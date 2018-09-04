Best Apple-Picking Farms and Orchards in NYC
Looking for a fun weekend away from the city’s hustle and noise? Apple-picking farms will tick all the boxes! We hand-picked the best farms where you and your kids will find breathtaking scenery, fresh air, and many types of apples to choose from. Take your fruit baskets and picnic blankets and get ready for an adventure!
-
Barton Orchards
Looking for a place to pick your own apples and spend a fun weekend with your kids? Barton Orchards is the place to go! Along with 24 apple varieties to choose from, the farm offers a lot of exciting activities such as a petting zoo, a fun park, a corn maze, and even a haunted house! If this is not enough to tire you out after a long day of apple-picking, you can enjoy a gigantic family bounce pad, tube slides and a train ride across the farm!
63 Apple Tree Lane, Poughquag, NY.
Image: Clipart World
-
Wrights Farm
Beginning on September 7, Wrights Farm will be welcoming visitors from all over New York so parents and their kids can pick fresh apples and enjoy the magnificent scenery of the Hudson Valley. Once at the farm, you will have the access to its entire 453-acre land—filled with delicious apples!—as well as multiple hiking and biking trails. At the end of the day, you can head straight to the farm’s bakery to enjoy freshly made cider donuts, caramel apples, and pumpkin brownies.
699 State Route, 208 Gardiner, NY 12525
Image: misssingh.com
-
Dr. Davies Farm
With over 4,000 trees and 15 different varieties of apples, Dr. Davies Farm is an ultimate apple-picking destination for those who are looking for ripe and delicious fruit. What makes the farm a great place for a family weekend is a range of activities it offers. You can stroll through a corn maze, take a trailer ride down the farm, pick up a pumpkin or two, and taste pies made with apples picked fresh from the orchards. One more bonus—unlike most of the apple-picking sites, Dr. Davies Farm is dog-friendly!
306 Rt 304, Congers, NY.
Image: redtri.com
-
Stuart’s Fruit Farm
Want to spend your weekend walking around lush gardens with your family and picking apples? Stuart’s Fruit Farm is exactly the place you are looking for! There are over 20 types of apple trees at the farm, with the most popular apples being Golden Delicious, Jonamac, and Empire. When you finish picking the ripest apples you can find, the farm’s magnificent scenery will leave you with no choice but to have a family picnic while enjoying the rising sun and apple cider doughnuts sold at the farm’s bakery.
62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY.
Image: rimonthly.com
-
Pennings Orchard
Pennings Orchard will become a perfect place for your family if apple-picking alone is not enough to make your weekend a truly memorable one. Besides lots of delicious apples to choose from, Pennings Orchard is home to a pub, harvest grill, beer garden, and cidery, as well as a bakery that serves ice cream, pies, muffins, tea breads, and donuts.
161 State Route 94 South, Warwick, NY.
Image: penningsfarmmarket.com
-
Apple Ridge Orchards
In September, Apple Ridge Orchards will open its doors to the public, offering more than 14 types of apples. Along with apple-picking, visitors will have the chance to see the farm’s amazing fall scenery, explore endless rows of cornstalks, and glimpse inside the real bee hives. After tasting the honey they saw the bees so diligently produce, your kids can then hop on an old-fashioned hay wagon to ride around the orchard and give all their love to the farm’s friendly animals!
101 Jessup Road, Warwick, NY.
Image: appleridgeorchards.com
-
Outhouse Orchards
Outhouse Orchards, a family-owned orchard in northern Westchester, will become a wonderful destination for those who are looking for a peaceful retreat away from the busy NYC life. Throughout September, your kids can run around the orchards filling their bags with ripe Cortlands and Rhode Island Greenings—afterward, they can happily happy munch on sweet Romes and Baldwins. Before leaving the orchard, don’t forget to find its signature Big Green Tractor that will take you on a bumpy ride around the farm!
139 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY.
Image: Pixel Stories/Stocksy United
-
Lawrence Farms Orchards
At Lawrence Farms Orchards, you can expect to find a variety of fruit and vegetables ready for picking—apples, pears, plums, eggplants, peppers, and many more! In addition to apple trees and fruit gardens, the farm is also a home to a duck pond and a horse barn. After an exciting day of apple-picking, your kids will be happy to make friends with goats, swans, and horses!
306 Frozen Ridge Road, Newburgh, NY.
Image: lawrencefarmsorchards.org