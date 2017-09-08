Everyday Safety Tips For Baby Safety Month
In honor of Baby Safety Month, we’re sharing some recommendations from MAM to help raise awareness of key things parents can all do to protect our babies
September is #NationalBabySafetyMonth, sponsored annually by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA). This month-long event increases consumer awareness of baby safety issues and the safe selection and use of baby products. For the past 40 years, our friends at MAM’s top priority has been the development of products for the well-being, safety and health of babies that make life easier for parents and allow them to focus on the joy of family. Below are some recommendations from MAM to help raise awareness of key things we can all do to protect our babies.
To learn more about the JPMA and #NationalBabySafetyMonth, visit babysafetymonth.org! To learn more about MAM, visit mambaby.com!
Strap in for Safety
Did you know that falls are the leading cause of non-fatal injuries in children ages 0 to 19? Daily about 8,000 children in the US visit the emergency rooms for fall-related injuries. This September, JPMA is focusing on strap safety! Safety belts and straps should always be used when available, whether it’s on the go, in the car, and even at home. Visit babysafetymonth.org to learn more about how to create a safe environment for your child.
Always place baby to sleep on their backs
A recent study by the American Academy of Pediatrics shows that about 2 in 10 babies are placed to sleep in incorrect positions that greatly increase the risk of SIDS. Babies should always be placed to sleep on their backs. Placing babies to sleep on their sides is just as dangerous as placing babies to sleep on their stomachs, since they are likely to roll over on to their stomachs while sleeping.
Consider pacifier usage when placing baby down for sleep
Consider pacifier usage when placing baby down for sleep and remember that the pacifier may not be reinserted once baby falls asleep. Pacifier use is shown to reduce the risk of SIDS. MAM supports the AAP published guidelines for pacifier usage.
Before placing a pacifier in baby’s mouth, check to see if there is any damage
Before placing a pacifier in baby’s mouth, check to see if there is any damage or signs of weakness. Pull the nipple in all directions and throw away the pacifier at the first sign of damage or weakness. Pay extra attention to your child’s pacifier as teeth emerge, which can occur as early as 1 month. Be sure to replace your baby’s pacifier frequently – once a month or every two months.
Always monitor your baby’s body temperature
Your baby could be too hot if you notice sweating, damp hair, flushed cheeks, heat rash, and rapid breathing. One of the best ways to ensure your baby can regulate their body temperature while they’re asleep is to dress them in natural fibers like cotton, bamboo, and merino. ErgoPouch (pictured) is a great choice when it comes to correctly dressing your baby for sleep. The correct, tog (warmth)-rated swaddle or wearable sleep bag/suit will allow you to not use blankets, which can place babies at risk of SIDS. You can see the complete ergoPouch collection at ergopouch.com.
Ensure that your baby’s crib meets CPSC standards
Ensure that your baby’s crib meets CPSC standards and that everything in your nursery is free of harmful chemicals and toxins. Just as important is ensuring that your baby’s crib is placed away from (1) windows, where drafts and sunlight can put your baby at risk, and (2) drapes/blinds, which are strangulation hazards. Micuna (pictured) offers a collection of safe, stylish cribs made of sustainable materials like solid Beech Wood. Check out their wide variety of cribs at micunausa.com/shop-products!
Place baby to sleep on a firm mattress covered by a fitted sheet
Place baby to sleep on a firm mattress covered by a fitted sheet that meets current safety standards. Remove all soft objects from the crib: bumper pads, blankets, pillows and stuffed toys. A recent study by the American Academy of Pediatrics shows that almost 15 percent of babies are placed on non-recommended sleep surfaces each night while over 90 percent of babies have loose, soft objects in their cribs that pose suffocation risks. Please make sure to carefully check your baby’s sleep environment for these dangers to protect their safety. Looking for a great, breathable crib mattress?Newton (pictured) makes Greenguard Gold Certified breathable, washable, and recyclable crib mattresses that are specially designed for baby’s health, safety, and comfort. The innovative design allows air to flow freely for optimal breathability and temperature regulation.
Give your baby plenty of interactive tummy time
The SIDS institute says give your baby plenty of interactive tummy time. This should never be in a bed, a good place for this is on the floor. Never leave baby on their stomach unattended. Play with baby as he/she does baby push-ups. Gathre offers a great selection of wipeable, waterproof bonded leather mats -- functional pieces that appeal to the modern mom's personal aesthetic. Choose the perfect mat for playtime with baby at gathre.com!
MAM pacifiers come in four sizes
MAM pacifiers come in four sizes: Newborn, 0-6, 6+ and 16+. Each size was developed with pediatric dentists and developmental psychologists to provide your baby with the ideal pacifier at each age and stage. These sizes are recommendations for your baby’s maximum comfort and safety; if your baby likes a MAM pacifier that is not the ideal size for his or her age, not to worry! It is still safe to use as long as all other safety guidelines are followed.