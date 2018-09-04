Stuart’s Fruit Farm

Want to spend your weekend walking around lush gardens with your family and picking apples? Stuart’s Fruit Farm is exactly the place you are looking for! There are over 20 types of apple trees at the farm, with the most popular apples being Golden Delicious, Jonamac, and Empire. When you finish picking the ripest apples you can find, the farm’s magnificent scenery will leave you with no choice but to have a family picnic while enjoying the rising sun and apple cider doughnuts sold at the farm’s bakery.



62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY.

Image: rimonthly.com