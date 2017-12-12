12 Holiday Gifts For The Beauty Obsessed Mom In Your Life

Tata Harper Time To Shine Limited Edition Holiday Set

Another great brand for those who keep their beauty routine on the more natural side, Tata Harper's products are luxurious, life-changing, and expensive. That's why the holiday gift set is an excellent option for gifting this year, because moms can test out 5 of the brands most popular products before deciding if they want to treat themselves to the full sizes. Plus, the holiday window pane packaging will look great under any tree this year.