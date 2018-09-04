This year’s Baby Safety Month theme is Choose and Use, and aims to educate parents on how to provide the safest environment possible for their baby!

September is Baby Safety Month! Always at the forefront of the juvenile products industry, this year’s Baby Safety Month theme, Choose and Use, reflects the industry’s commitment to safe products and industry developments.

Choose and Use focuses on:

1. How to properly choose the right juvenile products for a family’s needs and lifestyle.

2. What parents need to know about properly using those products to provide the safest environment for their child.

3. The importance of child supervision, following manufacturer’s instructions and warning labels, inspection during product use, and monitoring a child’s growth and development as they grow.

The fact is that most injuries can be prevented! Parents and caregivers play a huge role in protecting children from injuries. We owe it to today’s parents to educate them on how to provide the safest environment possible for baby.

Baby Safety Month is JPMA’s largest consumer education and awareness campaign and provides a turnkey toolkit that allows you to identify and capture new opportunities and maintain your competitive edge among parents.

Learn how you can be a safety advocate this September and help parents nationwide Choose and Use the right baby products! Be sure to download the Baby Safety Month toolkit at babysafetymonth.org for your turnkey library of resources.