12 Holiday Gifts For The Beauty Obsessed Mom In Your Life
Because the tree shouldn’t be the only thing to get glammed up this holiday season!
-
Clove + Hallow Limited Edition Lip Velvet Trio
These adorable stocking stuffers from Clove + Hallow are all natural and come in a perfect trio of pigments. From the brightly colored Bright Trio to the more muted collection of nudes, these liquid lipsticks have the power to stay all day and only require one coat to create a flawless finish. Made with a small list on ingredients that don't include harmful chemicals, these Clove + Hallow packs are the perfect gift for the beauty obsessed.
-
Farmacy Honey Potion Renewing Antioxidant Hydration Mask
The packaging alone is reason enough to gift this Farmacy mask to someone you love this year, but it's what's inside the packaging that will really win them over. A super hydrating mask made with honey, propolis (found in beehives), and an amino acid-rich royal jelly, the mask will gently warm up when rub into skin and transforms in to a luxurious cream texture, leaving behind smooth, glowing skin.
-
Disney x Kiehl’s Hydration Essentials Gift Set
Some of your favorite Kiehl's products now have a bit of a Disney twist! Kiehl's and Disney have teamed up to package Kiehl's most iconic products, like the Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, Lip Balm #1, and more in adorable Disney-printed boxes and tins. Plus, by purchasing one of the limited addition sets, you'll be donating to Feeding America.
-
Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette
One of 2017's most highly anticipated beauty releases was Urban Decay's latest addition to their Naked Palette range, and it is most definitely worth the hype. Consisting of 12 shades ranging from mustard yellow and pale beige to copper and burnt browns, it is the perfect eye shadow collection for all eye colors and beauty experience levels, with the ability to create muted day looks, stunning night looks, and everything in between.
-
The Body Shop Dial-A-Flavor Body Butter Trio
A cute game and a lotion set in one, The Body Shop's Dial-A-Flavor set is a great gift for lotion lovers and scent enthusiasts. The set contains three of the brand's most popular lotion scents, Strawberry, Mango, and British Rose, and has a fun spinner on the front of the packaging, which turns choosing a lotion for your nightly routine into a fun game.
-
OPI Holiday XOXO Mini 25 Pack
This is the perfect gift set for the mom who is always changing up her nail color. Consisting of 25 beloved OPI shades ranging from "You're Such A Budapest" to "Taupe-Less Beach," there is a color for every mood and occasion in this set.
-
Peter Thomas Roth Mask-A-Holic Kit
Peter Thomas Roth's face masks have amassed a cult following over the years, and now you can gift four of his most famous masks, plus the Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, to a mom you love that needs a little R&R. For the price of one, you can get large trail sizes of his best masks.
-
Laura Geller All Over Glow 2 Piece Kit
'Tis the season to glow from within, and this Laura Geller kit is the perfect way to achieve the look! Her baked body frosting gives a healthy, flattering glow to the skin when applied, and the luxe applicator assures that the glow looks natural instead of like a glitter tiger stripe of pigment. It's perfect for beauty enthusiasts and highlighting beginners alike.
-
Sunday Riley Bright Young Thing Visible Skin Brightening Kit
Give the gift of luxury skincare this year with the Sunday Riley Brightening Kit. Including three decent sized versions of their most popular skin brightening products, it is a great way to test out some of Sunday Riley's best products before buying the more expensive full sizes.
-
Tata Harper Time To Shine Limited Edition Holiday Set
Another great brand for those who keep their beauty routine on the more natural side, Tata Harper's products are luxurious, life-changing, and expensive. That's why the holiday gift set is an excellent option for gifting this year, because moms can test out 5 of the brands most popular products before deciding if they want to treat themselves to the full sizes. Plus, the holiday window pane packaging will look great under any tree this year.
-
Spacemasks Self Heating Eye Mask
It is no secret that moms need some extra pampering, which is what makes this Spacemasks stocking stuffer the perfect little gift for a mom in your life. These self heating eye masks come in single packs and 5 packs, and will elevate mom's me-time by de-puffing and soothing tired eyes. Whether she uses them before a long day with the kids or as a luxurious addition to an evening bath, every mom will surely appreciate this gift.
-
Lush Cosmetics Jolly Hollydays Gift Set
Speaking of bath time, you can further upgrade me-time by gifting mom one of Lush Cosmetic's infamous bath kits. Already wrapped in festive paper and a big red bow, the Jolly Hollydays gift set includes bath bombs, bubble bars, and shower gel--all of the ingredients to help mom create a relaxing, spa-like experience in her very own bathroom!