa accessories. Crafted from Borosilicate glass—which makes it resistant to temperature shocks—the Haakaa Glass Baby Bottle is perfect for babies 3 months and up, and is available in 6-oz. and 8.5-oz. sizes. $19.99 (each), amazon.com
-
Joovy Boob PPSU Bottle
PPSU material, or polyphenylsulfone, has a superior toughness and impact strength that can withstand over 1,000 cycles of steam sterilization without any significant loss of properties; plus, it doesn’t stain or absorb odors. This bottle is incredibly durable and easy to clean, and lasts twice as long as many similar models on the market. It also features CleanFlow Vent technology and is made of minimal parts for easy assembly. $14.99, joovy.com
-
Kiinde Twist Starter Kit
This unique kit offers milk collection, storage, and feeding all in one! The Kiinde Twist system completely eliminates the need to transfer milk from bottles to bags and back again. This set contains Twist Pouches, Direct Pump adapters, a Keeper storage bag, Squeeze bottles, slow-flow Active Latch nipples, and nipple cleaning brushes. $39.99, kiinde.com
-
Lansinoh mOmma Bottle with NaturalWave Nipple
The Lansinoh mOmma Bottle with NaturalWave Nipple (available in 5-oz. and 8-oz. sizes) is clinically proven to reduce nipple confusion, making it easier for baby to go from breast to bottle and back to breast. This bottle is BPA- and BPS-free, and can be used to safely store breast milk. The ergonomic design is compatible with both the Lansinoh Signature Pro Double Electric Breast Pump and Lansinoh Manual Breast Pump. $7.99-19.99, lansinoh.com
-
MAM Double Sided Anti-Colic Bottle
Perfect for newborns, the MAM Anti-Colic Bottle makes the transition between breast and bottle oh-so-easy. The patented Anti-Colic vented base ensures babies can drink calmly and stay relaxed while ventilation holes regulate the pressure balance. This allows for the milk to flow evenly without bubbles or foaming. The nipple’s SkinSoft textured surface and unique flat shape is designed to fit perfectly in the baby’s mouth. Plus, MAM Anti-Colic bottles feature a leak-proof cap, wide openings, and a removable base. Single pack, $6.99; triple pack, $16.99; Infant Basics set, $29.99; target.com
-
Medela Calma
The Calma was developed using evidence-based research on babies’ natural feeding behavior, so you can enjoy your breastfeeding bond longer. With a nipple that allows milk to flow only when babies create a vacuum, Calma enables babies to feed just as intuitively as they do when breastfeeding. The bottle doesn’t drip, helps prevent gassiness with a vented nipple, and is suitable for all stages of breast milk feeding. From $17.99-24.99, medelabreastfeedingus.com
-
mimijumi Not So Hungry Bottle
The distinctly-shaped bottles from mimijumi look, feel, and (most importantly) function like the breast, so babies happily go back and forth from breast to bottle. Now mom can choose how and when to feed her baby with zero risk of nipple confusion. The bottles work so well that mimijumi offers a 100 percent money-back guarantee. $28, mimijumi.com
-
Munchkin LATCH Bottle
Proper latch is achieved when the nipple reaches all the way back to baby’s soft palate—so the LATCH ultra-flexible nipple moves, stretches, and functions like the breast, helping baby latch easily and correctly every time. The BPA-free LATCH bottle (available in 4-oz. and 8-oz. sizes) has a silicone nipple that mimics the breast by releasing more milk as baby pushes against the nipple’s base. Its anti-colic valve prevents air bubbles to reduce gas, fussiness and promotes healthier feeding and sleeping. Plus, the LATCH Stage 1 nipple flow is designed to produce a slow flow, mirroring that of the breast. $8.50-10, munchkin.com
-
nanobébé breastmilk bottle
The innovative bottle brand nanobébé is poised to revolutionize the baby feeding industry with the introduction of their groundbreaking ecosystem of essentials for today’s modern parent. Its flagship product, their award-winning breastmilk bottle, is the first of its kind to be bio-medically engineered to protect essential breast milk nutrients and aid in the transition from breast to bottle. Single, $10.99; 3-pack, $22.99, nanobebe.com
-
Natursutten Glass Baby Bottle
