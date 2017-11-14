Holiday Gift Guide 2017: Advent Calendars
Prepare to count down to Christmas in style with these adorable advent calendars
It's hard to believe, but we're already half way through November! This means that the time to countdown to Christmas is coming soon. Be prepared to get into the holiday spirit on December 1st with our guide to the year's most adorable advent calendars. From candy-filled cuties to elegantly cozy looks, we have an advent calendar for every family's style.
-
Pottery Barn Kids Star Wars R2-D2 Advent Calendar
Pottery Barn Kids Star Wars R2-D2 Advent Calendar, $48, potterybarnkids.com
-
Meri Meri Honeycomb Tree Advent Calendar
Meri Meri Honeycomb Tree Advent Calendar, $16, shopmerimeri.com
-
Advent Candle from Terrain
Advent Candle from Terrain, $18, shopterrain.com
-
Land of Nod x Dylan's Candy Bar Advent Calendar with Candy
Land of Nod x Dylan's Candy Bar Advent Calendar with Candy, $108, landofnod.com
-
Maileg Goodie Garland
Maileg Goodie Garland from Perfectly Smitten, $58, perfectlysmitten.com
-
Teil Art Colorful Tree Advent Calendar
Teil Art Colorful Tree Advent Calendar from Anthropologie, $18, anthropologie.com
-
Godiva Holiday Chocolate Advent Calendar
Godiva Holiday Chocolate Advent Calendar 2017, 24 pc, $25, godiva.com
-
Christmas Countdown Advent Village from My Sweet Muffin
Christmas Countdown Advent Village from My Sweet Muffin, $18, mysweetmuffin.com
-
Meri Meri Nutcracker Advent Calendar
Meri Meri Nutcracker Advent Calendar from Paper Source, $32.95, papersource.com
-
Crate & Barrel Fireplace Scene Advent Calendar
Crate & Barrel Fireplace Scene Advent Calendar, $99.95, crateandbarrel.com