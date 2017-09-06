September is Baby Safety Month! To raise awareness about important baby safety topics, we turned to our friends at the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) for vital info on keeping baby safe using the safety straps that come with many piece of baby gear.

Keeping your baby safe and well is your number one goal as a parent so it goes without saying that you take every precaution when creating a safe environment. But unfortunately, falls are still the leading cause of non-fatal injuries for all young children in the U.S. In fact, approximately 8,000 children are treated in emergency rooms for fall-related injuries every day. With these staggering statistics, be confident that you are doing everything right when it comes to your baby’s safety.

What Can You Do?

Direct supervision is a sure-fire way to prevent injury – watch, listen and stay near your child. Strap In For Safety! Child safety devices, like safety belts and straps, should always be used when available. Straps and safety belts on baby gear reduce the risk of infant fall injuries.

Whether it’s in the home or on the go, learn how to properly use straps on a variety of products and the importance of correctly using them EVERY time in order to keep baby safe.

On The Go

All strollers come fitted with standard safety harness straps.

Use straps at all times, even if it’s a short trip.

Harness straps stop the child from climbing out of the seat and falling, and protects the child should the stroller tip over.

Safety straps should be used regardless of the child’s age.

Many strollers feature a five-point harness system, which features straps that secure over each shoulder, at both sides of the waist, and in the middle of the legs.

It is important to always use all straps, not just lap straps or shoulder straps alone.

In The Car

A snug strap should not allow any slack.

It lies in a relatively straight line without sagging.

It does not press on the child’s flesh or push the child’s body into an unnatural position.

Chest clips should be positioned mid to upper chest area, near armpits. Shoulder straps fit snugly–can only fit 1 finger between harness and shoulder or use pinch test.

Lead by example. Make sure the whole family buckles up!

At Home

Babies should always be buckled into swings and bouncers.

Both use either a three- or five-point harness to keep baby as secure as possible.

For swings, use a five-point harness whenever possible to keep baby from climbing or rolling out of the seat.

Always buckle baby into the changing pad. If your changing tray is on top of a dresser, be sure they attach to each other securely.

When changing, keep one hand on the child at all times, even when using safety straps and keep supplies within arm’s reach.

Mealtime

Always use safety straps whenever your child sits in the high chair.

Make sure the straps are well secured so that your child sits snugly and is not wriggling around in the chair.

The crotch strap prevents your child from slipping down.

Never allow your child to stand in the high chair.

Visit babysafetymonth.org to learn more about creating the safest environment for your baby!