Long recognized for their natural rubber pacifier and teething products, Natursutten has just released a Glass Baby Bottle and Universal Rubber Nipple Set (available in both slow and medium flow) just last year. Serving as a natural milk flow for baby, the bottle is also a safe alternative to plastic bottles, features an anti-colic system and 100 percent rubber nipples, and is microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Two 8-oz. glass bottles, $30; two universal rubber nipples, $10; natursutten.com
-
NUK Simply Natural Bottles
The NUK Simply Natural bottles are simply a great way to combine breast and bottle because they’re designed to be closest to mom’s breast. They have multiple nipple holes (up to nine), because mom’s breast does too. The Advanced Anti-Colic Air System makes feeding time more comfortable for everyone. Make the transition between breast and bottle as natural as ever, so that you can always share that special connection with baby. NUK Simply Natural bottles are BPA-free, odor- and stain-resistant, and dishwasher safe. 1 pack (5-oz.-9-oz.), $6.99; 3-pack (5-oz.-9-oz.), $17.99, babiesrus.com
-
Olababy Gentle Bottle
Designed to mimic the feel and experience of breastfeeding, the Olababy Gentle Bottle allows for a natural and seamless transition from breastfeeding to bottle-feeding. The nipple design encourages latching and reduces bottle rejection, which is key to keeping baby full and healthy. Dual venting is designed as an anti-colic system, while the off-center nipple allows for better outflow and decreases leftover residue. The Gentle Bottle is easy to hold, use, and clean, and is great for a natural transition to bottle feeding. $11.95, olababy.us
-
Philips Avent Natural Bottle
This new bottle from Philips Avent features an ultra-soft, wide-shaped, and flexible nipple that mimics the feel of the breast—making it easy to use in combination with breastfeeding. There’s also an AirFlex vent designed to reduce feeding issues, like colic, by venting air away from baby’s tummy. Additionally, the Natural Bottle offers an ergonomic shape, parts that are easy to assemble and clean, and a variety of sizes. $21.99 (4-oz.-9-oz. 3-pack), usa.philips.com
-
Playtex VentAire Bottle
The Playtex VentAire bottle is specially designed to reduce colic and reflux. It offers doctor-recommended features including a bottom vent for air-free feeding, and an angle for more upright feeding. Unlike many bottles that vent through the nipple, the VentAire micro-channel vents keep air at the back of the bottle as baby drinks, so virtually no air mixes with the milk and gets into baby’s tummy, meaning less gas, spit-up, and overall fussiness from colic and reflux. Plus, the Naturalatch “most like mom” nipple is clinically proven to mimic baby’s latch-on. $5.49, playtexbaby.com
-
Pura Aqua Swirl Straw Bottle
Pura’s award-winning 11-oz. Straw Bottle is 100 percent plastic-free, environmentally progressive, and adapts to the needs of your growing child. Both the bottle and nipple collar are crafted from safe, high grade No. 304 stainless steel and their Natural Vent Nipple (medium flow) is made from medical grade silicone, so you can be sure that you are truly using a 100 percent BPA- and BPS-free and toxin-free feeding system. This bottle works with our Baby Grows… Bottle Evolves system, meaning that it easily converts into an infant bottle, sippy cup, or sport/water bottle. $19.99, purastainless.com
-
Thinkbaby Stainless Steel Thinkster
Made from extra soft, medical-grade silicone, the Thinkster’s straw makes for an easy transition from sippy cup to the next stage of feeding straw bottles for little ones ages 16-48 months. It comes complete with an easy-to-close swivel top that reduces the chance of spillage during travel and protects the straw from coming into contact with foreign substances. Plus, the Thinkster is free of BPA, phthalate, lead, PVC, and any biologically harmful chemicals; it’s also dishwasher-safe. $13.99, shop.gothinkbaby.com
-
Tommee Tippee Advanced Anti-Colic Baby Bottle
When you’re worried about colic, your baby’s comfort is your No. 1 priority—that’s why Tommee Tippee’s breast-like nipple combines with the latest in anti-colic innovation to create their new Advanced Anti-Colic baby bottle. Thanks to its unique three-piece anti-colic straw that draws air away from milk, this bottle is designed to reduce colic symptoms for less gas, spit-up, and discomfort. Plus, its star valve prevents milk travelling back up the tube, and heat-sensing technology turns the straw pink when baby’s feed is too hot. $8.99-24.99, tommeetippee.us