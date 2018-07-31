Avocado Recipes To Make For National Avocado Day

Impress Your Brunch Guests With Avocado Eggs Benedict

We admit an eggs benedict is a little more difficult to do right at home, but if you do attempt it make it with some avocados. Start by toasting your sliced baguette or rolls under the broiler. Fry up some bacon until golden and crispy. Fill a large saucepan with water, bring to a simmer, and add white distilled vinegar (some people omit the vinegar, but if this is your first time poaching eggs then definitely use some). Break each egg and carefully place in the water and cook for two to three minutes. When you assemble don’t forget the avocados! For the original recipe and a long and in-depth description on how to make the hollandaise sauce click here!