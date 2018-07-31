Avocado Recipes To Make For National Avocado Day
Avocados are amazing, they really are. But even they can get boring sometimes. Check out these easy but fun recipes for a twist on the simple avocado!
National Avocado Day is here and if you love this green vessel of good fats as much as we do, then you’ll love these super creative avocado recipes!
-
The Holy Guacamole
One cannot write an article about avocados without mentioning guacamole. Somehow it goes with everything. And it’s super easy to make! The key to good guacamole is ripe avocados. When you buy them make sure they aren’t too ripe or too hard and just keep them on your counter (not your fridge!). Cut up a couple of avocados, some white onion, cilantro, a red chili or jalapeño, squeeze some lime juice, and season with salt and pepper. Ideally, you would make the guacamole with a mortar and pestle, but if you don’t have those just chop everything up!
-
New Versions Of The Classic Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado on a toast is great enough, but why not jazz it up? Drop in some hummus or a fried egg. Maybe some arugula and goat cheese. Or some strawberries and balsamic glaze. That might sound a little weird but avocados are generally bland so you have to accentuate their flavor with savory or sweet things. Don’t be afraid to experiment. Here’s some inspiration!
-
Avocado Fries Like The Ones At That Organic Burger Place
For a healthy alternative to potato fries why not try avocado fries? Cut up some avocados into long fry-shape segments, season with salt, dip in one beaten egg and cover with panko breadcrumbs. You can then deep fry or simply bake them. Serve alongside some Greek yogurt and lime dipping sauce. Check out the full recipe here!
-
Fancy Spinach, Salmon, And Avocado Crêpes
This recipe is not only delicious but also nutritious. And will impress everyone! Combine four big eggs, two handfuls of spinach, and a pinch of salt in a food processor until the mixture is smooth. Use this batter to make the crêpes. Lather on some cream cheese, lay some smoked salmon, and finish off with slices of avocado. Roll them up and serve! Check out the original recipe here.
-
Tofu Is Delicious And You Should Stuff It In An Avocado
Don’t fret! You can make tofu at home. And make it well for that matter. The whole thing is to squeeze as much of its liquid out as possible before you grill it. Alongside the tofu, throw on avocado halves and some broccoli (or any veggie of your choice) and grill until you can visibly see some char. Don’t forget to season with olive oil, salt, and pepper before you throw anything on the grill. Garnish simply with some parsley, thinly sliced chilies, and some lime juice. Or check out this recipe for a sweet curry lemon sauce!
-
Green, On Green, On Green: Avocado Pesto Zoodles
Pesto is fantastic by itself. But if you want to make it creamier then definitely chuck in some avocado. Again, the key here is that it needs to be ripe, otherwise it won’t be creamy. Combine one cup of fresh basil, one avocado, two cloves of garlic, some pine nuts, ¼ cup of grated parmesan cheese, and lemon juice and salt to taste. Toss it together with some zoodles and you have yourself a light lunch.
-
Impress Your Brunch Guests With Avocado Eggs Benedict
We admit an eggs benedict is a little more difficult to do right at home, but if you do attempt it make it with some avocados. Start by toasting your sliced baguette or rolls under the broiler. Fry up some bacon until golden and crispy. Fill a large saucepan with water, bring to a simmer, and add white distilled vinegar (some people omit the vinegar, but if this is your first time poaching eggs then definitely use some). Break each egg and carefully place in the water and cook for two to three minutes. When you assemble don’t forget the avocados! For the original recipe and a long and in-depth description on how to make the hollandaise sauce click here!
-
Impress your Dinner Guests With Salmon Avocado Mango Tartare
This cold and easy appetizer is bound to impress everyone. Cut up a salmon filet, a mango, and a slightly firmer, not as creamy, avocado into the same size cubes. Marinate the salmon in some lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, and grated garlic for 30 minutes in the fridge. Make sure to reserve some of the marinade though and toss the mango and the avocado in it separately. On your plate, use a stainless steel round form and layer in first mangoes, the avocados, and finally salmon. Garnish with some sesame seeds and chives. Check out the original recipe here!
-
Shock Your Guests With Dark Chocolate Avocado Truffles
It’s amazing how well these truffles come out considering the fact that we are using avocados as a substitute for oil. Melt 200 grams of dark cocoa nibs or chocolate over a double boiler adding 1 ½ tbsp honey, ½ tsp vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. Grab a very ripe avocado and mash it in a food processor. Let the chocolate mixture cool before adding and letting the chocolate avocado mixture sit in the fridge for 15-20 minutes. Once solidified, roll into balls and cover with some crushed nuts or coconut flakes! A very healthy version of a very delicious dessert!